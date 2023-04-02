12 Incredible Films to Watch Revolving Around The CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been a popular subject in the entertainment industry, with countless films and TV shows featuring the agency as the central theme. From high-octane action flicks to thought-provoking dramas, there's no shortage of movies revolving around the CIA that are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat. In this article, we've compiled a list of 12 incredible films that are a must-watch for anyone interested in the world of espionage and intrigue, according to film fanatics on a movie suggestions forum.

1. Zero Dark Thirty

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty is a gripping and intense thriller that chronicles the decade-long hunt for Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. The film follows Maya (Jessica Chastain), a CIA operative, working tirelessly to gather intelligence and track down the terrorist leader, ultimately leading to the infamous raid on bin Laden's compound in Pakistan.

2. The Good Shepherd (2006)

Directed by Robert De Niro, The Good Shepherd is a sprawling epic that spans the early days of the CIA to the Bay of Pigs invasion. Matt Damon stars as Edward Wilson, a Yale graduate and founding member of the CIA who is tasked with uncovering a Soviet mole within the agency. As he delves deeper into the murky world of espionage, Wilson becomes increasingly disillusioned with his work and the toll it takes on his personal life.

3. The Bourne Trilogy (2002-2007)

Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, the Bourne trilogy follows the story of Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), a CIA assassin suffering from amnesia who must unravel the mystery of his past while on the run from his former employers. Packed with intense action sequences and a gripping storyline, the Bourne trilogy has become a beloved classic in the spy genre.

4. Enemy of The State (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott, Enemy of the State is a high-octane thriller that follows lawyer Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith) as he becomes embroiled in a government conspiracy after unwittingly receiving a video that implicates a high-ranking official in a murder. With the help of a former NSA operative (Gene Hackman), Dean must evade the CIA and uncover the truth before it's too late.

5. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Directed by Brian De Palma, Mission: Impossible follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an agent of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force), as he races against time to clear his name and prevent a rogue CIA agent from unleashing a deadly virus on the world. Filled with explosive action and thrilling stunts, Mission: Impossible has become a beloved franchise with multiple sequels and spin-offs.

6. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Based on the novel by John le Carré, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy follows retired spy George Smiley (Gary Oldman) as he is brought back into the world of espionage to uncover a Soviet mole within the highest echelons of the British intelligence community. With a stellar cast and a complex, twisting plot, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a masterful spy thriller that rewards close attention.

7. Safe House (2012)

Starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, Safe House is a pulse-pounding action thriller that follows a young CIA agent tasked with protecting a rogue operative who may have crucial information on a terrorist plot. But as they flee through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, they must also evade a ruthless group of mercenaries who will stop at nothing to get their hands on their target.

8. Body of Lies (2008)

Ridley Scott's Body of Lies stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Roger Ferris, a CIA operative who must navigate the complex web of Middle Eastern politics to track down a terrorist leader. With the help of his boss (Russell Crowe) and a local intelligence officer (Mark Strong), Ferris becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse that could have deadly consequences.

9. Spy Game (2001)

Directed by Tony Scott, Spy Game stars Robert Redford and Brad Pitt as veteran CIA operative Nathan Muir and his protégé Tom Bishop, respectively. When Bishop is captured while on a dangerous mission in China, Muir must race against the clock to rescue him while also uncovering a conspiracy within the CIA. With stunning action set pieces and a dynamic duo at its core, Spy Game is a thrilling spy adventure.

10. Argo (2012)

Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, Argo tells the true story of a daring CIA operation to rescue six American hostages from Iran during the height of the Iran Hostage Crisis. The film follows Tony Mendez (Affleck) as he concocts a plan to pose as a Hollywood producer scouting locations for a fake sci-fi movie in order to extract the hostages. Argo is a captivating thriller with a tense and gripping storyline that earned multiple Academy Awards.

11. Three Days of The Condor (1975)

Starring Robert Redford, Three Days of the Condor follows CIA analyst Joe Turner as he becomes the target of a hit squad after inadvertently stumbling upon a conspiracy within the agency. With no one to turn to and his life on the line, Turner must use his wits and skills to survive and expose the truth. A classic of the spy genre, Three Days of the Condor is a tense and thought-provoking thriller.

12. Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Based on the true story of Congressman Charlie Wilson, Charlie Wilson's War follows Wilson (Tom Hanks) as he teams up with a CIA operative (Philip Seymour Hoffman) to arm Afghan rebels fighting against Soviet forces in the 1980s. With a sharp script and outstanding performances, Charlie Wilson's War is a gripping political thriller that offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of covert operations.

This thread inspired this post.

More From Wealth of Geeks – The 13 Movies So Awful They Scored Zero on Rotten Tomatoes

Receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a sought-after accomplishment all directors and filmmakers hope to achieve. But do you ever wonder what happens when a movie is so bad that it totally tanks at the box office?

Perhaps more difficult are those movies so awful they reach a zero on the Tomatometer, meaning no critic liked a single aspect of the film. So instead, they watched each dire moment, waiting for something decent to occur, but it never did.

Here are 13 movies that achieved a perfect zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

What TV show started great but ruined its reputation by staying entirely too far past its prime? I can think of a few, but I don't want to spoil the ending.

After being surveyed, the Internet responded with these television series that should have quit while they were ahead.

10 TV Shows That Should Have Quit While They Were Ahead

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

Someone recently expressed they were searching for movies that exist but aren't a big deal anymore, despite a massive appeal and success initially.

They gave these examples, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Bodyguard (two huge Kevin Costner films with enormous hit songs that no one has watched since 1997). The Revenant (Leo gets an Oscar, but can you remember anything besides the bear scene?). Seabiscuit. What else?” Here are the top responses.

10 Surprising Movies That No One Cares About Anymore

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

Recently someone online asked, “Who do you consider the most unlikable on the show?” Do you think you know who took the number one spot on the list?

Here are the ten top-voted responses from the show's fans.

10 Most Hated Characters on The Big Bang Theory

More From Wealth of Geeks – 10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

Are you tired of the same well-known films on every 80s movie list? You're not alone.

An online discussion inquires, “What obscure 80s movie did you love that no one else seems to remember?” Here are the top responses.

10 Awesome Obscure 80s Movies No One Seems To Remember

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.