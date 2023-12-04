Discover the 24 Leading Cities Empowering Women in Work and Life

There's no denying women have made great strides in the last 50 years in their quest for equality. Yet, there are still many parts of the United States where women not only don't earn as much as men who hold the same position.

A recent study shows women earn as much or more than men in 22 of 250 metro areas for doing the same job.

But when women decide where they want to live and work, they have to take their health and safety into consideration. In order to find the safest, most empowering cities for women, WalletHub analyzed median income, health statistics, and violence statistics across the United States.

1. Columbia, MD

Coming at the top with a total score of 73.96 representing women’s social, economic, and physical well-being, Columbia, Maryland, boasts a harmonious blend of urban and suburban living.

With excellent schools, a strong job market, and low crime rates, it’s a top choice for women seeking a balanced life. The city’s well-maintained parks and diverse cultural events add to its appeal.

2. South Burlington, VT

Vermont is renowned for its natural beauty and quality of life. South Burlington offers this and more, with abundant outdoor activities, a friendly community, and a thriving tech, healthcare, and education job market. It earned a score of 72.67 in overall well-being.

3. Irvine, CA

Irvine, California, is a hub of opportunity with numerous tech and healthcare companies. It’s known for its safety, clean environment, and excellent public schools. The city, with a score of 72.16, offers a variety of cultural experiences and a strong sense of community.

4. Fremont, CA

Another Californian gem, Fremont, is prized for its diversity and tech industry opportunities. It combines a great work environment with parks, recreational areas, and a rich cultural scene. It earned a total score of 72.04.

5. Santa Clarita, CA

Situated in Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita, with a well-being score of 70.47, offers a peaceful suburban lifestyle without being far from the bustling city. Excellent educational opportunities and low crime rates make it a great place to raise a family.

6. Seattle, WA

Known for its vibrant tech scene and stunning natural surroundings, Seattle is a popular choice for women in various industries. The city’s progressive culture and numerous outdoor activities contribute to its appeal. It earned a total score of 70.

7. Gilbert, AZ

This city consistently ranks high in safety and job opportunities, with a total score of 69.65. Its family-friendly atmosphere and quality schools make it an ideal place to live and work for women looking to balance career and family.

8. Overland Park, KS

This is a well-planned city with a thriving job market and excellent schools. With a score of 69.46, it is a perfect choice for those looking for a reasonable cost of living and a female-oriented solid support network.

9. Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York, offers easy access to the excitement of New York City while providing a quieter and safer environment for residents. The city has a rich history and cultural scene and a great score of 68.49.

10. Pearl City, HI

Pearl City, Hawaii, offers a unique blend of island living and job opportunities in tourism, healthcare, and education and has earned a score of 68.49. The beautiful beaches and outdoor activities provide an excellent backdrop for a balanced life.

11. San Francisco, CA

With a score of 67.96, this bustling urban center has a strong tech industry and countless cultural experiences. It’s a hub for women in tech, business, and the arts, providing a dynamic atmosphere. The city offers a supportive network for women through organizations, networking groups, and resources dedicated to women in the workplace.

12. Jersey City, NJ

Just across the river from Manhattan, Jersey City is an excellent choice for women in finance, tech, and healthcare professions. Its closeness to New York City offers endless opportunities and entertainment. It has a score of 67.27.

13. Huntington Beach, CA

Known as “Surf City,” Huntington Beach, California, provides a laid-back coastal lifestyle with numerous job opportunities. The city, at a score of 67.22, offers excellent healthcare facilities and a strong sense of community.

14. Peoria, AZ

Peoria, Arizona, offers a blend of affordability, safety, and quality schools. The city’s proximity to Phoenix provides job opportunities in various sectors, making it an attractive option for women seeking stability. It has earned a total score of 67.04.

15. Portland, ME

With a score of 66.52, this city offers a breathtaking coastal setting with a thriving food scene, arts, and culture. It’s an excellent choice for women who appreciate a strong sense of community and the outdoors.

16. Juneau, AK

With a score of 66.41, this city has breathtaking natural beauty and a close-knit community. It offers opportunities in government, tourism, and healthcare, making it a unique and enriching place to live and work for women.

17. Rancho Cucamonga, CA

In Southern California, Rancho Cucamonga offers a suburban escape with solid logistics, healthcare, and education job opportunities. It’s known for its safety and quality schools, earning it a total score of 65.95.

18. Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, Wyoming, has a low cost of living, low crime rates, and abundant outdoor activities. With a score of 64.99, it is an ideal place for women seeking a quieter lifestyle with solid community support.

19. Oakland, CA

Oakland, California, has a vibrant cultural scene and a growing tech industry. It uniquely blends urban life, diversity, and job opportunities. It has a total score of 64.46.

20. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a thriving city known for its strong job market, excellent healthcare, and educational institutions. With a score of 64.22, it is an ideal place for women looking to advance their careers.

21. Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, California’s capital, combines historic charm with a growing job market. It’s a city where women can thrive in government, healthcare, and education industries. The city has a total score of 63.96. It also has a well-funded and well-trained police department, making residents feel safer.

22. St. Paul, MN

With a score of 63.91, St. Paul, Minnesota, is Minneapolis’ quieter sibling and offers a similar job market, education, and healthcare facilities. It’s an ideal place for women who prefer a more relaxed environment.

23. Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona, provides a luxury lifestyle with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It’s also known for its safety and quality healthcare. The promising life in Scottsdale earns it a score of 63.49.

24. Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a robust job market in various sectors, including finance, tech, and healthcare. The city is known for its welcoming community and family-friendly atmosphere, providing good reasons for its score of 63.36.