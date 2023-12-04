Discover the 24 Leading Cities Empowering Women in Work and Life

Author: Saad MuzaffarEdited by: Nicole Tommasulo
Young woman walking with waffle a traditional belgian pastry food in the center of Brussels city during the morning
There's no denying women have made great strides in the last 50 years in their quest for equality. Yet, there are still many parts of the United States where women not only don't earn as much as men who hold the same position. 

A recent study shows women earn as much or more than men in 22 of 250 metro areas for doing the same job. 

But when women decide where they want to live and work, they have to take their health and safety into consideration. In order to find the safest, most empowering cities for women, WalletHub analyzed median income, health statistics, and violence statistics across the United States. 

1. Columbia, MD  

Columbia MD
Image Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.

Coming at the top with a total score of 73.96 representing women’s social, economic, and physical well-being, Columbia, Maryland, boasts a harmonious blend of urban and suburban living. 

With excellent schools, a strong job market, and low crime rates, it’s a top choice for women seeking a balanced life. The city’s well-maintained parks and diverse cultural events add to its appeal.

2. South Burlington, VT 

South Burlington VT
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Vermont is renowned for its natural beauty and quality of life. South Burlington offers this and more, with abundant outdoor activities, a friendly community, and a thriving tech, healthcare, and education job market. It earned a score of 72.67 in overall well-being.

3. Irvine, CA       

Irvine Spectrum Center
Image Credit: Azusa Tarn, Own Work – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Irvine, California, is a hub of opportunity with numerous tech and healthcare companies. It’s known for its safety, clean environment, and excellent public schools. The city, with a score of 72.16, offers a variety of cultural experiences and a strong sense of community. 

4. Fremont, CA  

Fremont, California
Image Credit: Oleg Alexandrov – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Another Californian gem, Fremont, is prized for its diversity and tech industry opportunities. It combines a great work environment with parks, recreational areas, and a rich cultural scene. It earned a total score of 72.04.

5. Santa Clarita, CA         

Bridgeport neighborhood in Santa Clarita CA
Image Credit: George Cummings, Own Work -CC BY-SA 3.0.

Situated in Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita, with a well-being score of 70.47, offers a peaceful suburban lifestyle without being far from the bustling city. Excellent educational opportunities and low crime rates make it a great place to raise a family.

6. Seattle, WA   

Seattle skyline resize scaled e1695740651286
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Known for its vibrant tech scene and stunning natural surroundings, Seattle is a popular choice for women in various industries. The city’s progressive culture and numerous outdoor activities contribute to its appeal. It earned a total score of 70.

7. Gilbert, AZ      

Gilbert AZ
Image Credit: CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

This city consistently ranks high in safety and job opportunities, with a total score of 69.65. Its family-friendly atmosphere and quality schools make it an ideal place to live and work for women looking to balance career and family.

8. Overland Park, KS 

Overland Park, KS 
Image Credit: City of Overland, Own Work – CC BY-SA 4.0/wiki Commons.

This is a well-planned city with a thriving job market and excellent schools. With a score of 69.46, it is a perfect choice for those looking for a reasonable cost of living and a female-oriented solid support network.

9. Yonkers, NY 

Yonkers NY
Image Credit: CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Yonkers, New York, offers easy access to the excitement of New York City while providing a quieter and safer environment for residents. The city has a rich history and cultural scene and a great score of 68.49.

10. Pearl City, HI

Pearl City HI
Image Credit: Anthony Quintano, Own Work – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Pearl City, Hawaii, offers a unique blend of island living and job opportunities in tourism, healthcare, and education and has earned a score of 68.49. The beautiful beaches and outdoor activities provide an excellent backdrop for a balanced life.

11. San Francisco, CA 

California San Francisco
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

With a score of 67.96, this bustling urban center has a strong tech industry and countless cultural experiences. It’s a hub for women in tech, business, and the arts, providing a dynamic atmosphere. The city offers a supportive network for women through organizations, networking groups, and resources dedicated to women in the workplace.  

12. Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City NJ
Image Credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock.

Just across the river from Manhattan, Jersey City is an excellent choice for women in finance, tech, and healthcare professions. Its closeness to New York City offers endless opportunities and entertainment. It has a score of 67.27. 

13. Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach Pier.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Known as “Surf City,” Huntington Beach, California, provides a laid-back coastal lifestyle with numerous job opportunities. The city, at a score of 67.22, offers excellent healthcare facilities and a strong sense of community. 

14. Peoria, AZ  

Peoria High School
Image Credit: CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Peoria, Arizona, offers a blend of affordability, safety, and quality schools. The city’s proximity to Phoenix provides job opportunities in various sectors, making it an attractive option for women seeking stability. It has earned a total score of 67.04.

15. Portland, ME

Portland Maine
Image Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.

With a score of 66.52, this city offers a breathtaking coastal setting with a thriving food scene, arts, and culture. It’s an excellent choice for women who appreciate a strong sense of community and the outdoors. 

16. Juneau, AK 

Juneau AK
Image Credit: Hsing-Ling HSU / Shutterstock.

With a score of 66.41, this city has breathtaking natural beauty and a close-knit community. It offers opportunities in government, tourism, and healthcare, making it a unique and enriching place to live and work for women.

17. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 

Rancho Cucamonga CA
Image Credit: Cheryl – CC By 2.0/Wiki Commons.

In Southern California, Rancho Cucamonga offers a suburban escape with solid logistics, healthcare, and education job opportunities. It’s known for its safety and quality schools, earning it a total score of 65.95. 

18. Cheyenne, WY 

Cheyenne, WY 
Image Credit: CC0/Wiki Commons.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, has a low cost of living, low crime rates, and abundant outdoor activities. With a score of 64.99, it is an ideal place for women seeking a quieter lifestyle with solid community support. 

19. Oakland, CA  

Oakland, CA  
Image Credit: Basil D Soufi, Own Work – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Oakland, California, has a vibrant cultural scene and a growing tech industry. It uniquely blends urban life, diversity, and job opportunities. It has a total score of 64.46.

20. Minneapolis, MN 

Minneapolis Minnesota e1697637551324
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a thriving city known for its strong job market, excellent healthcare, and educational institutions. With a score of 64.22, it is an ideal place for women looking to advance their careers.

21. Sacramento, CA 

Sacramento CA
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Sacramento, California’s capital, combines historic charm with a growing job market. It’s a city where women can thrive in government, healthcare, and education industries. The city has a total score of 63.96. It also has a well-funded and well-trained police department, making residents feel safer.

22. St. Paul, MN 

Cathedral of St. Paul from the Landmark Center
Image Credit: August Schwerdfege, Own Work – CC BY 4.0/Wiki Commons.

With a score of 63.91, St. Paul, Minnesota, is Minneapolis’ quieter sibling and offers a similar job market, education, and healthcare facilities. It’s an ideal place for women who prefer a more relaxed environment. 

23. Scottsdale, AZ 

Lakeside community on the Shea Corridor
Image Credit: CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Scottsdale, Arizona, provides a luxury lifestyle with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It’s also known for its safety and quality healthcare. The promising life in Scottsdale earns it a score of 63.49. 

24. Charlotte, NC 

Charlotte NC
Image Credit: Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock.

Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a robust job market in various sectors, including finance, tech, and healthcare. The city is known for its welcoming community and family-friendly atmosphere, providing good reasons for its score of 63.36.

