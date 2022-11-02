10 Best Christopher Walken Movies of All Time

Are you a Christopher Walken fan? You've got company. Recently someone stated, “What else needs to be said about the talent and range of this legendary actor? He is truly a legend. He can make you laugh; he can make you cry. He is just one of the best actors in the business. So what are some of your favorite Walken films/cameos?” The internet responded by delivering this list of his greatest works.

10. Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can is a biographical crime comedy-drama. It follows Frank Abagnale, a skilled forger who allegedly impersonated a doctor, lawyer, and Pan Am pilot before age 19 while cashing millions in fraudulent checks. Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Martin Sheen, and Nathalie Baye star.

9. S. Kings (1997)

S. Kings is a crime thriller black comedy based on Don Stanford's short story The Hostage. It follows a group of students kidnapping a well-respected Mafia figure. Also, it stars Denis Leary, Johnny Galecki, Sean Patrick Flanery, Jay Mohr, Jeremy Sisto, and Henry Thomas.

8. Stand Up Guys (2012)

Stand Up Guys is a dark comedy-crime film following a duo of older stickup men getting the old gang back together for one final payout before one is presented with his last assignment to kill his friend. It stars Al Pacino and Alan Arkin.

7. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow is a gothic supernatural horror movie following investigator Ichabod Crane being sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the legendary apparition, The Headless Horseman, whose been decapitating people. It stars Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Casper Van Dien, Michael Gambon, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones

6. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wedding Crashers is a comedy following two divorce mediators and womanizers who crash weddings to seduce women vulnerable to the romance of the wedding. It stars Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour.

5. Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Seven Psychopaths is a satirical black comedy crime drama following a screenwriter. After his best friend kidnaps a gangster's beloved Shih Tzu, he becomes entangled in the Los Angeles criminal underworld. It stars Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, and Woody Harrelson.

4. The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dead Zone is a sci-fi thriller film following a schoolteacher (Christopher Walken) awakening from a coma with psychic abilities. It stars Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Martin Sheen, Anthony Zerbe, and Colleen Dewhurst.

3. The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Deer Hunter is a 1978 war drama, an in-depth examination of the Vietnam War impacting and disrupting the lives of a trio of Slavic-American friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania. It stars Robert De Niro, John Savage, John Cazale, Meryl Streep, and George Dzundza.

2. True Romance (1993)

Quentin Tarantino‘s True Romance is a romantic crime film following a lonesome pop culture geek marrying a call girl. He tries to sell cocaine he steals from her pimp while the Mob owners of the drug track them down. It stars Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, and Brad Pitt.

1. King of New York (1990)

King of New York is a neo-noir crime thriller following a drug kingpin. After he is released from prison, he seeks to take total control of the criminal underworld to give back to the community.” It stars David Caruso, Laurence Fishburne, Wesley Snipes, Victor Argo, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Honorable Mentions: Communion (1989), Poolhall Junkies (2002), and At Close Range (1986). Furthermore, he was acknowledged for his Saturday Night Live sketch, “More Cowbell,” and Fatboy Slim's “Weapon of Choice” video. The latter is a fantastically weird song featuring Walken dancing. There's no way to describe the awesomeness fully, so you have to see his performance yourself.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this best list of Christopher Walken films, right, or is something significant missing from this list? Check out Christopher Nolan's top-ranked movies.

