The Best Couples Activities in Key West, Florida

Consider Key West for a one-of-a-kind couples getaway where the diverse activities reach beyond the stereotypical drinking and sing-alongs to “Margaritaville.” It’s not just a destination for Jimmy Buffet-loving baby boomers. After a recent husband and wife vacation, we found some of the best couples activities in Key West that involve more than just hitting the bars and laying on the beach-as fun as those can be. From spectacular sunsets at the southernmost point in the continental United States to adventurous kayaking trips through mangroves, Key West offers couples a mix of relaxation, exploration, cultural experiences, entertainment, and tasty food in a tropical setting, all without the need for a passport.

Marvel at Magnificent Sunsets

Key West is famous for its sunsets, doing them like no other place and embodying the iconic phrase, “See you at Sunset!”. James Audubon, author of Birds of America, wrote about the glorious Key West sunsets when he visited in the 1800s. Allegedly, Tennessee Williams initiated the ritual of applauding at the sunset at Mallory Square in the 1960’s. Now, every day, there’s a Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square two hours before the sun goes down.

Experience Sunsets at Mallory Square

This lively event, part festival, part circus, features live music, stunt performers, comedy shows, and local vendors. On any given evening, visitors may see magicians, psychics, artists, food vendors, and local musicians. This is a great activity for couples visiting Key West, not just because of the fun but also because the views are breathtaking as the sun descends and silhouettes of passing sailboats glide across the water. After the last sliver of sun disappears on the horizon, the crowd erupts in cheers.

Enjoy Live Music

One of Key West’s most famous musicians is the Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffet, whose house can be seen on a kayaking tour (but more about that later). Key West attracts many “Parrot Heads” (Jimmy Buffet fans) who enjoy the laid-back beach bum sounds of Buffet and other similar musicians. But it’s not just Parrot Heads who enjoy the encompassing music culture in Key West. Couples seeking the perfect soundtrack for their island getaway will discover a variety of beachy sounds, country, Cuban salsa, blues, jam bands, and more at bars, restaurants, piers, and even on boats.

Relax at a Beach Resort

For couples looking for an oasis in the middle of the party, the newly renovated Southernmost Beach Resort blends modern luxury with sandy beaches, lush gardens, and proximity to shops, nightlife, and more. Located on the quiet end of Duval Street, the resort is within a short walk from famed nightlife, eclectic shops, various restaurants, and the much Instagrammed, colorful concrete buoy that marks the southernmost point in the continental United States. Rooms in the beach resort offer couples the choice of pool views surrounded by palm trees in the middle of the action or intimate seaside retreats, both offering casual luxury and romantic settings.

For an adults-only unique experience, the guest rooms in turn-of-the-century Victorian homes provide modern amenities with a beachy, colonial charm, and guests staying in the guesthouses can also enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast buffet on the front porch each morning. Within the resort, indulge in the best couples activities in Key West, such as eating a leisurely breakfast at either the guesthouse or the onsite Southernmost Beach cafe, swaying in the hammocks with endless sea views, playing a game of cornhole, wading in calm waters, sunbathing on a white sandy beach, sipping tropical drinks by the pool, witnessing breathtaking sunset views, and savoring unique island cuisines, all without the need to leave the property.

Savor a Variety of Foods and Drinks

Duval Street is like a mile-long pub crawl. It’s technically 1.25 miles long and filled with shops, bars, and restaurants on the street and surrounding streets. Often compared to Bourbon Street in New Orleans, couples will find enough to keep them busy for days. The renowned “Duval Crawl” involves navigating the bar-lined street with forty-three bars that must be visited. But for a more measured experience that won’t kill your liver, Duval Crawl offers a 2.5-hour guided tour that includes five cocktails, a souvenir t-shirt, many laughs, and great memories.

Both on and off Duval Street, there are a variety of restaurants in Key West, from fine dining to quick bites. For couples celebrating special occasions like anniversaries, Hot Tin Roof, Cafe Sole, and Nine One Five offer romantic seafood and American dinners, while Santiago’s has delicious tapas-style dishes and exceptional sangria. Since Key West is closer to Cuba than Miami, a rich Cuban influence offers plenty of options for mojitos and a chance to try authentic Cuban cuisine.

Taste large sea snails called conchs (also a term for Key West locals) in many forms – fritters, chowders, and salads at Conch Republic Seafood Company, a Caribbean-style restaurant overlooking the marina. Beyond dinner, there are also many options for lunch and breakfast. Moon Dog Cafe serves food all day, including vegan dishes, but be sure to stop by the relaxed garden cottage for breakfast on the patio and then return later for homemade desserts in the evening.

Discover Outdoorsy Activities

In addition to sunbathing and wading in clear, tropical waters, Key West offers both adventurous and relaxing outdoor activities as some of the best couples activities in Key West. Experience the sunset from the water on a catamaran sail, appreciating the views accompanied by live music and complimentary drinks and bites during a Fury sunset cruise. For more adventurous couples, there are eco-tours, big game fishing, and seaplane trips. For a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, a Lazy Dog guided kayaking tour passes by Jimmy Buffet’s house and provides an up close and personal experience with marine wildlife as you navigate through winding mangrove creeks.

Learn About the History and Culture

Key West, or Cayo Hueso (Island of Bones), discovered by Ponce de Leon in 1513 and claimed by Spain, became a U.S. port of entry in 1823. Just 90 miles from Cuba, there was an influx of Cuban migrants in the early 1830s, driven by a quest for personal freedom. Reminders of its Cuban influence include still-standing cigar factories and the presence of wild chickens, believed to have been brought by Cuban immigrants in the 1800s, now freely roaming beaches, courtyards, and even Duval Street. For couples looking to learn more about the culture, there are historic home tours, including visiting the residence of American writer Ernest Hemingway from the 1930s home to approximately 60 six-toed cats, descendants of the white six-toed cat given to him by a ship’s captain. Key West also has many museums and a 19-acre cemetery, with an estimated 100,000 people buried there dating back to 1847.