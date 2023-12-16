The Best Claymation Christmas Movies to Celebrate the Yuletide

‘Tis the season for snuggling up with loved ones and watching feel-good Claymation Christmas movies! The only problem? Figuring out where to start can be a real pain with so many entertaining options on the market.

Claymation has roots going back to 1908, and Rankin/Bass Productions has played a tremendous part in its commercial success. While the genre continues to grow and reach larger audiences, some movies remain undeniable classics that families can’t help but watch in the spirit of the holiday season.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Any list of Claymation Christmas movies that doesn’t include the 1964 classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has started on a bad foot. Inspired by Johnny Marks’ popular song, this NBC movie follows the story of Rudolph as he struggles to find his place among the other reindeer responsible for guiding Santa Claus’ sleigh.

Nowadays, families can enjoy the movie through continued syndication on NBC or CBS. They can also watch it through Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas lineup. This version includes the original ‘Peppermint Mine’ and ‘We’re a Couple of Misfits’ scenes, as well as the treasured song “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Frosty the Snowman

Claymation Christmas movies rarely act as a cautionary tale about climate change. But Frosty the Snowman delivers an important message about protecting the Earth. On its surface, the 1969 movie depicts a discarded top hat bestowing life on a snowman to the delight of the children who made it.

Underneath its brightly-colored surface, though, the CBS movie carries a deeper message. When Professor Hinkle tries to take the hat back, rising temperatures threaten to melt Frosty. So, the children come together to protect their friends while singing happy Christmas songs along the way.

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Starring Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney, no one was surprised when Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town became a hit. In the 1970 movie, Astaire tells a group of enraptured children about Santa Claus. He explains the jolly man’s appearance, his beautiful home in the North Pole, and the reason behind his annual gift-giving.

This ABC Claymation Christmas movie features its most popular song in “Put One in Front of the Other.” In a way, this tune has multiple purposes. It gets children and adults alike excited for the holidays. Enthusiastic singers can also pull it up on Freeform to coax introverts out of their rooms.

The Year Without a Santa Claus

Not all messages in Claymation Christmas movies overtly speak to weather issues. Some of them impart lessons through more personable means. The Year Without a Santa Claus teaches children the importance of believing in Santa Claus when he’s too sick with the cold to believe in himself.

The 1974 movie introduces the brothers Cold and Heat Miser. Santa gets his groove back while the two argue over taking over the North Pole. The original has joined AMC’s ‘Best Christmas Ever’ lineup, and the Miser brothers have gone on to star in ABC’s equally popular 2008 sequel A Miser Brothers’ Christmas.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Most movies capture the holiday spirit in December. However, some people have been known to get into the Christmas mood even when the sun still shines warmly in the sky. The 1979 Claymation movie Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July plays toward those who like to celebrate all year long.

The ABC movie follows the sinister plot of Winterbolt to use Frosty and his family to take down Rudolph. Luckily, the good guys foil his plan in time to send the lucky reindeer out on his important mission. The movie’s epic battles and happy reunions keep families coming back for more every year.

Jack Frost

What Jack Frost lacks in renown, this 1979 Claymation Christmas movie more than makes up for in heart. It transforms the beloved Frosty the Snowman into a Human looking for love. Aired on NBC, he finds it in a woman named Elisa who ends up getting kidnapped by the villainous Kubra Kraus.

Jack sacrifices his humanity to rescue her and stop Kubra. By the time he returns to Elisa in his Human form once more, she’s already fallen in love with someone else. These themes of sacrifice, honor, and selfless love resonate across generations among greats of AMC’s ‘Best Christmas Ever’ lineup.

Pinocchio’s Christmas

No character causes trouble in children’s stories quite like Pinocchio. Yet, no one learns the same valuable lessons from whacky scenarios like him either. Only this time the little wooden puppet with big dreams of becoming a real boy runs into more seasonal trouble in Pinocchio’s Christmas.

The 1980 movie originally aired on ABC and continues to enjoy a long life on AMC during the holidays. It features jaunty tunes like “Gonna Get Lucky, Knock on Wood” and “Dancin’.” Watching Pinocchio’s Christmas requires a love for little-known Claymation Christmas movies and singing out loud — regardless of talent level.

The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold

Speaking of obscure Claymation movies, The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold takes the metaphorical cake. This 1981 story follows Blarney Kilakilarney and his fellow Leprechauns' attempts to protect their gold from Old Mag the Hag. The unwitting hero Dinty Doyle shows up to save the day after he’s stranded on their island.

The holiday aspect comes in with everyone trying to claim the gold before Christmas rolls around. Will Dinty help Blarney and the Leprechauns protect their gold? Or will Old Mag steal away before the holidays arrive?

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Only the fantastical mind of Tim Burton could conceive of a Claymation Christmas movie with so many delightfully spooky designs. Jack Skellington falls in love with the idea of Christmas and decides to share this new passion with the other residents of Halloweentown, which seems innocent.

Then he “borrows” Santa Claus from his festive hometown and everything goes downhill to the tune of an unforgettable soundtrack. The 1993 classic includes songs like “What’s This?”, “Oogie Boogie Song”, and “This is Halloween.” The Nightmare Before Christmas has a little bit of something odd and wonderful for everyone.

Hooves of Fire

Claymation Christmas movies don’t often come in trilogies, but BBC decided to do things a little differently with Hooves of Fire. This 1999 holiday movie follows Rudolph’s ne’er-do-well son Robbie on his journey to find himself in the shadow of his father’s legacy. Only once he finds love does he make a name for himself.

The dry British humor combined with the off-the-cuff character designs make for a charmingly unique viewing experience. Legend of the Lost Tribe followed in 2002 and Close Encounters of the Herd Kind in 2007. There’s even a U.S. version that includes Britney Spears doing the voice of Donner, the reindeer!

Davey & Goliath's Snowboard Christmas

Modern Claymation Christmas movies perform for different audiences. So, it makes sense that they branch out into different themes and take chances on deviating from the standard. Davey & Goliath’s Snowboard Christmas couldn’t get further from what many usually expect from a holiday movie.

Davey goes on an awesome journey with his faithful dog, Goliath, while learning the true meaning of Christmas. Watch this 2011 movie on Crackle or Amazon Prime for a special combination of wicked snowboarding tricks with a new twist on the familiar biblical tale of David & Goliath.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Most viewers don’t get into the yuletide spirit when thinking of the BBC Claymation series Shaun the Sheep. Still, Aardman Animations joined the trend of making a holiday exception by producing the 2022 Christmas movie Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.

Follow this eclectic group of characters in their nonverbal antics across the English countryside. What this adorable movie lacks in dialogue, it makes up for in eye-catching visuals.

Honorary Mention: Bob’s White Christmas

Most people turn to Claymation Christmas movies to evoke the holiday spirit. Bob the Builder, like the CBBC TV show itself, breaks these barriers with season 2, episode 13, “Bob’s White Christmas”. Aired in 1999, Bob’s attempt to entertain the local school by dressing up as Father Christmas goes terribly awry.

Still, he learns the true meaning of Christmas by helping his friend, Farmer Pickles, escape a tricky situation. It allows him to answer the question, “Bob the Builder, can he fix it?” with a resounding, “Yes, he can.” Meanwhile, the episode continues to be its own gift to the little ones and their families who watch it.