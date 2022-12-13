14 Best Christmas Carol Adaptations, Ranked

Even though it's been about 180 years since Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol, the lessons that overlay this iconic story remain relevant, so much so that the story has many adaptations.

While there are many interpretations, the ones below are the best. Some follow the story closely, and others change the setting or the characters slightly to bring the story into the modern world. No matter which adaptation you watch, the message of Christmas will shine through.

1. A Christmas Carol (1951)

Rotten Tomatoes:

IMDb: 8.1

Alistair Sim's depiction of Ebenezer Scrooge lives up to the essence of the character. He breathes life into the text that can hardly be equaled. His performance, combined with the dramatic flare of the film, makes this one a definite must-see.

Shows How Far Scrooge Has Come

The redemption arc that Sims conveys hits hard, and his is the most dramatic. How he sings, dances, and stands on his head shows just how far Scrooge has come.

2. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

IMDb: 7.7

Despite needing to act with mostly Muppets, Michael Caine's depiction of Ebenezer Scrooge is a close second to Alistair Sim. He shows the character arc in a great way and does it while acting seriously with puppets. The story is still entirely told without omitting pieces despite being designed for kids, and a musical.

Kermit Is a Convincing and Sympathetic Bob Cratchit

The ghosts are even still creepy, especially the Ghost of Christmas Future. It doesn't even phase you that most of the actors aren't real people. Kermit the Frog is a convincing and sympathetic Bob Cratchit as well. What these performers do with their voices gives the entire film an emotional punch, which is really what you're looking for in this story.

3. Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 8.0

Mickey Mouse also presented a great Bob Cratchit in this 1983 animated version. It is also a great introduction to the story for kids since it is shorter and features cartoons. While the Ghost of Christmas Future is still a bit scary, it's nothing compared to the other versions of the story.

Fun to Watch

Playing his namesake, Scrooge McDuck plays Ebenezer Scrooge, and the story is fun to watch. For a family-friendly version of the story, this one is perfect.

4. Scrooged (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

IMDb: 6.9

If you're looking for a nontraditional look at this story, Scrooged is the best one. It brings the story forward to the 1980s in a high-speed entertainment world. Bill Murray plays the Scrooge character, Frank Cross, a TV executive obsessed with hitting big numbers with their live broadcast of A Christmas Carol.

Grotesque, But Funny

The humor is sometimes a bit grotesque, but it's a funny movie. We are shown Frank's cruelty as he suggests stapling antlers to a mouse's head. It then goes into his lost love, similar to Scrooge when he casts aside love for money. Three spirits also visit him to help him achieve his redemption arc in a way only Murray can convey.

5. A Christmas Carol (1971)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.6

In another animated version, the most exciting thing about this one is that Alastair Sim reprises his role by providing the voice of Scrooge. This one is beautifully drawn, and it is entertaining to hear Sim again as he embodies the character.

Creepy Parts

This one is shorter but does still have its creepy parts. Another unique choice in this one is that Scrooge flashes back to different moments when he could have been kinder, which adds to the impact of his redemption arc.

6. A Christmas Carol (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.4

Patrick Stewart has played many iconic roles in his time, including Captain Picard and Professor X, but in 1999 he added another name to that list—Ebenezer Scrooge. He was well-prepared for it, too, because he had played the role both on Broadway and in London. This adaptation was also nominated for an Emmy.

Keeps Often Forgotten Scenes

It also keeps scenes from the book that are often forgotten, such as visits to a lighthouse and a ship during the trip with the Ghost of Christmas Present. Picard presents a decent Scrooge with the experience to back him up.

7. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

IMDb: 7.0

For a different type of story, The Man Who Invented Christmas shows a fictionalized account of Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) writing the novel itself. It gives some engaging scenarios, some true, others not, that reveal his process of creating the iconic storyline.

Engaging Scenarios

In addition to presenting the story surrounding the writing of the novel, it also takes creative license by having his characters come to life beside him. Christopher Plummer plays Scrooge, the grumpy man that we come to love.

8. A Christmas Carol (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.8

This version of the story has George C. Scott in the role of Scrooge, along with other big-name stars, such as Frank Finlay, David Warner, and Roger Reese, in this TV movie. With the star power, it is an interesting look at the story. Scott was even nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of the greedy old miser.

Slower Pacing

The big difference with this one is that the pacing of the story is much slower than many others. Scott's redemption scenes are also impressive and helped lead to his award nomination.

9. A Christmas Carol (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes:

IMDb: 6.8

Robert Zemeckis took on the story of A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey in the role of Scrooge. While Carrey adds his usual over-the-top flare to the part, the computer animation is a bit strange with his face.

Interesting Take on the Story

Despite that, some of the other scenes work pretty well with this style. Not only does Carrey play Scrooge, but he plays all the ghosts as well, which is an interesting take on the story.

10. Scrooge (1935)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 6.5

While not the first adaptation, it was the first in more than ten years after three previous silent film versions of the film. Seymour Hicks' version includes Dickens' introduction, which many others do not. It also shows a rich Scrooge, like the others, but demonstrates how he chooses to live modestly.

A Modest Scrooge

Although the redemption sequence doesn't have quite the effect as the others, primarily due to Hicks' age of 78, it still is a worthwhile addition to your watchlist if you're interested in Scrooge.

11. A Christmas Carol (1938)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 7.5

Reginald Owen portrays Scrooge in this version, which came out just a few short years after Hicks'. The interesting thing about this one is that it takes a deeper dive into the lives of the supporting characters. It also goes a bit further in the storyline than the book in that Bob Cratchit is actually fired by Scrooge and then buys his family a huge feast anyway.

A Deeper Dive into Supporting Characters

Owen's portrayal is a testament to the character. The ghosts aren't quite as elaborate as the other versions, but the reveal of Scrooge just being a lonely old man is one that can hit even the most cold-hearted.

12. Spirited (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

IMDb: 6.1

The newest film on this list, Spirited, gives us two popular actors: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. While a bit on the long side, the gimmick here is that it not only presents the story of our favorite Ebenezer, but it is also a musical.

From the Ghost's Perspective

While a different spin, the storyline follows the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who picks a dark soul each Christmas Eve to be redeemed by the trio of spirits. When he chooses Clint Briggs (Reynolds), it turns things around on him when the ghost begins to contemplate his existence. This one is interesting in that it's the only one told from the ghost's perspective.

13. A Christmas Carol (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 5.9

In another musical adaptation, we have Tim Curry as the voice of Scrooge in the 1997 animated film. With the perfect voice of a villain, Curry is well-cast in this role. He also gets the chance to play a character who is redeemed, which isn't always the case for him.

A Well-Cast Villian

Some liberties are taken with the storyline here as Scrooge has a song battle with people in a tavern. Curry gets to demonstrate his excellent singing skills here, and this one is often overlooked, but shouldn't be missed.

14. A Christmas Carol – Miniseries (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.2

This FX original movie features Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge. Look no further if you are looking for an even darker version of the original story.

A Darker Version

Scrooge is even crueler here throughout this three-hour film. Here he is presented as a cold-hearted villain who has caused death. It also delves into his past extensively. While it is an interesting take, it is a harsher film.

