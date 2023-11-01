CIA Secrets Revealed: 15 Films You Won’t Want to Miss

Deja Vu hit theaters around the time CIA surveillance was a huge topic of discussion. It follows Denzel through his journey to uncover a serial killer's identity and save the girl. Thus, saving the world.

While Snowden is technically centrally focused on the NSA, it follows the illegal surveillance techniques of the government and Edward Snowden's leak to the press.

3. Zero Dark Thirty

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty is a gripping and intense thriller that chronicles the decade-long hunt for Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. The film follows Maya (Jessica Chastain), a CIA operative, working tirelessly to gather intelligence and track down the terrorist leader, ultimately leading to the infamous raid on bin Laden's compound in Pakistan.

4. The Good Shepherd (2006)

Directed by Robert De Niro, The Good Shepherd is a sprawling epic that spans the early days of the CIA to the Bay of Pigs invasion. Matt Damon stars as Edward Wilson, a Yale graduate and founding member of the CIA who is tasked with uncovering a Soviet mole within the agency. As he delves deeper into the murky world of espionage, Wilson becomes increasingly disillusioned with his work and the toll it takes on his personal life.

5. The Bourne Trilogy (2002-2007)

Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, the Bourne trilogy follows the story of Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), a CIA assassin suffering from amnesia who must unravel the mystery of his past while on the run from his former employers. Packed with intense action sequences and a gripping storyline, the Bourne trilogy has become a beloved classic in the spy genre.

6. Enemy of The State (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott, Enemy of the State is a high-octane thriller that follows lawyer Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith) as he becomes embroiled in a government conspiracy after unwittingly receiving a video that implicates a high-ranking official in a murder. With the help of a former NSA operative (Gene Hackman), Dean must evade the CIA and uncover the truth before it's too late.

7. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Directed by Brian De Palma, Mission: Impossible follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an agent of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force), as he races against time to clear his name and prevent a rogue CIA agent from unleashing a deadly virus on the world. Filled with explosive action and thrilling stunts, Mission: Impossible has become a beloved franchise with multiple sequels and spin-offs.

8. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Based on the novel by John le Carré, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy follows retired spy George Smiley (Gary Oldman) as he is brought back into the world of espionage to uncover a Soviet mole within the highest echelons of the British intelligence community. With a stellar cast and a complex, twisting plot, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a masterful spy thriller that rewards close attention.

9. Safe House (2012)

Starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, Safe House is a pulse-pounding action thriller that follows a young CIA agent tasked with protecting a rogue operative who may have crucial information on a terrorist plot. But as they flee through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, they must also evade a ruthless group of mercenaries who will stop at nothing to get their hands on their target.

10. Body of Lies (2008)

Ridley Scott's Body of Lies stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Roger Ferris, a CIA operative who must navigate the complex web of Middle Eastern politics to track down a terrorist leader. With the help of his boss (Russell Crowe) and a local intelligence officer (Mark Strong), Ferris becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse that could have deadly consequences.

11. Spy Game (2001)

Directed by Tony Scott, Spy Game stars Robert Redford and Brad Pitt as veteran CIA operative Nathan Muir and his protégé Tom Bishop, respectively. When Bishop is captured while on a dangerous mission in China, Muir must race against the clock to rescue him while also uncovering a conspiracy within the CIA. With stunning action set pieces and a dynamic duo at its core, Spy Game is a thrilling spy adventure.

12. Argo (2012)

Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, Argo tells the true story of a daring CIA operation to rescue six American hostages from Iran during the height of the Iran Hostage Crisis. The film follows Tony Mendez (Affleck) as he concocts a plan to pose as a Hollywood producer scouting locations for a fake sci-fi movie in order to extract the hostages. Argo is a captivating thriller with a tense and gripping storyline that earned multiple Academy Awards.

13. Three Days of The Condor (1975)

Starring Robert Redford, Three Days of the Condor follows CIA analyst Joe Turner as he becomes the target of a hit squad after inadvertently stumbling upon a conspiracy within the agency. With no one to turn to and his life on the line, Turner must use his wits and skills to survive and expose the truth. A classic of the spy genre, Three Days of the Condor is a tense and thought-provoking thriller.

14. Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Based on the true story of Congressman Charlie Wilson, Charlie Wilson's War follows Wilson (Tom Hanks) as he teams up with a CIA operative (Philip Seymour Hoffman) to arm Afghan rebels fighting against Soviet forces in the 1980s. With a sharp script and outstanding performances, Charlie Wilson's War is a gripping political thriller that offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of covert operations. 15. Burn After Reading (2009) Burn After Reading finds two gym employees with a disk full of important and mysterious information from the CIA. But instead of turning this critical information in, the two try to sell the secrets for more money.

Source: Reddit.