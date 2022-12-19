Want to Advance Your Career in 2023? Take A Look At These Companies

Jobs that offer growth opportunities are important, and some companies are far better at cultivating that growth in their employees than others. These are the companies that ranked the highest for career growth, career launchpad, career stability, advancement without a degree, and growing talent, according to the Burning Glass Institute.

Investment in Workforce

The Burning Glass Institute partnered with the Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation to gather information on the biggest U.S. public companies and their level of investment in their workforce.

The research was titled the American Opportunity Index. “The index is designed to measure companies based upon the level of opportunity they create for their workers,” says Matt Sigelman, president of the Burning Glass Institute. He added that “we are specifically focusing on the roles at the Fortune 250 that are open to people without a college degree.”

The progress was tracked over the course of five years and included over 3 million workers.

10. Southwest Airlines

Southwest ranked among the best companies for career growth, as well as ranking as a firm that offers “good, well-paying jobs without significant churn.” Southwest currently has a workforce of about 55,000 employees.

9. International Paper

International Paper is a company that specializes in packaging products and pulp for diapers and personal hygiene products and is ranked highly in career stability and growing talent. They currently have a workforce of around 38,000 employees.

8. Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group received a good ranking for “firms that have the best track record of hiring workers without experience, training them, and preparing them to move on to higher-level positions elsewhere.” The company currently has a workforce of around 45,000 employees.

7. HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair is an energy company that sells products like diesel, gas, and renewable diesel. It ranked among the best for growing talent. The company currently employs around 4,200 people.

6. Fiserv

Fiserv is a company that sells tech to companies such as banks, credit unions, and insurance companies. It ranked among the highest of the companies for career launchpad, career stability, and advancement without a degree. The company currently employs around 44,000 people.

5. Microsoft

Microsoft is a tech giant that ranked highly for career stability, growing talent, and advancement without a degree. The company currently employs around 221,000 people.

4. PG&E

PG&E is a natural gas and electric company that is based in California. The company ranked among the best in career launchpads, career stability, and advancement without a degree. The company currently employs around 23,000 people.

3. Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is a digital communications company that specializes in selling networking hardware, software, and telecommunications equipment. The company ranked highly for career launchpads, career stability, growing talent, and advancement without a degree. The company currently employs around 79,500 people.

2. American Express

American Express is a financial company that ranks among the highest for growing talent and advancement without a degree. The company currently employs around 64,000 people.

1. AT&T

AT&T is one of the largest telecommunication companies. The company ranks #1 in general advancement and also ranked highly for career launchpad, career growth, growing talent, and advancement without a degree. The company currently employs around 203,000 people.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.