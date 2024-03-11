The 25 Best Cities To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The first St. Patrick's Day parade in America, honoring Ireland's patron saint, kicked off in New York City during the 1760s. Since then, elaborate St. Patrick's Day celebrations have played a significant role in the United States. Given that by the 1840s, over a third of all immigrants to the United States were Irish, that makes a lot of sense. Today, about 31 million Americans claim Irish roots, and the day has become a great way for Irish descendants—and those who love a good party—to celebrate their origins.

Until the 1990s, St. Patrick's Day in Ireland was celebrated by a more solemn fare, marked by businesses closing—including pubs! Since then, the Irish government's been throwing a big St. Patrick's Festival in Dublin, with parades, performances, and fun activities—something heavily influenced by US celebrations. However, some US cities are better known for their celebrations than others. WalletHub determined the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by comparing 200 large cities across 15 key metrics. The analysis considered factors like the density of Irish pubs, the affordability of three-star hotels, and the weather forecast.

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston has a rich Irish heritage and a large Irish-American population. It's known for one of the country's oldest St. Patrick's Day parades, and its celebration includes a lively procession through the city. You can also follow the Irish Heritage Trail—a three-mile walk through Boston, starting from the Rose Kennedy Garden on the waterfront. The trail showcases various Irish landmarks, finishing at Fenway Park.

2. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago has an Irish population of about 200,000, and the city loves to celebrate its Irish heritage. Immigrants started arriving here from Ireland as early as 1830—shortly before the city was incorporated in 1837. The city is famous for dyeing the Chicago River green, hosts a grand parade on March 17th each year, and has themed events throughout the city—especially at the numerous Irish pubs.

3. Savannah, Georgia

Renowned for its massive St. Patrick's Day parade, Savannah's celebration involves vibrant floats, traditional music, and marching bands. However, the celebrations of all things Irish occur throughout the year in this Southern city. Many Georgians claim Irish heritage, and celebrations start in February with an Irish Festival featuring Celtic bands and events.

4. Reno, Nevada

From St. Patrick's Day block parties to pub crawls and an annual Leprechaun Race, Reno goes all out. The Sons and Daughters of Erin organization encourages and promotes the celebration of Irish heritage throughout the city. According to the Reno Gazette, the Irish and those of Irish descent comprised one-third of the population in 1859.

5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated with a parade on the Saturday before March 17, with various events featuring Irish culture and heritage in downtown Pittsburgh. They also have a Kegs and Eggs event, a pre-parade party, which is exactly what it sounds like—boozy breakfasts and brunch. Even Punxsutawney Phil makes an appearance at the parade, and they claim that “everyone is Irish for the day.”

6. New York City, New York

The NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the largest in the world. It features marching bands, bagpipers, and a sea of green along Fifth Avenue. The parade dates back to March 17, 1762. Originating with Irish ex-patriots and military members in the British Army stationed in New York, the parade provided a platform for Irish pride, embracing the freedom to speak Irish, don green attire, sing Irish songs, and play meaningful tunes on the pipes—a stark contrast to the then-banned practices in Ireland.

7. Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester's St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the earliest, being on the weekend before the official date of March 17. The parade kicks off around noon, taking over the center of Worcester for a day filled with festivities. The day starts with the Guinness Celtic 5K at 11 a.m. — a lively Irish-themed road race beginning and ending at Elm Park—where you can indulge in food and a beer garden. The parade itself marches through the city from Webster Square to Highland Street, with numerous events at bars, restaurants, and businesses along the route.

8. Buffalo, New York

Buffalo hosts a double dose of the St. Patrick's Day spirit with two parades. The first is on Saturday in the Old First Ward neighborhood, showcasing the city's Irish roots. Then, the main event is on Sunday, drawing thousands along Delaware Avenue. Expect Irish-themed floats, cars, bagpipes, and vibrant crowds in green attire. Irish pubs like Gene McCarthy’s and Blackthorn will have live music and Guinness waiting for you.

9. Tampa, Florida

The annual Rough Rider's St. Patrick's Day Parade will have a new home from 2024 to align with other festivities taking place at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The Saturday before March 17 will start with Tampa's River'O'Green, coloring the water a vibrant shade, and a seven-hour extravaganza with two stages showcasing live music, traditional Irish dance, a pet costume contest, and more. The parade begins at 5 pm.

10. Santa Rosa, California

Over 63,000 people in Santa Rosa report having Irish ancestry, and it was the biggest immigrant group in the 19th century. Celebrations include The Real Irish Comedy Fest in nearby Healdsburg, a St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Santa Rosa, and the grand annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Healdsburg. Various venues, such as Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma and McNear’s Saloon in Petaluma, offer live music, traditional Irish fare, and lively celebrations on March 17th.

11. Naperville, Illinois

Naperville is an exception, unlike many of the towns listed here, which have large Irish heritage populations. However, that didn't stop the West Suburban Irish organization from creating its first St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1993. Today, they have an Irish festival in September that celebrates the country's cultural aspects, and the annual parade is held in March.

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Those of Irish descent form the largest ethnic population in Philadelphia. Irish started immigrating to the area as early as the 18th century. The city hosts a St. Patrick's Day Parade, and local pubs and bars often celebrate with special events and live music. These events occur over a week, and the parade is held a week before St. Patrick's Day on March 17.

13. Knoxville, Tennessee

Hundreds of Irish men came to Knoxville in the 1850s to work on the first railroad that went through East Tennessee. These people are some of the ancestors of today's Knoxville population claiming Irish heritage. Events over the weekend include a St. Patrick's Day Party, which includes craft axe throwing, an Official Bar Crawl, and the traditional parade.

14. Columbia, South Carolina

Historical records show that Irish escaping from the Great Famine in the 19th century arrived in South Carolina and settled in four distinct Columbia neighborhoods. This included an area near the Carolina Coliseum that became known as ‘Little Dublin.' The city celebrates its heritage by holding events across three days around St. Patrick's Day. The biggest event, however, is St. Pat's in Five Points—an all-day celebration featuring a music festival with a large band line-up, parade, and a 5k run.

15. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Irish started coming to the Spanish colony of Florida as early as the 16th century. Their purpose was to convert the local Protestants to Catholics, and the Spanish figured they'd have a better job at achieving the goal since they spoke English. St. Patrick's Day is celebrated with shamrocks, lively Celtic tunes, captivating step dancers, and abundant vibrant green festivities. You can participate in a 4-mile run, enjoy the parade, embark on a bar crawl, or savor drinks at local Irish pubs.

16. Henderson, Nevada

Henderson takes its St. Patrick's celebrations seriously with a three-day weekend festival organized by the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin. Notable highlights include the Saturday parade at 10 am and a captivating car show at 8 am on Sunday. The festivities span across three days, featuring a delightful carnival, authentic Celtic entertainment, amusement rides, games, Irish whiskey tastings, and a vibrant array of food and souvenirs.

17. Syracuse, New York

Syracuse has a long Irish tradition, and they kick off their celebrations on Green Beer Sunday in February. Their large St. Patrick's Day parade features hundreds of performances, following a route around downtown Syracuse on March 16. Plenty of post-parade Irish venues allow you to grab a Guinness or an Irish Coffee. Plus, a number of venues hold parade parties leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

18. Las Vegas, Nevada

If you've ever been to downtown Las Vegas, you'll know the Freemont Street Experience can get loud. St. Patrick's Day is no exception, except this should be called St. Patrick's Long Weekend since the event lasts four days. The Shamrock Bash promises lively entertainment, with three stages hosting performances from 22 bands, including The Arcana Kings, The Black Donnelly's, and Craic In The Stone.

19. New Orleans, Louisiana

For centuries, the Irish have found a welcoming home in New Orleans, drawn to its Catholic traditions and backdrop of anti-British sentiments. Arriving in the city during the late 1700s to escape British persecution, they integrated into society—especially around the precinct now known as the Irish Channel. The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade takes place here every year. Several block parties mark the lead-up to the day, and there are various parades in surrounding suburbs, with the main one starting on Napoleon Ave and Tchoupitoulas Street.

20. Madison, Wisconsin

St. Patrick's Day parades have been going on in one form or another since the 19th century in Madison, with the first being started by the University of Wisconsin's Engineering students. The week before the day, the Dane County Shamrock Club hosts a St. Patrick's Day dinner, a flag-raising ceremony, and an elaborate parade on March 17.

21. Dayton, Ohio

Dayton has no street parade as such. They celebrate with a series of events and parties that are held around St. Patrick's Day. While partying and drinking at Irish venues is part of the weekend, there's also a heavy dose of Irish culture in the form of bands, Irish dance performances, and traditional drums and pipers.

22. Seattle, Washington

Not only does Seattle hold an annual St. Patrick's Day parade and the usual revelry, but they go all out on Irish tradition with their Irish Festival, which takes place over two days. The indoor festival features traditional Irish dancing, songs and music, Irish storytelling, genealogy research workshops, history of the Irish in America, and Gaelic classes.

23. St. Paul, Minnesota

St. Paul's host St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 2024 marks the 56th annual parade, which will be held on March 16, usually held on March 17, unless it falls on a Sunday or Holy Day. Events start in early March with a formal dinner, fundraiser, Miss Shamrock Coronation, and Marcini's Worst Irish Tenor Competition. The parade ends at Mears Park, and a celebration will be held in nearby CHS Field with live music, dancing, and beer

24. Boise, Idaho

The people claim a 10% population of Irish descent. Perhaps that's why Idaho is so well known for its potatoes. They also host fantastic St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Boise. Unlike most other cities on this list, the city doesn't have an annual parade. Instead, they have bar crawls—at least seven are listed on Eventbrite, parties, Irish music, and a charity fun run.

25. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland enjoys a large Irish heritage and welcomes anyone who embraces the Irish spirit of St Patrick's Day. There are events all over the city, and if you're not a fan of crowds, you may want to observe them from the comfort of your lounge chair. Cleveland.com says that it doesn't matter if it's an Irish pub or a Mexican restaurant; there will be people there dressed in green to celebrate the day. The St. Patrick's Day parade takes place on March 17 down Superior Avenue from East 18th Street to right around East 3rd Street.