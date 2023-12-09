The 31 Best Coaches in College Basketball History

College basketball days are nostalgic for many of us. Whether you played the game or watched the tournaments, the sport united us in distinct ways. While the games came and went, there are names we still remember. College basketball coaches did an excellent job of turning every game into a fond memory. Here are the 31 best coaches that go down in history:

1. Bobby Knight

As the legendary Hall of Fame college coach, Bobby Knight has carved a name for himself in college football and beyond. Although he died on November 1, 2023, at 83, his career still precedes him. He was the sixth-time 902 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball game-winner and had a 902-371 record.

2. Cam Henderson

Winning 631 games with an average of 283-110 record as a basketball coach is no joke, and Cam Henderson knows this all too well. But it's not the number of games he won that puts him on this list. As a coach in the early days of college basketball, he invented the 2-3 defense, widely used on the basketball court.

3. John Kundla

Coaching Minneapolis Lakers for 11 seasons and serving as the first coach in history to lead a championship in six years, John Kundla had a 423-302 record. He took over his coaching position at 31 years old and maintained a winning streak until he made it to the Hall of Fame.

4. Brad Stevens

Although he coached only four years, it's hard to criticize Brad Steven's performance as a coach. He did a commendable job. With a 117-25 record, he held a record for leading his team to the championship for four consecutive years.

5. Everett Case

When discussing basketball in North Carolina, most people think of Everett Case. Winning six consecutive championships and bringing home a record of 1161-213, his work is well known throughout the league.

6. Jim Snyder

He played in the shadow of the best states in Ohio; Jim Snyder is well known for his record while coaching the Ohio Bobcats. He won a whooping 355 games and took the team to its first 12 winning tournament games of all time.

7. Stan Watts

Stan Watts wrote the book, Developing An Offensive Attack In Basketball, proving that he knows he knew the game full well. He won 371 games, averaging 95.5 points a game.

8. Hugh Durham

Taking Florida State and Georgia to greater heights. Hugh Durham was known as a coach to winning teams. His teams came out at the top in every game, and he had a record of 298-216.

9. Red Holzman

Boasting 16 seasons as a coach, Red Holzman led the great Knicks to championships; he had an 18-game winning streak. He won the Coach Of The Year Award in 1970 and was a Hall of Fame mention in 1985.

10. Skip Prosser

Nicknamed “Skip,” George Prosser began his career with a bang. He took his college team to the tournament finals in his first season as a head coach. He won 126 games at Wake Forest and another 125 in Xavier College. Sadly, he passed away from a heart attack in 2007.

11. Chuck Daly

In the 80s, Daly led the Pistons in a .593 winning percentage. In other words, he had one of the highest winning streaks, including a 638-437 record, and was part of the Hall Of Fame in 1994.

12. Larry Brown

Brown was one of those college coaches who got the most out of bad basketball teams. He had a 25-year career and a 1240-910 record, making a .577 winning score. He is the only coach who led a college team to the NBA championship.

13. Pat Riley

Pat Riley had a 24-year coaching career, winning five championships with an impressive 1210-694 winning record. He ranks second in playoff wins with 171 points.

14. Red Auerbach

Referred to as the “Godfather of the NBA,” Red Auerbach had a 30-year career with the Boston Celtics. He led the team to nine championship wins, eight consecutively, from 1959 to 1966. He had an 823-426 record and a playoff record of 91-60.

15. Cliff Ellis

Cliff Ellis is the only coach in Division I history to win 170+ games with four different schools: South Alabama, Clemson, Auburn and Coastal Carolina. He announced his retirement on December 6, 2023. Ellis went out on top as the active leader in career wins. His final game with Coastal Carolina was a 110-46 win against St Andrews.

16. Phil Jackson

This list won't be complete without mentioning Phil Jackson! His nine championships prove that he is indeed the greatest coach of all time. With a fantastic record of 980-418, Jackson started by coaching college basketball teams before moving on to renowned NBA teams.

17. John Wooden

Although he passed away in 2010, John Wooden remains among the best college basketball coaches. Known as the “Wizard of the Westwood,” he won ten championships in his twelve tenure as coach. He went home with an 885-203 record.

18. Michael Krzyzewski

Fondly known as “Coach K,” Michael Krzyzewski served as head coach at Duke University from 1980 to 2022. He's seen it all: national titles, final fours, ACC tournament championships, and more. He left behind a record of 1202-368.

19. Dean Smith

Anyone who knows Smith refers to him as a college basketball legend. No wonder he is part of the Hall of Fame. He coached for 36 years and scored an 879-254 record.

20. Jim Calhoun

The retired college basketball coach won three NCAA national championships, making a statement about his top-notch coaching skills. This fact and his average record of 703-310 make him a basketball coach to watch out for.

21. John Calipari

His success at Kentucky has helped this college basketball coach dominate the recruiting scene. Coach Cal has been a genius on the court and looks for great talent. His current record stands at 667-194.

22. John Thompson

John Thompson is the coach who taught us size is the most precious commodity on the court. He attracted top-tier big men like David Wingate and Reggie Williams and turned his team into something out of the novels. His record stands at 317-157.

23. Jerry Tarkanian

A great recruiter and powerful coach, Jerry Tarkanian was a powerhouse on the basketball court. Even after getting an offer to coach the NBA in 1979, he turned it down and stayed true to his college team. This fact alone makes him a legend. He took home an impressive 988-228 record before his passing.

24. Guy Lewis

He was a pioneer in recruitment back in the day. Guy Lewis was a great contender when it came to basketball coaches. He won two national titles and recruited great players like Phil lamma and Akeem Olajuwon. He boasts a record of 592-279.

25. Steve Fisher

Steve Fisher was another great coach who changed the recruiting landscape. As the Michigan Wolverines head coach, Fisher led the team through 18 seasons and retired in 2017 with a 386-209 record.

26. Roy Williams

His portfolio was overwhelming, but he had some challenges in the recruiting trials. Despite this, Williams staggered his way to the top. His saving grace was bringing great names to his team and a 903-264 record.

27. Jay Wright

Jay Wright's shining light at Villanova University makes him among the best college basketball coaches. He is known for meticulous attention to detail and an adept attitude, making him a formidable force in the sport. His 642-281 record also speaks for itself.

28. Pat Summit

As the only woman who makes this list, Pat Summit comes in hot with the best credentials. She blazed the team for female coaches with relentless victories and NCAA championships. She tirelessly advocated for female athletics and had a 923-160 record.

29. Tom Izzo

Michigan State knows all too well about Tom Izzo's achievements. His hard work, resiliency, and accountability make him a stand-up coach. We commend him for his unwavering love and loyalty to the game and his teams, which we see in his 687-281 record.

30. Geno Auriemma

Auriemma's unparalleled success elevates him to the pinnacle of college basketball coaches. He had a staggering 1,180-156, which leaves no room for debate. He has built an unshakeable dynasty and is part of some of the most dominant teams in history.

31. Phog Allen

Known in history as the “Father of Basketball Coaching,” Phog Allen brought many wins to Kansas State. However, his contributions extend well beyond college basketball since he was at the forefront of establishing NCAA tournaments. With a record of 746-264 record, he knows his stuff.

