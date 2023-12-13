These Are the 15 Best Cities in the U.S. for Singles

Some places tend to be better than others for finding lots of other single pals, a sizable dating pool, and a cost of living that won't require you to live with 12 roommates. Whether you're single and loving it or searching for your future spouse, living in one of the best-suited cities for single life has its advantages. According to a study from Zumper, some locations are better than others for singles.

1. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah, has a median rent for a one-bedroom apartment of $1,295. Since more than 54% of people there are single, there are plenty of chances to form deep bonds. The city has an excellent restaurant scene in addition to a moderate selection of entertainment alternatives. More importantly, this place offers single professionals a great place to live and work, with a solid median non-family income of $54,787 and a low unemployment rate of 3.00%.

2. Boulder, Colorado

Boulder is a great city for almost everyone. It's also great if you're single, with over 50% of the population not married and a significant yearly influx of newcomers. Even though living expenses are somewhat high, dating doesn't have to be expensive because there are many outdoor activities and opportunities to express oneself creatively all around. Since hiking, biking, and skiing are all major attractions in this city, those who enjoy the great outdoors will have no trouble making friends here.

3. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sick of the big city but not quite ready to live in the country? Grand Rapids might be the ideal location. This vibrant city in western Michigan has a small-town atmosphere despite having many excellent museums, a symphony, a gorgeous botanic garden, and an impressive dining scene. In addition to its superb job market, Grand Rapids offers a significantly lower cost of living than other parts of the nation. Grand Rapids is difficult to beat when you factor in its vibrant downtown, proximity to Lake Michigan, and ranking as one of the greenest towns in the country.

4. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison possesses a variety of things. Whether you're an avid sports fan, a foodie, a craft beer enthusiast, or an environmentalist, Madison has a community just for you. Although it's cold in the winter, there are still lots of activities to enjoy, such as skiing and skating, and being close to five lakes means endless summertime enjoyment. This Midwestern city is an excellent destination to go looking for love because it's friendly and diverse, has a large percentage of single people, and has a robust employment market.

5. Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana, one of the smallest cities on this list, is not for people who enjoy concrete. With activities like climbing in the neighboring mountains, floating or fishing along rivers, or savoring locally grown produce, Missoula is a community that encourages people to get outdoors. Singles have plenty of dating chances, especially if they're younger, with a median age of under 33. Plus, dining out in Missoula is far less taxing financially thanks to the meager costs of wine and beer.

6. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio fulfills many requirements for single people. It is home to large companies and national corporations, making it easier to obtain new jobs. Its population is primarily made up of single individuals, and its unemployment rate is low. The true allure of San Antonio is its culture, even though the economics are appealing. San Antonio's broader appeal includes a thriving arts community, a stunning location rich in history, and a UNESCO-approved culinary culture that rivals any place in the world.

7. Savannah, Georgia

It's hardly surprising that Savannah has expanded recently, given its unique blend of stunning architecture, Southern charm, and endearing eccentricities. It's also an excellent place to be single, with a low cost of living and a sizable number of single people. In addition to being the center of historic preservation, comfort food culture, and modern art, Savannah is home to the Savannah College of Art and Design.

8. Boston, Massachusetts

The financial hub of Massachusetts is Boston, the state's capital. With one of the biggest economies of any American state, Boston is well-represented in the banking and healthcare industries. Boston is home to Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the biggest and oldest hospitals in the country, which employs a sizable fraction of the workforce. The city is also home to Fidelity Investments, one of the biggest asset management companies in the world.

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

Among the most well-known cities in the world is Las Vegas. The city is home to some of the biggest casinos in the United States. It contributes significantly to Nevada's business and jobs. The United States' premier gambling destination, the Las Vegas Strip, attracts thousands of tourists annually due to its exciting nightlife. Art galleries, performance art venues, and museums are additional attractions.

10. Seattle, Washington

One of the most populated and advanced cities in Washington is Seattle. Situated in the USA's northwest, the city serves as a major economic center. It is home to some of the biggest global corporations, like Amazon and Starbucks. Additionally, Seattle is home to a thriving tech sector that provides a large number of jobs for city dwellers. In addition, Seattle boasts some of the nation's most incredible parks and a climate that is generally consistent throughout the year.

11. Austin, Texas

Texas's capital, Austin, is among the most populated cities in the U.S. by population. It boasts multiple tourist attractions and is home to around a million people. The city also has a large number of technology businesses, including NXP Semiconductors, Tesla, Dell, Apple, NVIDIA, Oracle, and Qualcomm. In addition, Austin boasts a thriving music scene, numerous theaters, and a number of film festivals.

12. Portland, Oregon

Riverboat cruises, basketball games, comedy events, beer tours, and roller rinks — activities for a date night abound in Portland, Oregon. Despite being one of the priciest cities on this list, it nevertheless provides a good standard of living, a strong employment market, and a large dating pool. Portland, a well-known progressive city, is home to one of the most significant LGBTQ communities in the nation.

13. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is a haven for single people of all kinds. It is one of the most reasonably priced cities in the nation to rent a studio apartment, in addition to having a large dating pool. When you combine this with a booming employment market, a bustling downtown, a ton of colleges and universities (including Ohio State University), and close-by natural areas, this welcoming town — one of the most diverse in the Midwest — seems like the obvious choice.

14. Port St. Lucie

Heat seekers are welcome in Port St. Lucie, which boasts 238 days of sunshine annually. This beach town, which is situated along Southern Florida's coast, is ideal for people who want to make changes in their middle years. With a quarter of the population over 65 and a median age of approximately 48, Port St. Lucie is a highly sought-after destination for retirees. Cheaper housing expenses make moving more accessible, and there are many year-round activities to keep locals occupied, such as boating, fishing, and hiking. If you decide to stay inside and beat the heat, Port St. Lucie is said to have the lowest average movie ticket price, at $6.43 — nearly three times less what you would spend in Los Angeles.

15. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis is a great place for singles to find companionship, as over 55% of the population is single. In addition, the city has a bustling restaurant scene and a wealth of entertainment alternatives, all of which enhance the dating scene. As reflected by Zumper‘s “A” rating in this category, renters seem to be generally content with Minneapolis's dating options. Economic stability is ensured by a median non-family income of $54,558, which counterbalances the 4.60% unemployment rate.