The 12 Best Comebacks to an Insult Ever Heard

The chances of running into disagreement these days are high. Sadly, when economic turmoil is with us, some people lose their sense of decorum. Some people are not worth the effort, but a recent online post shares some fine comeback lines. These are perfect in the event of inevitable Karen contact.

1. Are You Looking at Me?

“If somebody says, ‘What are you looking at?'” suggests our first poster, “I respond with, “I'm asking myself the same thing.” Hardly a world-beater, but it draws a line in the sands of conflict. A following thread member improves the response by saying, “I don't know, but it's looking back.” Now, that is gold.

2. Save Your Breath

Nobody deals with antagonists better than the razor-witted standup comics. Scottish comedian Billy Connoly is renowned for his brutal heckler responses. One fan reveals his finest: “Save your breath; you'll need it for your blow-up doll.”

3. Ignorance Is Bliss

If dealing with a hostile Karen, the worst thing you can do is get offended. A simple yet effective method in a verbal battle is belittling their authority over you. One observer claims as their favorite go-to response, “I've been called worse by better.” Touché.

4. That Got You Thinking

“Your boos mean nothing,” says a commenter. “I've seen what makes you cheer.” This retort is clever and emits a pleasant slow burn. By comparing boos and cheers, it will confuse most people at first, only for them to realize its genius later.

5. Sting Would Be Proud

I don't know if this insult is meant to bring British heritage artist Sting to mind, but it does. “Every breath I take without your permission raises my self esteem,” offers the latest commenter. I love this one; it is an insult veiled in a compliment — welcome to passive aggression 101.

6. Be Like Jeffrey Lebowski

This response is my personal favorite and one I have used before. I am a fan of this contributor. “I'm sorry I wasn't listening,” says the splendid observer. Nothing irks a rogue human more than being ignored. “Stay outta Malibu, Lebowski!” a Big Lebowski fan adds —perhaps realizing where I stole this insult.

7. Bad P.R.

“What people say about you is indeed the truth,” suggests the next thread member. “Even if it's fake, it will eat anyone from inside thinking how they're being judged.” It depends on the person, I feel. Some Karens couldn't care less about their reputation — duh!

8. Yo' Mama!

Yo' mama jokes are sadly a thing of the past. Political correctness has made the matriarchal put-down a relic. However, should you ever hear dispersions cast against your beloved guardian, one joker has a great response. “You're probably not her type, though,” says someone with what I imagine to be perfect deadpan. “You're not anyone's type, by the looks of it.”

9. Philosophize Much?

Using enlightened, articulate rhetoric in a conflict is admirable. This follow-up comment goes down a reflective path, using philosophy as a weapon if you ever find out that someone is talking smack about you. “He was ignorant of my other faults, else he would not have mentioned these alone.”

10. Smooth-Brained

This term appears frequently in modern times, and I like it. “Someone recently had me cackling when they called someone ‘smooth-brained',” comments a woman with a good sense of humor. “Smooth-brained” is better than “no-brained.”

11. Why So Quiet?

Sometimes, it isn't an insult that can set us off. On occasion, someone's presence is grating enough to warrant a warm response, as revealed by our next contributor. “I'm in mourning,” they ask mockingly. “For who?” says the hypothetical human. “The silence.” I can imagine silence returning soon after this burn.

12. You Are a Child

“I have neither the time nor the crayons to explain this to you,” our next commenter offers. This insult works on so many levels; it tells your confronter they are wasting your time while informing them they remind you of a child.

(Source: Reddit).