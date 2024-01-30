The Best Co-Op Games To Play With a Friend

Many view video games as a solo endeavor. However, there are a plethora of great co-op games out there that offer an incredible gaming experience. Whether playing co-op games such as Overcooked or a game that includes solo, co-op, and multiplayer options such as New Super Mario Bros (Wii/U/Switch), playing with others poses a fun challenge.

These co-op games offer a fantastic experience across various platforms, genres, and interpretations of what cooperative means.

1. Payday 3

From bank heists and robbing the rich to taking down armored cars and cybercrimes, Payday 3 offers a genuinely inventive co-op experience. While players can play alone, either with bots or random internet strangers filling the team, the real strength of Payday 3 lies in gaming with friends and forming a team of hardened criminals.

With 11 heists to be unlocked and numerous ways of completing each heist, Payday 3 is another engaging entry into a fascinating series that offers a refreshing change of perspective, with a focus on criminality rather than saving the day. The game offers a fantastic option for a weekly gaming night, and engaged players could sink hundreds of hours into the game without a struggle.

2. Dead by Daylight

An iconic survival game, Dead by Daylight places teamwork at the forefront of success, with collaborative efforts yielding far better results than when playing an everybody-for-themselves style. The actual co-op element lies in play as one of the survivors. However, when playing with a group of five friends, the entire game becomes a fun yet terrifying experience.

Dead by Daylight launched in 2016 on PC and has since expanded to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. The development studio regularly releases fresh content with new maps and playable characters. These characters often have different strengths and play mechanics, keeping the entertainment factor alive.

3. The Division

Like many co-op games, gamers can play The Division as a solo player. Collaboration, however, offers the most fun. Whether teaming up with a spouse, neighbor, or John from work, it increases the fun and progress in the game. More players mean more rewards and XP gains at the end of each mission.

The Division also does a great job keeping a level playing field with player levels scaled to match their most experienced team member and rewards scaled back down to the individual levels. It's a great approach that makes the game accessible for all skills and player experience levels.

4. Party Animals

Party Animals offers couch co-op and online multiplayer game options for a maximum of eight players. A physics-based game with three different play modes, two embrace a co-op mentality with teams of four players needing to work together to either complete a task or eliminate the opposing team.

Party Animals is the ultimate party game for a night with friends. Crack open a few beers, order a pizza, and just enjoy gaming for the sheer pleasure of it rather than anything more focused or storyline-driven.

5. Overcooked

Cooperation becomes the operative word when discussing games based on teamwork. Overcooked is no different; however, it throws in a healthy degree of mayhem and havoc, with everybody in the team placed inside a cramped kitchen space and tasked with creating meals for paying customers.

Overcooked players need to talk and give orders to ensure to follow the flurry of orders in the correct order with the right ingredients. Hilarity follows, especially the deeper players get into the game, and while fun, this game will surely bring out everybody's inner Gordon Ramsey.

6. Keep Talking, and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking, and Nobody Explodes offers the ultimate cooperative gaming experience. Players must work together to diffuse a bomb. If one fails to fulfill their role, everything explodes. While there are no literal explosions, the game still brings a hefty tension.

One player assumes the role of the diffuser and must rely on the other available players to read instructions on what to do based on a description of what they see given by the diffuser. Keep Talking, and Nobody Explodes hits a high watermark among co-op games.

7. Valheim

Valheim has a good and engaging single-player mode. However, it was designed with co-op play in mind. A survival game that interweaves action-style combat with resource gathering and management. Designers planned the game mechanics with at least two players in mind.

Game servers cap at ten players, making it the ideal game for friends who may not be close geographically but still want to enjoy a shared gaming experience. Valheim demonstrates the versatility of play styles of co-op games.

8. Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a unique gameplay combination: online multiplayer with a couch co-op mode – on consoles. While many would say calling Diablo 4 a co-op game stretches the definition, especially compared to many others on this list, that warrants a place here. The diversity of co-op gaming now extends into the hack-and-slash MMO landscape.

The clever part of creating a co-op experience in a game like Diablo 4 is finding a way to have the menus and inventory screens sized to accommodate two players. This means that while you can play on a split screen, it is not necessary. The game allows two characters to play together on a single screen, with the game auto-pathing should one player manage their inventory while the other continues to crawl the dungeon.

9. Borderlands 3

The Borderlands series has become one of the most recognizable thanks to its colorful comic book-style graphics. Borderlands 3 offers up to four friends an entertaining and fun co-op mode. For the first time in this series, Borderlands 3 offers split-screen couch co-op with either a horizontal or vertical split.

Much like in The Division, enemies and damage are scaled to be appropriate for each team member when playing in co-op mode. Rewards are likewise scaled to suit the individual player level.

10. It Takes Two

It Takes Two takes co-op gaming very seriously, offering no solo campaign. The game focuses on a married couple whose relationship heads towards divorce. Only by working together can layers help their characters reconnect and redefine the depth of their relationship. The imaginative story evokes real emotions, and despite its heavy nature, It Takes Two offers a fun gaming experience.

While the storyline may not point to it, the game is a great choice to play with a love interest. Still, you don't need to be in a relationship crisis to enjoy this title.

11. Minecraft

Minecraft offers the ultimate sandbox experience, driving new life into the survival gaming genre. What makes Minecraft such a fun co-op experience is the scope the game gives players for adventure.

Playable in a couch co-op split screen mode or through a dedicated server, the freedom offered by Minecraft is second to none. Before embarking on a co-op Minecraft journey, setting some ground rules for people to follow always is a good idea. Be clear on a stance relating to theft, aggression, and property appropriation, just to prevent hurt feelings.

12. Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 created a lot of headlines on release, including talk of its multiplayer and co-op options. A game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons always had a great potential to play with friends.

However, the development team behind Baldur's Gate 3 made the game equally enjoyable as a single-player experience. Unlike many titles that excel or are designed to be played one way over another, Baldur's Gate 3 plays equally well in solo or co-op modes. It plays differently in each, adding to the game's replayability.

13. Left 4 Dead 2

Designed to be a cooperative horror FPS game, Left 4 Dead 2 delivers on all fronts. Players can beat the game solo, with bots assuming the role of the other players, it runs against the ethos of the game design. Left 4 Dead 2 is an excellent title for some friendly 4-player co-op action, moving through the story, mowing down hordes of the undead in horrifically resplendent detail.

Games do not always need a more profound meaning or teach a valuable life lesson. It's important to remember that there is nothing wrong with playing a game for nothing more than fun. Left 4 Dead 2 delivers this in spades.

14. Portal 2

Portal 2 offers an interesting take on co-op gaming. Many games provide a co-op experience within the same base game, with a few tweaks and twists from time to time to keep things running smoothly. Portal 2 goes one step further and offers a separate and unique story for the co-op experience compared to the solo campaign.

Portal 2 builds on the foundation of the first installment and presents gamers with a series of head-scratching puzzles to solve. Teamwork is imperative; discussing where to lay your portals is the only way to ensure success. Portal 2 presents a great test for those who have played many games together and want to put their skills to a real test.

15. Dead Space 3

Dead Space 3 took a lot of people by surprise when it was released, in many ways ditching the survival horror approach in favor of a more action-oriented style of play in a swerve that could be likened to the change brought by Resident Evil 4 back in 2005. The story of Dead Space 3 continues in the same canon as the previous two games, and while it feels different, it still presents a fun co-op gaming experience.

The main story of Dead Space 3 remains the same in solo or co-op mode, and players can jump in or out of a save through invitation. The only things that change when entering co-op mode are the puzzles and a few co-op-specific side missions that become unlockable.

16. Don't Starve Together

While considered an expansion rather than a sequel, Don't Starve Together is a co-op-focused installment of Don't Starve. While playable as a solo campaign, everything, including enemy HP levels, is set for two-player combat and plays thus twice as hard for a solo gamer. Given the co-op nature of the game, when purchasing a copy on Steam, players receive a second free copy to gift to a friend so they can play together.

Representing the epitome of co-op games, in Don't Starve Together, partners must work collaboratively to gather the resources needed to survive in the desolate wilderness.

17. Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia sees a group of four players, either with friends or other players online, take on the role of paranormal investigators. With a total of 12 maps, Phasmophobia offers a lot of players to sink their teeth into. Collaboration plays a vital role in solving the secrets and gathering the information needed to sell the data to a “ghost removal team.”

Each team has different roles to be fulfilled, playing to the varying strengths and interests of different gamers, from monitoring the CCTV from the safety of the van to getting up close and personal with those that linger beyond the grave. Find a team and role that works, or switch it up and keep things interesting.

Despite being a co-op-only game, Phasmophobia only supports online games, not local or couch co-op gameplay.

18. New Super Mario Bros Wii

New Super Mario Bros Wii represents an entire series or every Mario platformer that has come since – even Mario Odyssey. New Super Mario Bros Wii changed the game for Mario by introducing co-op play, and it hasn't looked back since. Grab some friends, literally, in this game, and let the mayhem commence.

Whether a race to the finish for bragging rights or a fun co-op experience, the New Super Mario Bros games and subsequent titles offer a guaranteed night of fun carrying and jumping on your friends from start to finish.

19. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime sees up to four friends take control of a spacecraft. The team must navigate, attack, and defend itself against various enemies and environments.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a fun game and easy to jump into. However, it takes excellent communication to form a well-functioning team. The game quickly tests teamwork and delivers an enjoyable yet stressful experience.

20. Lethal Company

An early access title that only became available in October 2023, Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game. Players must collect scrap and other items from various abandoned moons. Teams of up to four players are tasked by the ominous “Company.” Completing tasks involves collecting and delivering the required materials to the company. This then unlocks large moons and bigger hazards in the form of traps, enemies, and treacherous environments.

While only recently released, Lethal Company has garnered resounding praise and shows a lot of promise in the world of co-op games.

21. A Way Out

A Way Out sees both players take control of two criminals from different backgrounds who reluctantly agree to work together and break out of prison. The only way to beat the game is to work with a partner.

A Way Out offers a refreshing take to co-op gameplay, with each character's story playing out on its own path, meaning there are times when one player is not ‘needed' and so has a cut scene play, allowing the other character's story to progress.

A compelling story and an emotional ending are attached to this game, set to one of two possible outcomes. While not a party game, it is worth the six-hour investment to see it through to the end.

22. Snipperclips

Playable by up to four players, Snipperclips requires a lot of critical and creative thinking to progress through the puzzles. Players must work together playing as Snip and Clip to use their shaped bodies to solve puzzles. They can cut overlapping areas of their bodies to create new shapes to find the necessary solution.

A fun launch title for the Nintendo Switch, it takes a level of concentration that other games do not deliver. Snipperclips highlights the clever use of co-op gameplay and presents a fresh and interesting take for those who don't like to play alone.

23. Moving Out

A fun and addictive co-op experience, Moving Out offers a puzzling physics-based moving simulator. Team up to help a string of clients move house. It sounds simple, but calamity and hilarity are never far behind. Teamwork plays a crucial role; players need a good eye to navigate tricky corridors or narrow doorways.

From loading larger items with care and placement consideration to throwing smaller items wantonly to the top of the pile, Moving Out and its sequel offer hours of co-op laughter and giggles.

24. Army of Two

Army of Two sees two players take on the role of a couple of mercenaries as they blast their way through various levels, taking out enemies left, right, and center. The game has an underlying story, and though generic, it's never central to the game's enjoyment. The interaction between the two characters makes up for what the plot lacks.

25. Unravel 2

Unravel 2, while doable in solo mode, is designed to be enjoyed with a friend. Taking control of two “yarnies,” players must work together to scale obstacles and solve puzzles.

The exciting and challenging aspect of Unravel 2 comes from the fact that your two characters are always connected, meaning you are restricted in how far you can stray from each other, adding extra depth or planning and executing movements.