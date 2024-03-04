24 Best College Football Coaches of All-Time

Can you imagine trying to wrangle a roster of more than 50 teenagers and young adults in the pursuit of greatness? It's nearly impossible and even more difficult to do over decades. Yet, 24 coaches have left undeniable legacies of winning games, earning rings, and molding hard-headed recruits into technically efficient scoring machines.

1. Nick Saban

The University of Alabama has a lock on the top two spots on college football's coaching Mt. Rushmore. You could easily argue for Nick Saban or Bear Bryant to occupy the top spot, but Saban edges the Bear because he has won one more national title, amassing seven in total. Even Saban's most ardent haters (LSU fan writing here) came to respect his ability to adapt as playing styles and recruiting realities evolved.

2. Paul (Bear) Bryant

Paul “Bear” Bryant's Houndstooth hat is perhaps the single most iconic piece of apparel in college football history. The hat's appearance in the beloved film Forrest Gump shows just how large Bear Bryant looms in American lore, as he is considered by many to be the consummate winner. With six national titles and 323 wins to his name (against only 85 losses), you should be institutionalized if you rank Bear Bryant outside your top five college coaches.

3. Knute Rockne

Knute Kenneth Rockne is the man most responsible for Notre Dame's relevance as an institution intertwined with college football. Born in Voss, Norway, Rockne moved to Chicago in 1893 and enrolled in Notre Dame in 1910. He became a football and track star, went on to teach chemistry at the university, and eventually became the football team's head coach.

As a coach, Rockne compiled 105 wins and three national titles and lost only 12 games during his tenure. His cerebral background and transformative effect on Notre Dame make him a trailblazer in his field.

4. Woody Hayes

Some have described an ugly incident late in this coach's career as “the punch that ruined Hayes.” Despite his unprovoked assault of a Clemson player in the 1978 Gator Bowl, Hayes' accolades cannot be denied. His five national titles between 1954 and 1970 currently tie him for third-most of all college football coaches, and that alone makes Hayes a legendary figure.

5. Joe Paterno

Though the end of his career ended ignominiously, Joe Pa still holds the sole lead for most college coaching wins with 409. Considering the parity that has emerged among college football programs, it is unlikely that Paterno's record will be broken anytime soon, if ever.

6. Tom Osborne

It is still a bit of a marvel how Tom Osborne built the University of Nebraska into such a powerhouse during his tenure from 1973 to 1997. Reverence for Osborne in the state is matched only by the likes of Warren Buffett, and we can attribute that to three national championships, 13 conference titles, 23 bowl game appearances, and a .836 winning percentage that ranks among the best ever.

7. Glenn (Pop) Warner

Pop Warner's influence on football is so immense that they named a youth football league after him. Warner coached both Jim Thorpe at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and is credited with creating the double-wing formation, three-point stance, and hidden-ball trick. His illustrious coaching career at Georgia, Iowa State, Cornell, Carlisle, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and Temple allowed his influence to spread across our great nation.

8. Eddie Robinson

Eddie Robinson is an unrivaled figure in the realm of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). While some are hesitant to rank Robinson too highly because he made his mark outside of the power conferences, his record speaks for itself. Robinson dominated as the coach of Grambling University for 57 seasons, amassing a then-record 408 wins and producing more than 200 NFL players in the process.

9. John McKay

Outside of the Pete Carroll years, the University of Southern California fans have been yearning for a coach to replicate John McKay's unbridled success. McKay possesses one of the best winning percentages of any major college coach, amassing 127 wins against only 40 losses. His pre-NFL resume also includes four national titles before he became the first coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1975.

10. Charles (Bud) Wilkinson

Few coaches have ever matched the run of success of Oklahoma head coach Bud Wilkinson between 1950 and 1956. Wilkinson claimed three titles during that span. Two of those titles coincided with a five-year span in which Oklahoma won 47 straight games. His seventeen-year run as head ball coach of the Sooners is one of the most impressive on record.

11. Frank Leahy

Frank Leahy's 107-13-9 record as head coach of the Boston College Golden Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish is defined by winning. Leahy gets credit for five national championships, six undefeated seasons, and a 39-game winning streak. Leahy's numbers would have been even more impressive had he not resigned from his position due to health issues in 1954.

12. Bobby Bowden

Bobby Bowden's 377 career victories rank in the top-ten all-time. He oversaw many of Florida State's best teams, and the program has yet to find a long-term replacement who could replicate his stabilizing effects. Bowden's resume includes two national titles, 14 consecutive top-five AP finishes, and a season in which FSU ranked #1 throughout every week.

13. Barry Switzer

Coach Barry Switzer led the Oklahoma Sooners to an overwhelming period of winning, claiming national titles in 1974, 1975, and 1985. His teams were known for a bullying attitude, with linebacker Brian Bosworth being the epitome of Oklahoma toughness. Over 16 seasons, Switzer's team claimed three national titles and 12 conference championships.

14. Amos Alonzo Stagg

Amos Alonzo Stagg is not a household name among modern football teams, but it should be. Stagg amassed 314 victories while serving 71 years as a football coach. This is the longest college football coaching career in history. An All-American player at Yale, Stagg proceeded to coach Springfield College, the University of Chicago, and the College of the Pacific between 1890 and 1946.

15. Walter Camp

Though Walter Camp's head coaching tenure at Yale and Stanford was relatively brief (78 wins), it was relentlessly successful (only five losses). Camp's acumen was widely respected, as he was tasked with selecting the first collegiate All-American teams, which remain a high honor today. Born in 1859, Camp strongly defined football as distinct from its inspirational sport, rugby.

16. Ara Parseghian

One hundred seventy victories are not easy to come by, and Parseghian's success at Miami of Ohio, Northwestern, and Notre Dame make him one of the most winning coaches of all time. His run at Notre Dame is particularly noteworthy, as Parseghian included national titles in 1966 and 1973. The College Football Hall of Famer earned a .836 winning percentage during 11 seasons in South Bend, making him one of the most accomplished coaches in program history.

17. John Gagliardi

Based on victories alone, John Gagliardi would rank much higher on this list. Four hundred eighty-nine wins would rank most of all-time, but the fact that Gagliardi coached in Division 3 works against him. Over six decades coaching St. John's University (in Minnesota), Gagliardi amassed nearly 500 victories by winning 77% of his games. He is arguably the most successful coach ever in his division.

18. Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer's success in the modern college coaching era cannot be ignored. He created a veritable dynasty at the University of Florida, earning the “Coach of the Decade” distinction for his two national championships and culture-changing mark in the early 2000s. Meyer similarly resurrected Ohio State University, claiming a national title in 2014.

19. Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz has gained relevance among younger college football fans for his broadcasting work. However, we shouldn't forget how accomplished a coach Holtz is. Having two hundred and forty-nine career wins at six schools is impressive enough. However, former players praise Holtz's family-like approach to relationships as his most defining feature.

20. LaVell Edwards

No coach looms larger in the lore of Brigham Young University than LaVell Edwards. The overall rankings go: 1. Joseph Smith and 2. LaVell Edwards, and you could be forgiven for switching the order. Edwards transformed a program in the dumps into a powerhouse, even bringing an unlikely national title to Provo.

21. Earl “Red” Blaik

Former Dartmouth and Army head coach Earl “Red” Blaik was a former U.S. Army Colonel, and he brought his battle-tested leadership to the gridiron. Blaik's Dartmouth team won 22 straight games, and he amassed a 32-game winning streak at West Point. Blaik's career in the Armed Forces, coaching, and the private sector earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1986.

22. Glenn Edward “Bo” Schembechler

The man who is the gold standard for coaching at the University of Michigan, Bo Schembechler, was “more than a football coach.” Known for infusing his players with immense respect for the university, Schembechler earned 234 wins throughout his career and remains a larger-than-life figure in the memories of his former players.

23. Bobby Dodd

Bobby Dodd is Georgia Tech football, so much so that the Atlanta-based home stadium is named after the coach. Dodd brought a title to Georgia Tech on his way to 165 career wins.

24. Frank Beamer

The casual football fan does not consider Virginia Tech a powerhouse, which is what makes former coach Frank Beamer's run at the school so impressive. Beamer brought the engineering school to the national title game while racking up eight consecutive ten-win seasons. The program has unraveled since Beamer left, which is a testament to the stabilizing force that the legendary coach provided.