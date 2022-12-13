12 Best Christmas Gifts To Say Scrooge You

Are you looking for a gift to say, “Hey, I don't like you?” You've got company. Recently someone asked for the best gifts to give someone to tell them, Scrooge, you, and these were the top-voted responses.

1. Rummaged Through Gift Basket

“Regifting a gift basket, but it's obvious that you took out some items you liked.,” shared one. “WHERE ARE THE TURTLES?” Someone shouted Michael Scott's quote. Another suggested, “Box of mixed chocolates, but you've picked out all the good ones.” Finally, someone said, “Regifting a present to the person who gave it to you!”

2. Gift Card to Their Place of Employment

One person confessed, “Once, my sister was pissing me off. So I got her a $5 gift card for a store she was working at, and she was livid.” “Once my sister gave me a gift card that I gave her the year before, looked me dead in my eyes, and said, ‘I couldn't find anything I liked,' another shared. Several people loved this idea, even commenting on the option as “Nuclear.”

3. Fancy Gift Bag Regift

After one user suggested, “Regift them what they gave you last year,” another said, “Even better, show up with a nice gift bag. Take whatever they give you and put it in the gift bag unopened. Then give it back to them.” Several people shared stories about being regifted items from the family that they had gifted them the previous year. Ouch.

4. Make a Donation in Their Name

Someone suggested donating in their name. Then, one took it an evil step further, “Donate in their name to a charity, cause, or organization that is in opposition to their beliefs. Then give them the thank you email/receipt from the donation in a Christmas card or, better yet, wrap it up in a big box.” Yikes.

Fortunately, a person of culture referenced Seinfeld with the classic George Costanza scam, “A donation has been made in your name to The Human Fund.”

5. Glitterbombs and Noisy Toys

Someone suggested sending a personalized glitter bomb through the mail. Another shared, “I gave my four-year-old niece a 30-pack of colored glitter glue. The Scrooge you were to my husband's sister-in-law.” Others shared stories of gifting nieces and nephews: drums, paints, playdough, and noisemaking toys with extra batteries.

6. A $5 Starbucks Gift Card

Someone suggested “A five-dollar Starbucks gift card. Very few drinks on the menu are less than five bucks. They'll most certainly have to pay the difference on the first and only use.” Another added, “I think Amazon gift cards start at fifteen cents,

7. Empty Cardboard Boxes

Someone shared a sad story, “When I was about 17, for Christmas, my mom gave me a couple of common household items and empty cardboard boxes. I'd unwrap a gift; the box would have nothing inside.”

“After a few, I finally asked why so many gifts were empty. With a big grin, she happily responded, ‘They are boxes for your things when you move out.' I hadn't discussed it, nor did I have plans to move out soon.”

8. Rose Arts Craft Supplies

One person suggested “Rose Arts craft supplies.” Another joked, “You monster. How dare you give crayons that won't even crayon.” After someone asked what was wrong with them, another answered, “Rose Arts were the classic ‘Oh, so you're poor' signal in grade school. Rose Arts crayons and markers had noticeably less color saturation than Crayola.”

“Today, people joke that Rose Arts is how you know your parents didn't love you. It was like wearing Pro Spirits or Spalding sneaks while all your friends wore Nikes, Reeboks, and Adidas.”

9. A Self-Help Book

“I got at least one self-help book for Christmas as a teen from my mother,” one said. Another stated, “I would have regifted it for mother's day. “Tell me it was one of those Chicken Soup for the Soul books,” another joked.

10. Axe Body Spray

Another person replied, “Axe body spray.” Another joked, “Awe, yes. When they get your gift from the checkout line at Walmart.” A third stated, “This is the most cliche present for men in the UK. Is it even Christmas without being gifted an Axe/Lynx Africa gift set?”

11. Coal

“Coal is an absolute classic. I believe that's what parents used to threaten their kids that Santa would get them if they were naughty,” someone replied. Another joked, “Joke's on you. I'm a geologist!” Finally, a third said, “With the rising value of coal these days, it's not a bad gift.”

12. VHS Copies of Star Wars Episode 1

Finally, someone stated, “VHS copies of Star Wars Episode One.” The Phantom Menace is the absolute worst. Yes, I know, Qui-Gon Quin and Darth Maul, but still. And the VHS factor is an extra layer of burn.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit naughty picks list of the best Christmas gifts to say Scrooge you. Also, check out these steal-worthy white elephant gifts.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.