25 Comedies Guaranteed To Make Everyone Laugh Out Loud

Sometimes, all we need is a little laughter; it's hard to find that these days when it seems only bad news abounds. We all wish we could go back to simpler times. While time machines don't yet exist, some films were made to transport viewers to a different time and life or fill them with alternate emotions like sheer happiness.

For example, the movies on this list are some of the best the comedy genre offers from different decades. There's something for everyone, from classic films like Nine to Five and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to modern hits like Legally Blonde and Bridesmaids.

Give these comedies a chance — you'll be glad you did.

1. Nine To Five (1980)

This hilarious workplace comedy stars Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda as three women who take on their sexist boss. The movie tells the story of three women who work at a company called Consolidated, where they must deal with their chauvinistic boss, Franklin Hart Jr.

2. Murder Mystery (2019)

Seeing Jennifer Aniston on the screen already has you smiling ear to ear. And paired with Adam Sandler? That's a match made in heaven, and the two complement each other so well in this comedy that it's almost like the roles were tailor-made for them.

Although things are not so jolly for the characters they play in this hilarious mystery: a married couple being framed for murder.

3. Splash (1984)

Starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, Splash tells the story of a man who falls in love with a mermaid. It's a charming romantic comedy that's sure to make you smile.

4. The Bachelor And The Bobby Soxer (1947)

Released in 1947 and starring Myrna Loy, Cary Grant, and Shirley Temple, this classic comedy is about a judge who tries to set up his niece with a playboy artist. It's a delightful film full of witty dialogue and rib-cracking scenes.

5. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes features a stellar cast of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell. The musical comedy focuses on two showgirls traveling to Paris. It is a true classic and features quite several catchy songs.

6. Short Circuit (1986)Short Circuit 1986

This family-friendly comedy tells the story of a robot who gains sentience and tries to fit in with humans. It's a heartwarming film guaranteed to make you laugh and fall in love with the endearing characters.

7. Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Madonna stars in this comedy about a bored housewife who becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman named Susan. It shows the pop queen's range as an artist and boasts a magnificent soundtrack.

8. What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal star in this screwball comedy about a mix-up with identical bags. With hilarious one-liners and madcap action, this film will have you giggling through.

9. While You Were Sleeping (2017)

Sandra Bullock stars in this romantic comedy about a woman who pretends to be engaged to a coma patient. Asides from being utterly whimsical and hilarious, its endearing nature will also tug at your heartstrings.

10. One Touch Of Venus (1948)

Ava Gardner stars in this musical comedy about a statue that comes to life. There's not much to say that can cover the simple brilliance of this film, but there's one thing for sure; it has stood the test of time.

11. Legally Blonde (2001)

Reese Witherspoon stars in this comedy about a sorority girl who goes to law school to win back her ex-boyfriend. This modern classic film has a strong lead and plenty of laughable moments.

12. Rhinestone (1984)

Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone team up in this wacky comedy about a New York cab driver who becomes a country singer.

Stallone plays Nick, the driver who takes up a bet to turn a country singer into a successful performer in just two weeks. It sounds risky, but when Dolly Parton plays the character, it's a risk anyone will take.

13. Seems Like Old Times (1980)

Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase team up in this classic comedy about a divorced couple caught up in a bank robbery. The film's witty writing, hilarious comedy, and strong performances from the cast make it a timeless piece that will surely have everyone laughing out loud.

14. Foul Play (1978)

Foul Play is a classic comedy from 1978 starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase. In the movie, Hawn plays a librarian who gets mixed up in a dangerous conspiracy involving a secret society, while Chase plays a detective who tries to help her. This film has it all; action, suspense, and comedy.

15. Overboard (2018)

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star in this hilarious romantic comedy about a spoiled heiress who gets amnesia and is tricked into believing she's a working-class mother of four. The film was a box office success, grossing over $91 million worldwide, and has since become beloved.

16. Death Becomes Her (1992)

The dark comedy stars the talented Meryl Streep and tells the story of two women who will do anything to stay young forever. Some fear growing old; honestly, it can be scary knowing all the changes it comes with. And if you've ever felt that way, this one's for you.

17. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star in this iconic romantic comedy. The storyline revolves around two friends who wonder if men and women can indeed be just friends, no strings attached. Don't we all?

18. The Hangover (2009)

This comedy is about friends who go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party and wake up the following day without remembering the previous night's events. The Hangover has Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis starring.

19. Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters is a cult classic from the 80s that follows a group of paranormal investigators trying to save New York City from a ghostly invasion. Its hilarious cast, memorable quotes, and iconic theme song make it worth every second.

20. A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1966)

This hilarious musical comedy stars Zero Mostel as an enslaved person trying to win his freedom in ancient Rome. This 1966 film was adapted from the Broadway show of the same name.

21. Barefoot In The Park (1967)

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford star in this comedy about a newlywed couple trying to adjust to married life in a cramped New York apartment. It is a beautiful and hilarious adaptation of Neil Simon's play.

22. Take The Money And Run (1969)

The movie is a hilarious mockumentary directed by Woody Allen, which follows the life of Virgil Starkwell, a small-time criminal who bungles every job he takes. The film is a witty satire of crime films and features Allen's trademark humor and style.

23. Same Time Next Year (1978)

The movie is a romantic comedy that will surely leave you warm and fuzzy inside. Starring Alan Alda and Ellen Burstyn, the film tells the story of a couple who meet once a year for a romantic rendezvous, despite being married to other people.

24. Bridesmaids (2011)

This is a hilarious and raunchy comedy that follows a group of women as they prepare for a wedding. It stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy.

25. Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Will Ferrell stars as Ron Burgundy, a news anchor in the 1970s who will do anything to stay on top. This movie is filled with absurd humor, quotable lines, and a cast of comedy heavyweights.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.