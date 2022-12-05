10 Best Comedy Podcasts for Uncontrollable Laughter During the Holidays

Are you searching for humorous podcasts to give you a good laugh? We've got you covered. Someone recently admitted, “I have depression, live alone in a new area, and I don't have many friends. Do you have podcast recommendations that brought you all joy?” Here are the top-voted comedic gems.

1. Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

“I enjoy Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. He has a great relationship with Sona and Matt. The guests he has on all seem to vibe well and are usually pretty funny,” one person suggested. Another agreed, “I recommend starting with the “Chill Chums” episodes, which are just the three hosts chatting without a guest. An excellent way to get a feel for the personalities, and these are some of the best episodes.”

2. Off Menu With Ed Gamble and James Acaster

“I've been enjoying Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster,” one user said. “I saw it recommended a lot but didn't expect to like it because I needed more of an opinion on the hosts. I wasn't interested in hearing about food and didn't recognize many guests. None of that matters because I've been laughing out loud in every episode I've heard.”

3. Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!

“Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast is one of my favorites,” stated a user. “The guy is a walking encyclopedia of movie history. And his love of The Three Stooges is more profound than I'd have ever imagined such a thing could be. It's a phenomenal podcast.”

4. Normal Gossip

“I second Normal Gossip. The premise is that people will send their gossip stories to the host. And she will read it with a guest commentator. Some of the stories are wild and hilarious. “Gay Kickball” was one of my recent favorites, S3E5. S1E5 had the BEST commentary too.”

5. My Brother, My Brother and Me

“My Brother, My Brother and Me is my recommendation. I relisten to it constantly when I'm feeling depressed or isolated. It's wholesome and hilarious, but not to everyone's taste. I recommend listening to episode 367: “Shrimp Heaven Now,” as a trial episode to see if it's for you,” suggested one.

6. Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave!

“I feel Tell 'em Steve-Dave is sorely underappreciated. Easily my favorite one and the only comedy podcast I listen to.,” one person expressed. “Every other podcast I try sounds like the hosts are trying too hard to be funny. Whereas with TESD, it's just the guys being the guys, and they're naturally hilarious. Also, the show's vibe gives you a feeling of hanging out with friends.”

7. Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet

Someone suggested, “Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet. They read bad reviews in a dramatic fashion and joke about them. It's not as laugh-out-loud funny as MDWAP, but the hosts are brother and sister with a great relationship, and it warms my heart and makes me smile.”

8. You Look Nice Today

“It was an early comedy nonsense podcast. For every phone I've owned in over ten or twelve years, one of the first things I do is download every episode and never delete them. I've listened to those episodes tens of times each. I know the whole thing practically by heart, and it still comforts and calms me to listen when I'm stressed,” another user confessed.

9. Never Seen It With Kyle Ayers

“Kyle has comedians rewrite scripts for movies or TV shows they've never seen. Then, they do a table read of the script and play games that Kyle has made relating to movies and TV shows. It's a lot of fun, and the community of fans he has built is incredible and supportive,” shared one.

10. We Hate Movies

“I am a rabid fan of We Hate Movies,” shared one. “Movie discussion, take a bad movie and kick it around a bit. The hosts are all huge movie nerds/movie reviewers, so it's reference heavy to other films and actors. I LOVE IT. Have a backlog of like ten years of content, so if you're looking to dive in, you have plenty of options.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the best comedy podcast to induce laughter. Also, check out these ten best free podcasts to listen to immediately!

