The Best of TV Comedy: 28 Actors That Define Sitcom Greatness

Since television's inception, sitcoms have been making audiences laugh. These situational comedies have evolved and branched into many types of shows over the years. From family to workplace themes, a key to a successful series lies with the cast. The greatest comedic actors define the genre, enter the cultural zeitgeist, and leave their mark on the world.

1. Lucille Ball – I Love Lucy, Here's Lucy, and The Lucy Show

The Queen of comedy, Lucille Ball, and her husband, Desi Arnaz, changed the course of the television sitcom with I Love Lucy. While the entire cast (including Vivian Vance and William Frawley) reigns supreme as one of the finest ever, Ball's portrayal remains unparalleled.

Beyond I Love Lucy, Ball shined in The Lucy Show and Here's Lucy, but nothing comes close to the magic of the former. Her comedic timing, pantomime, and physical comedy skills continue to be in a class all their own and inspire actors today. There's only one Lucy, and no one else compares.

2. D. Van Dyke – The D. Van Dyke Show

A comedic genius, the star of this classic sitcom stepped into the role of Robert Petrie with an affable charm that audiences still delight in. Originally conceived as a series for show creator Carl Reiner, one of the original sitcoms that balanced the workplace and the home life of the main character cemented its place in television history thanks to Van Dyke.

His physical comedic chops, dancing and singing skills, and palpable chemistry with co-star Mary Tyler Moore contributed to the show's success. His boundless energy and amiable humor inspire endless laughter.

3. Kelsey Grammar – Frasier and Cheers

Portraying Dr. Frasier Crane for over 20 years, Kelsey Grammar has one of the longest tenures for a sitcom character, playing a role that gives an actor a chance to dig deep and create an icon.

Grammar undeniably brought something to the character that only he could. As the cultured, stubborn, snobbish, but good-hearted psychiatrist, he utilizes his ability to make us laugh with his bellowing dramatic outbursts, silly physical humor, and intelligent wit. Grammar played against his Cheers and Frasier co-stars to perfection, proving he's a generous collaborator.

4. Steve Carrell – The Office

It takes an actor of the finest caliber to make audiences fall in love and empathize with a character who also makes viewers cringe. In the role of Michael Scott, a branch manager of a paper company, Carrell balances the outlandish, frustrating, cringeworthy moments with the occasional tender and sweet ones. Michael's emotions and ignorance get him in trouble, but it makes for comedy gold.

5. Mary Tyler Moore – The D. Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show

In the role of Laura Petrie, Tyler Moore gave women a new kind of character to relate to and viewers a well-rounded woman to laugh with. The sweet, emotional, and tenacious Laura verbally sparred with her husband but also cried in his arms; she supported her husband but also stood up herself. And she wore pants (a revolutionary choice for the time).

On her self-titled show, she continued to bring her effervescent presence to the screen but also gave audiences a new kind of female portrayal — this time, a single working woman. Tyler Moore made viewers laugh and blazed a trail for every actress who followed.

6. Patricia Heaton – Everybody Love Raymond and The Middle

Patricia Heaton proves that lightning can strike twice on television. Heaton starred in two long-running shows, Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005) and The Middle (2009-2018), enjoying 18 seasons of television work.

Each series works because of its ensemble cast, but Heaton shines and stands out. Short in stature with a big personality, writers built both roles around Heaton's particular talents, especially her equally warm but feisty demeanor.

7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and Veep

If Heaton proves that lightning can strike twice with genuine talent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus proves the boundless possibilities of success. Louis-Dreyfus fully displays her comedic skills in these three shows, all with very different characters. Neither meek nor mean, she walks a thin line of comedy that only a few can accomplish without coming across as unlikable. Instead, viewers laughed at her hijinks, and Emmy voters rewarded her in kind. She won Emmys for all three shows.

8. Bob Newhart – The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart

Bob Newhart gives audiences a gentler, quieter kind of presence, but one that makes them laugh just as much as the more outrageous comedy. His humor tickles us. It's a comforting laughter brought to life with Newhart's specific demeanor and speech. His frustrations never result in outbursts. In both shows, the actor demonstrates restraint that inspires chuckles.

9. Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty – The Golden Girls

Sometimes, an ensemble cast shines so brightly that viewers cannot choose a favorite performer. Each character in The Golden Girls has a distinctive personality, and the actresses leave their mark.

White brings the innocent humor, Arthur the sarcastic wit, McClanahan the provocative comedy, and Getty the wise-cracking one-liners. With their collective chemistry, The Golden Girls became one of the blueprints for the ensemble sitcom.

10. Jason Alexander – Seinfeld

If ever there was an actor wildly different from their character, Jason Alexander would be at the top of that list. On Seinfeld, Alexander gave George a frantic, anxious energy and hilarious neurosis viewers could not help but find it hysterical. While Seinfeld falls into the ensemble category, Alexander still stands out from his co-stars.

11. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer – Friends

There's a reason why the appeal of Friends continues to be evergreen. The sitcom succeeds because of the writing, no doubt. But that writing only works with the right actors. Each member of the Friends cast equally stands out with their particular talents and presence while contributing to the collective spirit of the show.

Friends makes viewers laugh and cry, and that comes with each of their exceptional comedic talents. Witty, sarcastic, musical, physical, silly, and heartwarming humor permeates every moment of their performances.

12. Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

In another ensemble series, the character of Sheldon stands apart (and in his seat on the couch) as a wholly original character. Sheldon's deadpan, idiosyncratic, stoicism, and occasional outbursts of emotion feel unlike any character audiences have seen.

Anyone could make the character funny, but only Parsons could make the character hilarious AND heartwarming. He gives the character humanity. Can we get a “Bazinga!”

13. Phylicia Rashad – The Cosby Show

While the legacy of The Cosby Show has become tainted by Bill Cosby's off-screen actions, one thing should never change: the recognition of the other cast members' talents, especially Phylicia Rashad's.

Portraying Clare Huxtable, Rashad's incredible spirit leaves an everlasting impression. She dishes out the wisdom and truths of life with a pace and gusto few can match. She creates not only a beautiful and funny character but also an inspiring one.

14. Amy Poehler – Parks and Recreation

A sister-show of The Office, Parks and Recreation follows a similar format and results in humor of the same style. Amy Poehler, having cut her teeth on Saturday Night Live, brings a chaotic energy, sweetness, and sometimes uncomfortable humor to her character Leslie Knope. That cringe doesn't come from ignorance but rather an awkwardness and eagerness that many can relate to. Leslie evolved, and Poehler always brought her A-game.

15. Nick Offerman – Parks and Recreation

On Parks and Recreation, the story centers on the government employees at this particular branch in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson perfectly balances Amy Poehler's bright and sunny Leslie Knope. Leslie's belief in government programs to beautify the city and provide a service clash with Ron's grumpy demeanor, reclusive tendencies, and belief in small government. Of course, deep down, Ron's heart has just as much squishy softness as Leslie's. However, Offerman's stoic way of speaking and eccentricities somehow create magic and realness for the character.

16. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Meghan Mullally, Sean Hayes – Will & Grace

Will & Grace represents another sitcom ensemble where each actor stands apart while contributing to the series as a whole. Unable to single out only one of the four actors, viewers love what each performer brings to their role.

McCormack balances charm with frustration, Messing brings warmth and wit, Mullally creates a distinctive voice and provocative tone, and Hayes provides over-the-top physicality. And yet, that only scratches the surface of what these four gifted comedic talents can do. One thing can never be understated: they make audiences laugh, and often till they cry.

17. David Hyde Pierce – Frasier

Many fans will agree that Frasier succeeds because of the cast. What makes this particular show brilliant lies in the dichotomy between Frasier and Niles. Fans likely never thought they'd see another character like Frasier. But Hyde Pierce's Niles brings his neurosis and eccentricities, complimentary to Frasier but not a carbon copy character. A favorite of many fans, his brilliant performance remains unmatched.

18. Ted Danson – Cheers, Becker, and The Good Place

Ted Danson gives the audience an example of an actor who can sustain a long career and constantly reinvent himself. In television, Danson has enjoyed multiple success stages, three of which bring sitcoms he left his mark on. Lovable smart-mouth Sam Malone and Cheers go hand-in-hand. Viewers laugh at his deplorable behavior because there's a heart underneath.

In Becker, Danson employs another particular brand of sitcom character: the grumpy, life-hating man audiences can't help but like. And in The Good Place, Danson plays a demon with a heart of gold. Each similar yet decidedly different, these roles feel tailor-made for Danson's comedic chops.

19. Will Smith – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Before Will Smith became a full-fledged dramatic movie star, he charmed audiences as affable goofball Will on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. His breath of fresh air energy created a fantastic tone for the series.

His demeanor counters his family's but slowly rubs off on them. Of course, the occasional heart-wrenching moment showcased Smith's dramatic talent. But viewers should always appreciate how much he made everyone laugh. Indeed, Smith should do more comedy and try his hand at the sitcom again because he excelled.

20. Brad Garrett – Everybody Loves Raymond and Single Parents

Tall in stature with a deep voice, the only other thing as impressive would be Garrett's ability to make us laugh. Visually, he creates a unique presence, especially with much shorter actors. But Garrett's presence does not solely rely on visual gimmicks. His comedic timing, often deadpan or sarcastic, far exceeds his stature.

21. Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek

Given Catherine O'Hara's comedic and chameleon abilities, her creating an iconic television character at this stage in her career should not be surprising. And yet many did not have the creation of Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek on their bingo cards. Here, viewers see a character that only one actor can play. Her hilariously unique way of speaking and frame of mind creates so many laugh-out-loud moments, undoubtedly leaving many wondering how you fold in the cheese.

22. Danny DeVito – Taxi and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's safe to say no one else can compare to Danny Devito. His screen presence literally cannot be compared to any other actor. DeVito has enjoyed a varied film career between his two long-running shows, Taxi (1978-1983) and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2006-2003). But on television, DeVito consistently brings the laughs with a chaotic, aggressive demeanor that has viewers in stitches.

23. Michael J. Fox – Family Ties and Spin City

For many viewers, Michael J. Fox will always be Marty McFly from Back to the Future or Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties. For the latter, Fox created a character that countered his parents in hilarious ways and with charisma unique to Fox. His particular speech pattern and demeanor could inspire laughter, and his character became a 1980s icon. Although Spin City does not have the same cultural impact, the role further demonstrates his particular form of comedy that many could only hope to replicate.

24. Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne and The Big Bang Theory

Laurie Metcalf represents the power of supporting characters and how to leave a lasting impression no matter the size of the role. While Metcalf does have a substantial role in Roseanne, she still supports the lead characters. But Metcalf makes her comedic mark with Jackie, the long-suffering sister and aunt.

Contrasting with The Big Bang Theory, Metcalf's significantly smaller role (14 episodes) creates a memorable character with her specific accent and personality. Other performers could learn a lot from her.

25. Woody Harrelson – Cheers

No one else plays a lovable dimwit quite like Woody Harrelson. As Woody on Cheers, Harrelson made audiences chuckle with his innocence and ignorance, never laughing at him mean-spiritedly. Instead, fans adore Woody for his sweetness that warms the heart and inspires belly laughs.

He's one of the few characters where viewers laugh and say “aww” simultaneously — something more challenging to accomplish than one may think because it runs the risk of infantilizing the character.

26. Don Adams – Get Smart

Speaking of lovable nitwits, Agent Maxwell Smart takes the crown of the funniest and most clueless spy ever. A spoof of spy thrillers and James Bond, Get Smart provides audiences with goofy, hearty laughs, and most of them come from the brilliance of Don Adams. His pratfalls, catchphrases, and speech patterns now feel iconic. But at the time, fans marveled at the comedic genius Adams brought weekly.

27. Tim Allen – Home Improvement and Last Man Standing

An actor considers themselves lucky to have one successful television show. When that happens twice, they no doubt count their blessings. Tim Allen falls into the latter category. While both shows rest on the strength of the ensemble, without a capable leader at the helm, the show fails.

Home Improvement's Tim Taylor makes fans laugh for his lack of forethought and accidents. Last Man Standing's Mike Baxter provides laughter with the way he clashes with his family and complains about society without becoming unlikable. Both characters share similarities, but their differences showcase Allen's comedic abilities.

28. John Ritter – Three's Company and 8 Simple Rules

On Three's Company, John Ritter makes occasional bad behavior charming. Indeed, Jack Tripper's pratfalls, physical comedy, and charisma make viewers smile and giggle. Many years later, Ritter brought a warm and funny presence to 8 Simple Rules. Sadly, Ritter's untimely passing brought that character to an end. But he left an indelible impression on audiences and continues to be a beacon of comedy gold to aspire to.