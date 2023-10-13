12 Cover Songs That Render the Original Renditions Entirely Obsolete

When it comes to covering songs, some are a no-go. It takes a lot of courage to put your spin on any original song, including a famous one. These cover songs stand out among the rest, doing such an impressive job that audiences prefer these renditions over the originals.

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

Originally written and performed by Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston's rendition of “I Will Always Love You” has become an iconic masterpiece. Houston's powerful vocals, emotional depth, and stunning range elevated the song to new heights, capturing the hearts of millions worldwide. Her rendition effortlessly surpasses the original, infusing it with an unmatched intensity and raw emotion.

2. Valerie – Amy Winehouse

Originally recorded by The Zutons, Amy Winehouse's version of “Valerie” is the definitive rendition. Winehouse's soulful voice, infused with a blend of jazz and R&B, breathes new life into the track, transforming it into a timeless classic. Her unique delivery, infectious energy, and unmatched vocal prowess make her cover superior to the original. Even better than the studio version is her stripped-down acoustic rendition, which you can find on YouTube.

3. I Need a Hero – Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2 (Jennifer Saunders)

Voicing the iconic Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2, Jennifer Saunders flawlessly reinvents “I Need a Hero” with an enchanting and theatrical rendition. Bonnie Tyler initially performed the song, but Saunders infuses the song with an empowering and larger-than-life quality. Her dynamic vocals and commanding presence redefine the song, making it an undeniable showstopper. Even though the performance adds to the comedic tone of the Shrek universe, viewers genuinely find it an engaging performance that stood out in the movie and led them to look it up to listen to it again.

4. Across the Universe – Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple's hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Across the Universe” surpasses the original by The Beatles in its ethereal and introspective quality. Apple's delicate yet soul-stirring vocals, combined with her stripped-down arrangement, allow the listener to experience the song in an entirely new way. Her cover encapsulates a profound sense of vulnerability and depth that renders the original rendition obsolete. Apple covered the song for the 1998 Gary Ross film Pleasantville soundtrack.

5. Pure Imagination – Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple's cover of “Pure Imagination” showcases her exceptional talent for reimagining classic songs. With her mesmerizing voice and subtle arrangement, Apple adds a touch of sad beauty to the beloved childhood anthem. Her version shines with a hauntingly nostalgic quality that outshines the original and, if I dare say, better aligns with the film's atmosphere.

6. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia

Initially recorded by the band Ednaswap, Natalie Imbruglia's rendition of “Torn” became a worldwide sensation. Imbruglia's passionate delivery and the song's heartfelt lyrics resonated deeply with listeners. Her pop-infused interpretation injected new life into the track, propelling it to the top of the charts and making it the definitive version.

7. Strawberry Fields – Jim Sturgess

While the original version by The Beatles is an iconic classic, Jim Sturgess's cover in the film Across the Universe offers a refreshing take on “Strawberry Fields.” Sturgess infuses the song with a soulful and reflective quality, adding a contemporary touch to the psychedelic anthem. His rendition captures the essence of the original while introducing a fresh perspective that renders it entirely obsolete.

The song is included in the soundtrack of the film Across the Universe, a Beatles musical filled with psychedelic visuals set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. The film's soundtrack is packed with beautiful takes on The Beatles' best tracks. This somber take on Strawberry Fields is perfect for the film's criticisms of the horrors of war.

8. Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

Initially composed by Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley's rendition of “Hallelujah” has become legendary. Buckley's breathtaking vocals, coupled with his soul-stirring interpretation, evoke a robust emotional response. His cover has an ethereal quality surpassing the original, making it a defining rendition of the timeless classic.

9. No Tears Left to Cry – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus's cover of Ariana Grande's song “No Tears Left to Cry” offers a fresh and empowering twist on the original. Cyrus infuses the track with her signature rock-infused pop style, delivering a captivating, emotional, deep, and resilient performance. Her rendition exudes a newfound strength and conviction that offers a refreshing take on the upbeat pop hit and delivers an entirely different tone.

Cyrus transformed the song into a melancholic anthem of personal triumph and resilience. While Grande's version is still an absolute bop, Cyrus' slowed-down and more emotional cover allowed fans to analyze the lyrics more closely and pick up on the song's more profound meaning.

10. The Man Who Sold the World – Nirvana

Originally written and performed by David Bowie, Nirvana's cover of “The Man Who Sold the World” showcases their raw and grunge-infused energy. Kurt Cobain's haunting vocals and the band's electrifying instrumentation give the song a darker, edgier atmosphere than the original. Their interpretation adds a new layer of intensity and captures the era's spirit, rendering the original rendition obsolete for many fans.

11. Heart of Glass – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus's cover of Blondie's iconic hit “Heart of Glass” breathes new life into the song. Cyrus infuses it with her distinctive rock flair, delivering a powerful and captivating performance. Her raspy yet soulful vocals bring fresh energy to the track while still paying homage to the original. Cyrus's cover revitalizes “Heart of Glass,” making it an irresistible anthem for a new generation, and it is arguably the best cover she has ever done.

12. Sweet Dreams – Emily Browning

Initially performed by Eurythmics, Emily Browning's haunting rendition of “Sweet Dreams” serves as a standout track from the film Sucker Punch. Browning's ethereal vocals and the reimagined orchestral arrangement create a dreamlike and otherworldly atmosphere.

Her cover breathes new life into the iconic '80s synth-pop hit, infusing it with a mesmerizing and cinematic quality. I used to listen to this song on repeat throughout 2011 after seeing Sucker Punch for the first time. Though Marilyn Manson's cover is the most popular for this song, I'd argue Browning's is much better and more thoughtful.

13. All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

While people know Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix, the connection of “All Along the Watchtower” might not be as evident. Dylan wrote the song in the late 1960s for his eighth studio album, but about a year later, Hendrix took a spin at the song.

Dylan's version is very folk-inspired, while Hendrix slowed the song down just a bit, added a lot of significant guitar parts to the song, and overall transformed this folk turn into a psychedelic rock song. This cover is Hendrix's most-played song on Spotify and probably his most well-known song ever recorded.

14. We Can Work It Out – Stevie Wonder

Originally by The Beatles, many people love Stevie Wonder's cover of this song, and it's often talked about how it's one of Wonder's best songs. Wonder recorded the song for his 1971 album, Signed, Sealed & Delivered, and his version earned his a Grammy nomination in 1972 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Years later, Wonder performed the song with Paul McCartney in 1990, 2010, and 2014.

15. Me and Bobby McGee – Janis Joplin

While most people will associate “Me and Bobby McGee” with the highly talented Janis Joplin, the song was first written for Roger Miller by Kris Kristofferson. Joplin recorded the song in 1970 for her album Pearl, only a few days before her death. Her performance of the song has become one of her most-known songs, and Rolling Stone has ranked it on its list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

