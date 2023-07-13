Colin Farrell’s 16 Best Movies, Ranked

Colin Farrell’s career has seen him play super cool action heroes, less cool villains, pathetic loners, sweethearts in over their heads, and more. He’s a movie star with the range and humility of a character actor, which means his filmography has something for everyone.

Here I’d like to spotlight the best movies in that wide-ranging filmography and some silly movies that warrant mentioning.

Not So Honorable Mention: Solace (2015)

Solace was originally written in 2000 as a spec script before being picked up by New Line Cinema as a potential sequel to David Fincher’s Se7en. The idea of a sequel to Se7en is funny enough, but it’s even more hilarious given that the tentative title was Ei8ht, and the script called for Morgan Freeman’s character to develop psychic powers.

Needless to say, that didn’t pan out, and fifteen years later, we got Solace, a movie in which Anthony Hopkins plays a psychic who helps the FBI catch killers, and Farrell appears in the final third as the psychic serial killer they’re trying to stop. It’s not a movie I can recommend watching, but its backstory is too silly not to share, given the opportunity.

Not So Honorable Mention: Daredevil (2003)

2003’s Daredevil, starring Ben Affleck, is often cited as one of the worst superhero movies ever made, and it’s difficult to take issue with that assessment. But, the shining light in the middle of a movie that’s not even bad enough to be fun is Farrell’s completely committed villainous performance as Bullseye.

This iteration of Bullseye is so stereotypically Irish that he’s introduced in a pub as House of Pain’s “Top O’ the Morning to Ya” plays; it would be offensive if Farrell weren’t so game and playing every aspect of the character at a fifteen out of ten.

Honorable Mention: Crazy Heart (2009)

Crazy Heart would rank among Farrell’s best films if he were in it for more than a few scenes, but while his character looms large in the movie, he’s not onscreen for that much of it.

The film centers instead on Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges, who won the Best Actor Oscar for the film), an aging alcoholic country singer whose career is on a downward spiral as he meets and falls in love with a younger music journalist (Maggie Gyllenhaal). Farrell plays Blake’s former protégé Tommy Sweet, who made it big and largely left Blake behind.

16 – Minority Report (2002)

It speaks to how many good-to-great movies Farrell has been in that Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novella The Minority Report lands so low on a list of his best movies. The film draws us into a world where precognitive “precogs” can recognize and pinpoint crime before it happens, allowing the “precrime” police to arrest criminals before they commit any crimes.

But when Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is marked as a future murderer, he has to go on the run, clear his name, and perhaps bring down the entire precrime system. Farrell plays a Department of Justice agent who leads the chase for Anderton when he goes on the run. The movie is gorgeously realized and delivers several thought-provoking conversations on justice.

15 – Tigerland (2000)

The first of two films Farrell made with director Joel Schumacher, Tigerland, centers on soldiers in training to fight in the Vietnam War. Among them is Roland Bozz (Farrell), who has a reputation for bad behavior and getting his fellow recruits out of the army on technicalities. He’s a caring young man forced into a world that asks him to be cold, so he rebels.

The movie is extremely grainy and employs significant handheld camerawork, lending it a sense of realism that makes its emotional moments hit hard. It’s one of the earliest movies that shows Farrell combining his movie star good looks and charisma with an incredibly well-acted and nuanced performance.

14 – Widows (2018)

Villains come in all styles, whether they’re supervillains in silly outfits or corrupt politicians in suits, and Farrell can play them no matter what they look and sound like. In Widows, Farrell plays Jack Mulligan, whose family has held an alderman position in their ward for generations and who doesn’t plan on losing it to the new challenger, even if that means getting his hands dirty.

Widows is a complicated movie with several moving parts, but the main plot follows four women as they plan a heist of Mulligan’s campaign fund. It’s a genre film that takes on big political and social ideas and deftly handles them for the most part.

13 – The Batman (2022)

Matt Reeves’ The Batman features the third Batman of the 21st century, with Robert Pattinson taking up the mantle, but manages to create a unique world and film around the caped crusader. The Batman largely plays like a detective thriller as Batman/Bruce Wayne seeks to find and stop The Riddler (Paul Dano) while learning more about his own family and his late father’s imperfections. Farrell plays The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, a high-ranking career criminal who manages a club that becomes a central point in the investigation.

Farrell is literally unrecognizable in the role, under layers of makeup and a fatsuit. While the role could, and perhaps should, have gone to a fatter actor, Farrell makes the most of it, delivering another wonderfully committed performance in a comic-book movie, one that’s much better than his first.

12 – The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

2022 was a banner year for Farrell, who appeared in The Batman, After Yang, and Thirteen Lives, and received a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Banshees marked Farrell’s third collaboration with writer/director Martin McDonagh and his first Academy Award nomination.

It’s a film that’s very clearly written by someone who is also a playwright; it’s got big ideas folded into big allegories and mostly succeeds on the power of its script and performances. But they’re a good script and great performances. The movie centers on the relationship between two friends when one of them suddenly says he no longer wants to be friends, and the resulting fall out of the end of their relationship.

11 – Phone Booth (2002)

Farrell’s second film with Schumacher is an 81-minute genre exercise that sees Farrell’s smarmy New York publicist Stuart “Stu” Shepard stuck in a, you guessed it, phone booth as he attempts to survive and talk down a murderous psychopath.

Schumacher makes the most of the frequent phone calls in the film, framing callers in smaller frames within the frame and using split screen to give multiple perspectives on incoming and outgoing calls. It’s a simple movie that makes the most of its premise and delivers on every level that it needs to.

10 – The Gentlemen (2019)

The Gentlemen marked writer/director Guy Ritchie’s return to the gangster genre after more than a decade and showed that he hadn’t lost any of his ability to handle large ensembles and write delightfully snappy dialogue. The film centers on American marijuana magnate Mickey (Matthew McConaughey), who is in talks to sell his empire and several characters who become involved in various schemes to force his price down or defend his operation.

Farrell plays a mixed martial arts coach, simply referred to and credited as “Coach,” who joins the fray on behalf of Mickey and delivers some of the most wonderfully silly lines in the movie with a straight face.

9 – After Yang (2022)

At the start of After Yang, white Jake (Farrell) lives with his Black wife Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), their adopted Chinese daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), and Chinese-appearing android Yang (Justin H. Min), who helps Mika connect with her Chinese heritage by sharing myths and lessons.

When Yang stops functioning, Jake initially attempts to revive him and then begins to investigate his memories, including those of his previous lives. It’s a beautiful film about memory, family, love, and what makes us human. It’s also the best of the four films Farrell starred in in 2022.

8 – Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Farrell’s second film with Martin McDonagh, Seven Psychopaths is clearly indebted to the work of Guy Ritchie and sees Farrell as one of many characters caught up in an increasingly violent and chaotic situation kicked off by the kidnapping of a gangster’s beloved Shih Tzu. Seven Psychopaths is more a hangout comedy than a thriller or action movie.

It uses the criminal background and narrative to allow its characters to exist as heightened versions of real human beings. It’s got a fun meta-element given that Farrell’s character is a screenwriter and a great cast including Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Christopher Walken, and a brief but lovely appearance from Tom Waits.

7 – S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T. is what people on the left are talking about when they talk about “copaganda.” It’s a movie that portrays police as magnificent heroes who must defend society from the dangers of, well, in this case, rich foreigners, poor people of color, bureaucrats, and class and race traitors. It’s an incredibly comprehensive piece of ideology, from a scene where LL Cool J tells a woman she wouldn’t be so liberal if the black man he’s arresting were robbing her to multiple instances of cops saying, “Sometimes doing the right thing ain’t doing the right thing.”

But that’s not what makes S.W.A.T. so great. What makes the film great is the amazing action filmmaking that draws viewers into the film’s many shootouts and chases with the characters. It’s a movie that makes you sad that director Clark Johnson’s career didn’t take off afterward because his action sequences here are phenomenal.

6 – Miami Vice (2006)

Miami Vice is a fascinating movie before you even get to the movie itself. The film was written and directed by Michael Mann, who served as developer and executive producer of the TV show on which the movie is based in the 1980s. It’s less an adaptation and more an evolution from one of the main creatives behind the show; and it’s a massive evolution. The movie uses the then relatively new digital photography lending it a distinctly ground-level feel that’s augmented by the professional cop dialogue full of abbreviations and acronyms that go unexplained.

The plot centers on two Miami cops, played by Farrell and Jamie Foxx, who go undercover as transporters for a drug lord. But things become more complicated when Farrell’s character begins a romance with the drug lord’s lover and right hand. It’s a highly stylized action crime movie that also features an amazing romance.

5 – The New World (2005)

The New World has been called “Pocahontas for grown-ups,” and that’s not an unfair description. The film, written and directed by legendary filmmaker Terrence Malick, tells the story of English settlers arriving in Virginia and encountering the indigenous Powhatan people who live there.

Like many of Malick’s films, The New World is deliberately paced and takes its time basking in the land’s natural beauty, which is exactly why the inevitable explosions of violence are that much more striking. It’s a gorgeous film with fantastic performances (particularly from Farrell as John Smith and Q’orianka Kilcher as Pocahontas) that make it just as emotionally impactful as it is visually striking.

4 – The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Yorgos Lanthimos is the third director to make multiple appearances on this list and highlights how much directors must love working with Farrell. Their second film together, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a strange retelling of Euripides’ Iphigenia in Aulis that takes place in a world similar to, but also very different from ours.

The world of The Killing of a Sacred Deer looks like ours, but the characters in the film speak in clipped declarative sentences, and almost all have severe postures. That world-building already sets viewers on edge, but things turn outright horrific when the film’s central doctor (Farrell) meets a young man (Barry Keoghan) who befriends him before turning threatening. It’s a film that often pushes you to ask yourself whether it’s scary or funny, and often, it’s both.

3 – The Lobster (2015)

Farrell’s first film with Lanthimos more clearly takes place in a distinct science fiction world and is more clearly a comedy, but a pitch-black one. The movie centers on a hotel where singles must meet a potential romantic partner within 45 days or be turned into an animal of their choosing.

Unlike The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which leaves you unsure whether you should be laughing or scared, The Lobster treats several taboo subjects irreverently and asks if you can laugh at them. But despite all of its bleakness and frequent cruelty towards its characters, it’s ultimately a surprisingly sweet, romantic film.

2 – The Beguiled (2017)

Farrell plays the key role in Sofia Coppola’s best film as an injured Union soldier who is taken in by the women and girls of a Southern boarding school during America’s Civil War. His appearance breeds chaos as the women vie for his attention and affection while also debating what they should do with him, given that he is an enemy soldier. It’s an overwhelmingly restrained film with a wellspring of desire simmering just below the surface.

Coppola does a beautiful job shooting Farrell’s body as an object of affection and desire for the various women of the house, and every performance from the all-star cast, including Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, is pitch-perfect.

1 – In Bruges (2008)

In Bruges, Farrell’s first collaboration with Martin McDonagh and McDonagh’s first feature film remains the best film they have made together and the best film in their respective filmographies. The film follows two hit men, Ray (Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson), who are sent to the Belgian town of Bruges after a job gone wrong in the UK.

While there, they argue about whether medieval buildings are interesting or boring, get into trouble with an actor and a drug dealer, and discuss judgment in the afterlife. It’s a crime comedy, but it has serious questions about guilt, forgiveness, and whether people can change. It’s a hilarious, incredibly quotable movie that does a brilliant job tackling big ideas without losing any of its comic edge or undermining the seriousness of its themes, and it won Farrell his first Golden Globe.