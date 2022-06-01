10 Countries Expats Love

Have you ever wondered if there was a better place to live? During the 21st century, there has been a significant movement of people and expats going from place to place. Maybe there are opportunities in other countries to have an excellent education, business success, and enjoy a fantastic quality of life.

Here are 10 of the best countries expats love:

Switzerland

As a country filled with beautiful scenery, Switzerland ranks as one of the best countries. The surrounding Alps offer opportunities to ski and snowboard. Since the countries of the E.U. are very close together, it makes it easy to connect with a quick car ride or jump on a train to see many of the beautiful places in and around the E.U.

According to the U.S. News, Switzerland ranks as the 6th-best country for education and 4th-best for raising kids. Education and raising kids allow the Swiss to enjoy a stable environment where future generations can succeed.

Switzerland has been known for its neutrality in war conflicts. The cultural influence of this tiny country is well-known. Switzerland has produced the Nobel Prize winners and patents per capita in the world. Due to the neutrality of this country, many intellectuals such as James Joyce and Voltaire immigrated to Switzerland.

There are opportunities to make great money living in Switzerland. The Swiss have created much value in the business industry, boasting the highest salaries globally. They have a high service industry and tech manufacturing industry while also boasting some of the best banks in the world.

The high standard of living can be a deterrent to living in Switzerland, but the high salary should help attract more people.

Taiwan

Taiwan ranks as one of the best countries to live in for expats. According to CNBC, Taiwan ranks as the number one country for expats. A couple of things make Taiwan such a great country to live in for quality of life. Taiwan offers one of the best healthcare systems globally with a simple 2% tax for their National Healthcare Insurance. You may have to pay out of pocket for a co-pay, but you will not go broke.

The friendliness in Taiwan is hands down one of the best in the world. People are always willing to help others. It is a part of their culture.

Taiwan has been ranked in the top 3 safest countries globally, competing with Iceland and Denmark for years for safe countries.

Suppose you are looking for activities to do. In that case, Taiwan encourages many hobbies, from playing board games in the many board game cafes to immersing yourself in nature with various outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, river tracing, mountain climbing, and surfing beaches.

The cost of living is relatively low compared to many developed countries in Asia. Living costs can come to about $1500-$2000 per month in a big city like Taipei. Expats can find numerous tech jobs or even come over as English teachers, allowing them to live a comfortable life without the need to stress over healthcare or money issues.

Canada

Canada receives some of the highest marks from U.S. News and World Report for economic and political stability. U.S. News ranks Canada as the best country to live in based on the quality of life. Canada consistently ranks high for the quality of life because of healthcare and education for families.

Canada boasts beautiful scenery. The hiking, adventuring, and other outdoor sports make it outdoor enthusiast heaven. If you can stand the cold that Canada offers in its winter, this could be a place to move. There is something for everyone.

People living in Vancouver can venture out in many water activities while Calgary residents can adventure into the nearby Rocky Mountains.

The quality of life, education, hobbies, and adventures are why many people stay and boast about this country. Canada ranks 4th for education and5th for raising a family. Creating this family atmosphere places Canada as a top pick of the best countries. As long as the cold weather does not affect you too badly, you will find Canada a delightful place to reside.

Portugal

Portugal is one of the highest sought-after countries for expats. It is not just a country in the E.U., but it is one of the most affordable countries in the E.U., offering many opportunities to new immigrants.

The country is full of beautiful architecture, coastlines, wine, and friendly people. The weather is fantastic, and it is a place that people are starting to flock to. Portugal offers a freelance visa that attracts many non-EU citizens an opportunity to move to this beautiful country as digital nomads and entrepreneurs.

Affordability is something that people consider, especially in an E.U. country. According to NomadList, Portugal has an average cost of living in Lisbon to be about $2000/month and $1800/month in Porto.

No wonder people are coming to Portugal in droves. The cost of living and affordability of the country is outstanding. Portugal offers opportunities for investors and business people. Their healthcare is one of the top selections for expats with affordability, and their culture is well-loved. With all the fantastic things going on for Portugal, it has to be one of the best countries for expats.

Singapore

Singapore is a special place that has thrived from years of being a leader in the Asian business industry. It is truly a mix of East and West combined with many cultures coming together in a melting pot of what makes Singapore such a unique place to live and work.

With high pay for expats and residents, Singapore boasts a thriving economy and a connection to business in China, Japan, and Australia. It serves as a gateway to most of Asia, which has allowed it to boast one of the freest economies in the world.

Due to political and economic stability, there has been a low crime rate, making Singapore one of the safest countries in the world.

As people look for good healthcare options in countries, Singapore offers a very efficient healthcare system with public and private healthcare. Singapore is considered one of the healthiest countries in all of Asia. In 2019, the government gave out free Fitbits to help their citizens track their exercise.

If you are searching for a safe, healthy, and economically safe country, look no further than Singapore. It creates an atmosphere of success and attracts foreigners from all over to develop businesses, technology and work as teachers.

Australia

Considered one of the healthiest countries, Australia boasts about being active through various sports activities. During the summer, you will see Aussies out walking, biking, running, participating in sports, or heading to the beach to surf and swim. The healthy lifestyle and weather attract many to visit this beautiful country.

The work environment of Australia fosters great opportunities for foreign workers. It is known to attract young workers to come for a working holiday after they complete University education and pursue new adventures. You can obtain an Australian Working Holiday Visa if you are under the age of 30 and work throughout the country on farms, in coffee shops, and wherever you can find job opportunities.

Besides work opportunities, Australia offers an excellent quality of life. Australia boasts a considerably higher median wage than found in America. Their retirement plans allow Aussies to walk away from work, having substantial savings to help them through their last years of life. It is just a friendly place to be.

Another great thing about Australia is the people speak English. Speaking English allows many different people to adapt to living in this beautiful country. The cost of living will be much higher in Melbourne and Sydney, but you will be able to live a very comfortable life in Australia.

New Zealand

New Zealand ranks as one of the most friendly countries towards expats. It cannot be overstated how this country welcomes so many different people. The friendliness of Kiwis allows citizens and foreigners alike to enjoy the atmosphere of this tiny island nation.

Through this friendliness towards other people, New Zealand has been named one of the top happiest countries in the world. Many publications, including Forbes magazine, have shown the happiness rate of people living in New Zealand is higher than the rest of the world.

New Zealand is friendly, but it is a beautiful nation shining through pictures and movies like The Lord of The Rings. The beautiful mountains of the Southern island bring many people to take adventures and explore.

New Zealand not only boasts natural beauty, rich culture, and economic stability. It constantly attracts people to work. New Zealand offers tourism, education, business, healthcare, and forestry.

The combined attraction from the scenery, friendliness, and healthcare is one of the reasons New Zealand ranks as one of the best countries to live in.

Germany

With one of the leading education systems in the world, Germany ranks as one of the best countries. Education opportunities and the level of education creates an atmosphere for families to thrive. Families want a good education for their children to succeed in life, and with Germany offering one of the best in the world at a great price, it only makes sense to rank it as one of the best countries.

The environment to thrive and succeed makes Germany a great place to live. The German economy is another factor that allows their society to thrive. Germany boasts the largest economy in Europe and one of the largest economies in the world, creating many great job opportunities. On top of the great job opportunities, Germany highly invests in helping entrepreneurship thrive. According to U.S. News, they are ranked #2 globally for entrepreneurship.

Spain

From culture to weather, Spain is a fantastic place to live. Spain has a beautiful culture creating an attractive atmosphere for tourists and expats.

The cost of living in Spain is much lower than the rest of the E.U., making it a great place to live and work. The wages you may receive in Spain may not be as high as some places, but working as a freelancer or a digital nomad, you will be able to enjoy the culture and low cost of living at an affordable rate.

Spain offers many opportunities for investors as well. The low price of buying homes in Spain allows investors over $500,000 into real estate to gain permanent residency in two years, making Spain a fantastic place for expats.

The weather, healthcare, and laid-back life make Spain one of the best countries to live in.

Costa Rica

When searching for a country to relocate to, you cannot overlook Costa Rica. The motto of Costa Rica is “Pura Vida,” meaning “Pure Life.” Costa Ricans live by this philosophy. As of 2020, Travel and Leisure magazine ranked Costa Rica as their number 2 best country for Americans to move abroad.

Costa Rica boasts beautiful nature that you can explore, dive into, and enjoy the beauty as you live a comfortable life. The beach is a lovely place to relax and enjoy.

If looking for expat communities, you can live in San Jose, the capital, one of the best places for medical tourism. According to the U.N., Healthcare ranks in the top 20 and provides a much more affordable option for expats and retirees.

If you are looking for a place to retire or even live as a digital nomad, Costa Rica is an attractive place to relocate. The education system has provided the population with an over 95% literacy rate, allowing their people to have one of the best education systems in Central America.

Costa Rica has been ranked high on the peace index, especially after disbanding its military in 1948 after a long civil war. They truly are living their motto, “Pura Vida.”

