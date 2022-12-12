Best 23 Classic Era Christmas Films

There is just something about a holiday classic that pulls you into the season. The feelings, songs, and dances make you believe Christmas is coming. Check out the best classic era holiday films to get you in the mood.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

IMDb: 8.6

It's a Wonderful Life is the iconic Christmas film that reminds us of the important things in life. As George Bailey gets hit with disappointments, he learns a valuable lesson that prevents him from throwing it all away. James Stewart gives one of his best performances as George, opposite Donna Reed, who plays his wife, Mary.

A Film That Stands The Test of Time

This film has stood the test of time and is a staple in many homes every Christmas. It was Stewart's return to the silver screen after serving in WWII, and Lionel Barrymore convinced him to join. At least we have one thing to thank Mr. Potter for doing right.

White Christmas (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

IMDb: 7.5

If you are looking for the ultimate Christmas musical, it's White Christmas. From the songs to the dances to the love stories, it is pure Christmas schmaltz from start to finish. The combination of Bing Crosby as Bob and Danny Kaye as Phil is a perfect match, although Kaye was the third choice. Originally meant as a reunion of Crosby and Fred Astaire, who starred in Holiday Inn, Astaire was retired then. The second choice was Donald O'Connor, but he was injured. It turns out Kaye was perfect.

Pure Christmas Schmaltz

The story follows two veterans who become partners when they leave the army. They soon have a popular show and gain the attention of a sister act, looking for free advice. When the men follow them to Vermont, they encounter their old general, who has fallen on hard times due to the lack of snow. Determined to help him, they put on a show to bring in business.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

IMDb: 8.1

The stop motion classic was a staple in many childhoods. As one of the best versions of Rudolph, we get the full story of his red nose and why the others don't want to play with him.

A Stop Motion Classic

Rudolph's father attempts to hide his red nose from the others. Soon, they discover the truth and ostracize him for looking different. When a storm threatens to cancel Christmas, they learn how helpful his difference is, after all.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

IMDb: 7.9

There is something magical about the original Miracle on 34th Street from 1947. Maybe it’s the story. Perhaps it’s a young Natalie Wood. Maybe it’s all of it. This story is so well-known. Make sure that you take the time to watch the original this year.

A Magical Original

Natalie Wood stars as a little girl whose mother unwittingly hires the real Santa Claus to dress up as Macy’s Santa Claus. Once he tells people he is Santa Claus, people start to wonder if he’s crazy or dangerous. It sparks a trial where the existence of the myth is strongly debated.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

IMDb: 7.7

Check out Santa Claus is Comin' to Town for another cute stop motion animated film. Not only is it a fun kid's movie, it also features classic era movie stars. Fred Astaire lends his voice to the narrator, S.D. Kluger, Mickey Rooney is Kris Kringle, and Keenan Wynn is Winter Warlock.

A Fun Kid's Movie Featuring Classic Era Movie Stars

Kluger tells us the origin story of Kris Kringle, who was left on the doorstep of the Kringle family, who are toymakers. When Kris grows up, he wants to deliver toys to the kids in Sombertown, but comes up against the Burgermeister, who doesn't want him to. He also must overcome obstacles to become the Santa we all know and love.

A Christmas Carol (1951)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

IMDb: 8.1

There are so many versions of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, but this one from 1951 is the classic that the others get compared to and stars Alastair Sim as Scrooge. His performance is brilliant, and the ghosts are downright scary.

The Ultimate Redemption Story

Here we follow the well-known story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by spirits, who convince him to change his ways and become a better person. It is the ultimate redemption story and takes place at Christmas.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 8.3

The original cartoon of How the Grinch Stole Christmas holds magic over the remakes. Although the film only has a run time of half an hour, it took ten months, along with 25,000 drawings, to finish.

Holds Magic Over The Remakes

The classic story follows the Grinch (Boris Karloff), who plans to take Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. Dressed as Santa, he breaks into homes and steals all of their presents and decorations. Despite this, Christmas still comes, and he learns that Christmas is about more than just stuff.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

IMDb: 8.3

As the first animated Peanuts special, A Charlie Brown Christmas is also one of the best. Even though the filmmakers thought it would flop because of the jazz music and blatant religious message, it was a resounding success and had a lasting effect.

One of The Best Peanuts Specials

The special focuses on the religious aspect of the holiday, and Charlie Brown is depressed over how commercial the holiday is. To deal with this, he becomes the director of the school's Christmas pageant, but it is more difficult than he imagined, and Linus helps him understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

IMDb: 7.4

This 1945 classic movie featuring Barbara Stanwyck is well-known among those who enjoy classic films, but maybe not with others. One of the strangest things about this Christmas movie is that it came out in August of that year. Nevertheless, it still was one of the most successful pictures that year.

A Delight to Watch

It features Stanwyck as a magazine writer who has made up her entire premise. While she writes about being a farm wife and mother, she is unmarried and living in a city. Her writing skills must be on point because even her editor doesn’t know she has no experience with these things. He arranges for her to host a war hero at her farm on Christmas. She scrambles to try to make the charade real. This film is a delight to watch and a great addition to your holiday.

The Shop Around The Corner (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 8.1

The Christmas love story of The Shop Around the Corner has been remade twice with both In the Good Old Summertime in 1949 and You've Got Mail in 1998 with Tom Hanks, and Meg Ryan. The idea of enemies to lovers is a strong trope, which plays out well here.

Enemies as Lovers

In this original version, we have James Stewart playing Alfred and Margaret Sullavan playing Klara. They work at a gift shop together, but don't get along. They don't know that they are falling in love as anonymous pen pals.

Meet John Doe (1941)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

IMDb: 7.6

Meet John Doe may be one of the lesser-known Christmas films of the classic movie era, but it stars some big names. Gary Cooper and Barbara Stanwyck headline is a non-traditional holiday film with plenty of deceit.

A Fake Letter From a Journalist

When Ann (Stanwyck) loses her journalist job, she decides to write one last article, which includes a fake letter that threatens suicide. The paper must hire her back and then hire a name named John (Cooper) to pretend to be the man who wrote the letter.

The Bishop's Wife (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes:84%

IMDb: 7.6

When a film features an angel like Cary Grant, who would be able to resist? This classic film is strong in Christmas spirit, and Grant is so endearing (as he often is) as an angel. While not a love interest exactly, he does help the couple in the story get back on track.

Strong in Christmas Spirit

Despite his reluctance, Grant was switched to the angel part of Dudley when a new director was brought in. He was originally cast as Henry, the bishop, and one of his best roles was born. He arrives to help the new bishop, who has lost focus on his relationships with his wife and daughter as he struggles to raise funds for a new cathedral.

Remember the Night (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 7.6

As the first pairing of Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray, Remember the Night is often an overlooked holiday classic. They would reunite three more times in Double Indemnity, The Moonlighter, and There's Always Tomorrow.

An Overlooked Holiday Classic

This film centers on a woman named Lee (Stanwyck), who is caught shoplifting right before Christmas. It is her third offense, and an attorney named John (MacMurray) prosecutes her. He postpones the trial because it is difficult to get a conviction at Christmas, but because he feels sorry for her, he takes care of her bail and brings her home to meet his mother. The two end up falling in love but still need to deal with her trial.

Meet Me in St Louis (1944)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 7.5

The film Meet Me in St. Louis and Judy Garland‘s influence over lyrics brought us the version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that we all know and love today. The original lyrics were darker, and Garland was afraid that her character would be seen as a monster for singing them to Margaret O'Brien, who played her little sister, so she requested that they be changed, and they were. The song remains sentimental and a bit sad, but not as cruel.

Brought Us The Well-Known Version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

The film follows the Smiths, who are looking forward to the World's Fair, but when their father's job intends to move them to New York, they are devastated. Their last Christmas in St. Louis comes with high emotions for the family, so Mr. Smith changes his mind.

Holiday Inn (1942)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 7.3

Even though Holiday Inn encompasses all holidays, the highlight is when Bing Crosby sings “White Christmas” for the first time. The scene is better here than when he sings it in White Christmas, which is impressive. This performance won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for composer Irving Berlin.

Academy Award for Best Original Song

The Christmas scenes here were so great that White Christmas was intended as a reunion for Crosby and Fred Astaire, but it didn't happen. Christmas is also highlighted when Jim (Crosby) and his love interest Linda (Marjorie Reynolds) are reunited at the end.

The story revolves around Jim, who decides to leave show business and open an inn only open on holidays. While some of the scenes didn't age well, most of the musical numbers are fun to watch. Jim hires Linda to perform with him, but things start to go wrong when his old partner (Astaire) comes in and tries to steal his girl (again).

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.6

Passing up the opportunity to direct this film in favor of directing It's a Wonderful Life, Frank Capra ended up doing the right thing. While this is a fun film, the other is undoubtedly the classic.

A Fun Film

A homeless man squats in Michael J. O'Connor’s mansion every winter and decides to invite a veteran named Jim (Don DeFore) to stay with him, despite not owning the house. When O'Connor's daughter (Ann Harding) shows up, she falls in love with Jim.

Holiday Affair (1949)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.2

Despite not being a success at the time of its release, the frequency Holiday Affair is shown on Turner Classic Movies has made it into more of a holiday classic. The film was intended to help Robert Mitchum's persona after his short prison sentence for a marijuana conviction and was released on Christmas Eve in 1949.

A Comparison Shopper Caught by a Salesman

The premise revolves around Connie (Janet Leigh), who is caught working as a comparison shopper when salesman Steve (Mitchum) catches her. Instead of turning her in, he takes pity on her and lets her go. He gets fired for it. They keep running into each other until they fall in love.

March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

IMDb: 7.1

Even though the film was based on the 1903 operetta Babes in Toyland, the plot is completely different. It does use characters from that story, but much of the rest is changed in this comedy by Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

Blackmail and an Army of Wooden Soldiers

The film takes place in Toyland, where Stannie and Ollie live in the Mother Peep's “shoe” as tenants. When she can't afford to pay her mortgage, the evil Barnaby attempts to blackmail her into having Bo Peep marry him. The comedians help her and have an army of wooden soldiers fight with them.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

IMDb: 7.1

As the musical remake of The Shop Around the Corner, don't let the title fool you; much of the film, including key scenes toward the end, take place around Christmas. Using Judy Garland and Van Johnson into the main roles makes for a fun film with plenty of songs and laughs.

Enemies to Lovers

The enemies to lovers trope is strong here, with Andrew (Johnson) literally running into Veronica (Garland) when she's on her way to look for a job. When she comes into his music store later, he initially refuses, but she goes over his head to the boss and gets a job anyway. Even though they don't get along in person, we learn they are pen pals falling in love.

Babies in Toyland (1961)

Rotten Tomatoes: 36%

IMDb: 6.1

Babes in Toyland presents an alternative Christmas movie. There are strong connections to the holiday, such as the toymaker (who is kind of like Santa) as he struggles to keep up with the demands of making enough toys for Christmas and that the film itself was released in December of 1961.

Enjoyable Film

The plot expands that, and begins with the anticipation of Mary (Annette Funicello) and Tom's (Tommy Sands) wedding. Unfortunately, old miser Barnaby (Ray Bolger) desires Mary and her money (which she doesn't know she'll inherit upon her marriage) for himself, so he hatches a plan to kidnap Tom and her sheep.

This plan would leave her with nothing and no choice but to marry him. After saving Tom, they come across the toymaker (Ed Wynn), and help him get ready for Christmas. While a bit disjointed, the film is enjoyable, especially the songs with Sands and Funicello.

The Holly and the Ivy (1952)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.3

Christmas films are full of nostalgia and reunions. The Holly and the Ivy is no different and is sure to tug at the heartstrings.

A Widowed Reverend

It revolves around a widowed reverend named Martin (Ralph Richardson), who is estranged from his children and feels it the strongest at Christmas. They reunite but have painful memories of WWII. The family comes back together just in time for Christmas.

The Lemon Drop Kid (1951)

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

IMDb: 7.0

While the title doesn't scream Christmas here, the plot makes for an enjoyable film set at Christmastime. It even introduced the song “Silver Bells,” but since it wasn't released until 1951, Bing Crosby released his version the Christmas before. The scene with Bob Hope and Marilyn Maxwell singing the song was reshot to a more elaborate version before the release.

A Con Artist Goes Undercover as Santa

In this film, Hope plays con artist Sidney whose mistake causes a gangster to be out $10,000. He has until Christmas Eve to get the money back, so he goes undercover as a Santa, collecting donations. After the police catch him, he creates a charity to use to collect the money instead.

Christmas Holiday (1944)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

IMDb: 6.5

As a strange role for Gene Kelly, he plays the villain in Christmas Holiday opposite Deanna Durbin. The combination of a skilled dancer and an opera singer is a strange one for a film noir, but that is what we have in this film.

Gene Kelly as the Villain

This film has a lot going on, but it focuses on Jackie (Durbin), who marries Robert (Kelly). Her husband is then arrested for murder six months into their marriage. The story is told mainly through flashbacks as Jackie tells her new love interest (Dean Harens) about her life.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.