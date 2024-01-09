Best Co-op Games to Play on Steam

Single-player games have plenty of merits, but nothing beats the fun factor and satisfaction of taking on various challenges alongside another person, whether a friend or just a helpful stranger. Sharing a victory with somebody else or simply playing alongside them and using the game as a social platform creates a special kind of experience that, thankfully, has become more popular in recent years.

Exploring Steam will reveal many of these co-op games, and while many play great, some rise above the rest.

1. Risk of Rain 2

A complete and total overhaul of the original Risk of Rain’s perspective while maintaining its rogue-like elements and scaling difficulty pans out into a wonderful co-op shooter. This game remains great alone but fantastic with a friend.

With each run playing out differently, there’s plenty of reason to return again and again. With familiar third-person shooting controls, the gameplay will always feel like riding a bike. Because of that, Risk of Rain 2 should be a mainstay in everyone’s Steam library.

2. Deep Rock Galactic

The first-person shooter genre has never been a stranger to great co-op games, but Deep Rock Galactic still manages to do its own thing. Space exploration, mining, and cooperative combat elements rarely get thrown together, yet Deep Rock Galactic makes great use of them with its charming dwarven characters.

The game also expands further into some light base-building and RPG-style progression that make it more profound than it appears at first. Whether managing resources, navigating alien caves, or taking on formidable enemies with friends, this game becomes a blast with a few friends.

3. Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 remains a classic among co-op games despite the litany of copycats that have emerged over the years. This is not to say many of those copycats didn’t turn out great, but Left 4 Dead’s cooperative shooting and reviving keep things simple and result in endless fun.

Left 4 Dead doesn't get brought up often, likely due to age. Gameplay has always been relatively simple in this game, but that simplicity has become its special sauce. Accomplishing simple tasks together while blowing zombies into next week remains a great foundation for any game, and players of any skill level can dive in and have a good time. Despite the game's age, the presentation and gameplay hold up just fine, so if gamers want some simple zombie-blasting fun to jump into together, it's hard to miss this one.

4. GTFO

Speaking of Left 4 Dead copycats, GTFO owes a lot to the former for its overall structure. That said, it injects a lot of its own style with more intense horror and challenging encounters. Resources become limited, environmental puzzles require real coordination between teammates, and the game's various monsters put up a good fight compared to the shotgun fodder of Left 4 Dead games.

With several special classes mixing up the gameplay further with their unique abilities, GTFO has become a special co-op shooter that doesn’t mess around.

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The old-school brawling series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games returns with Shredder’s Revenge, which keeps many of the simplistic beat-'em-up gameplay and 2D visuals but adds a wealth of content to beef up the experience.

Overall, the game plays similarly to the classic arcade and 16-bit titles, so fans of those shouldn't need to hear much more than that to give Shredder's Revenge a shot. A healthy roster of characters, great music, discoverable secrets, and a robust co-op mode that supports up to six players make this a fantastic choice for 2D beat-‘em-up fans looking for great co-op games.

6. World War Z

Like the movie of the same name, World War Z features an absolute avalanche of zombies that clamor over each other as giant rolling piles of evil headed straight for the player.

With a similar style to Left 4 Dead, players team up, choose load-outs, and blast legions of undead into smithereens. Some decent progression systems that unlock weapon upgrades and helpful items keep the game engaging for long sessions, just as the fun characters keep things light and silly. World War Z may not be a masterpiece, but it’s a solid, fun, and well-made zombie shooter that supports up to four players.

7. Prodeus

As a leader in the “boomer shooter” scene, Prodeus combines the fast movement, extreme violence, and brutal enemies that these co-op games have always been known for but also throws in a heaping helping of co-op action. While Prodeus doesn’t add much to the game for co-op games, it’s still an incredible time darting around levels and slinging death with up to three friends in this outrageous world.

Wild enemy designs, fun weapons, and near-constant action make Prodeus one of those games that could just as easily be played solo. The experience just gets elevated with co-op.

8. Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 doesn’t add any real teamwork mechanics or special levels, but it does combine the insane experience of playing Devil May Cry 5 with up to three players; one playing V, another playing Nero, and of course one playing Dante. This turns DMC 5 into a space to hang out and socialize while slashing away at demons, and with that simple addition, increasing the value and fun factor of an already outstanding game.

9. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Trine co-op games have always been pretty good at making cooperation a central part of the experience. Granted, one could play it solo and have a good time, but with friends, the game blossoms into what the developers intended.

The fairytale-inspired setting and whimsical characters Trine games have always been known for works as well here as they ever have. The imaginative obstacles and brainteasers remain a challenge throughout, yet never quite spill over into ridiculous territory. The story holds up as quite engaging, too.

10. It Takes Two

It Takes Two feels tailor-made for cooperative play, as the two main protagonists must work together across a vast adventure to undo a spell and fix their broken marriage.

Throughout the game, players solve environmental puzzles and have a host of silly interactions that require communication and teamwork. The sheer variety of places these characters end up in feels worth the price of admission alone, but the excellent puzzles and challenges put it over the top as a classic co-op game.

11. Phasmophobia

Ghost-hunting co-op games have enjoyed popularity for a long time, but Phasmophobia seems to have done it the best so far. Unpredictable supernatural events litter each stage as players get bombarded with visual and auditory tricks that keep them on their toes.

Experiencing the different spirits and piecing together what makes them tick will lead to a successful investigation, which results in more money for better equipment and more successful investigations. The game has a lot of tricks up its sleeve, making each playthrough feel a little different. The tension of a ghost hunt combined with cooperative gameplay remains a winning formula for Phasmophobia.

12. Crab Champions

Crab Champions has somehow taken the concept of a looter shooter with light rogue elements and shoved all of that into a game about crabs.

Despite how off-putting that might seem, Crab Champions remains an absolute delight. Strafing, hopping around stages, and taking out enemy crabs only become more fun when a few friends get thrown into the mix, as the new co-op mode allows. Upgrading weapons and rushing back into battle with increasing difficulty doesn’t feel like anything new mechanically, but the zaniness with which Crab Champions repackages it feels worth experiencing.

13. Warhammer: Vermintide 2

The Warhammer universe continues to be one of the most expansive universes in all of fiction, with countless games available to play and several more popping up every year.

One of the biggest success stories of the IP has been Fat Shark’s Vermintide games, though, and we can’t recommend them enough. Vermintide 2, in particular, refines the combat and level design to such a degree that it’s hard to believe how cheap the game can be when it goes on sale. Various weapons, items, and character abilities accommodate all play styles and let players slash, blast, and bludgeon their way through armies of monstrosities from the Warhammer world.

Despite being several years old now, Vermintide 2 still has a thriving community with players from all around, so getting into a full lobby isn’t difficult at all.

14. Valheim

Of the multitude of open-world mining and/or building co-op games that have popped up since Minecraft, Valheim remains one of the best. With a larger emphasis on combat and more simplified crafting, the gameplay might appeal to more action-oriented gamers better than Minecraft, anyway.

Collaborating to build helpful structures and defend them against dangerous creatures works well as an addictive co-op experience that always has a new goal just beyond the horizon to work toward. The PS2-style graphics look charming, the exploration stays engaging, the weather and seasons make meaningful impacts, and it couldn’t have fallen together much better than it does in Valheim.

15. Portal 2

Portal immediately became a massive hit for Valve, so few felt surprised when the sequel made its way to store shelves. In an unexpected twist, however, Portal 2 introduced a co-op mode that elevated it to new heights.

The campaign stays focused on a single-player adventure, which those only interested in that should be glad to know, but an assortment of levels specifically designed for cooperative play also exist, which is a key reason Portal 2 remains so beloved. Puzzles feel designed with co-op gameplay in mind, often requiring both players to do separate things in real time to secure the path forward. The co-op mode even adds to the narrative a bit, making it an essential playthrough for all Portal fans and anybody who enjoys a good puzzle game.