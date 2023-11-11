The Best Criminal Minds Episodes Ever

The perfect recipe for a fantastic police procedural contains both suspenseful crime investigations and a heavy dollop of intrigue into the investigators' personalities and backstories. Criminal Minds‘ team of writers, led by writer and producer Jeff Davis, managed to create the perfect mix with their hit series.

As the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) flies to cities across the US, the intelligent and powerful team works together to solve the country's most twisted and dangerous cases and catch serial killers using the technique of behavioral profiling. Through the show's sixteen seasons, fans picked out their favorite Criminal Minds episodes that put the show's clever twists, loveable characters, and important themes into the spotlight.

1. Riding the Lightning (Season 1, Episode 14)

While the first season of contains many fantastic Criminal Minds episodes that caused its first fans to stick around, many consider “Riding the Lightning” its best. A serial killer who murdered more than thirteen young women sits on death row with just two days left before his execution. Also on death row is the killer's wife, who was convicted for helping him commit the crimes and for killing her son. But when the BAU visits the prison to interview the killers one last time, Agent Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) begins to suspect that the wife never killed her son nor participated in the women's murders.

With just two days left before her scheduled execution, Gideon and the team must find out what happened and why the wife refuses to fight for her freedom. Not only is “Riding the Lightning” compelling because of the time pressure and mystery, but also because it reveals something about Gideon's character. He cares just as much about keeping the innocent out of prison as he cares about getting the guilty locked up.

2. North Mammon (Season 2, Episode 7)

“North Mammon” feels almost like a horror movie because of its brutal and psychological subject. Three teenage soccer stars get abducted from one of the girls' homes by a man who forces them into an underground cellar. He tells the girls that two of them can make it out alive as long as they pick which of the three will die. As the BAU investigates the case, they realize their Unknown Subject (which they call the UnSub) may be closer to the girls than the local police initially thought.

Not only is the case psychologically disturbing, but it also reveals details about Agent Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau (A.J. Cook) and her backstory. Fans learn that this beloved character grew up in a small town, just like the girls in the case, and found a way to leave her past behind by getting an athletic scholarship for college. Call it one of the best character-driven Criminal Minds episodes.

3. Se

x, Birth, Death (Season 2, Episode 11)

While Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) heads to the FBI headquarters in Quantico, he meets a teenage boy at the train station. He suspects his involvement in a series of murders when he reveals details about the crime that only the killer could know. But before Reid can corner the boy and bring him in for questioning, he disappears into the crowd.

Criminal Minds episodes don't shy away from starting conversations about mental illness, and this episode argues that even the people sickest in the head deserve to get the help they need to heal. Plus, any episode where Dr. Reid takes the spotlight makes fans sit up and pay attention because he's such a loveable, nerdy character.

4. Profiler, Profiled (Season 2, Episode 12)

Fans love learning more about the agents at the BAU and what makes them tick, which is why “Profiler, Profiled” easily hits the mark as one of the best Criminal Minds episodes of all time. When Agent Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) returns to his hometown of Chicago to visit his mom on her birthday, his past comes back to haunt him, and he ends up getting arrested for the homicide of a teenage boy. The BAU hears the news and immediately rushes to Chicago to prove his innocence.

As viewers watch secrets from Morgan's past unravel, some wonder if he truly did commit the heinous crime. But as the story comes to the climax, fans get a deeper understanding of Morgan as a person and his motivation for becoming an FBI agent. The heartbreaking reveal at the episode's end not only makes us feel for Morgan but for all of the young black boys stuck in the inner city's cycle of poverty.

5. Seven Seconds (Season 3, Episode 5)

Many of the best Criminal Minds episodes revolve around an intense case that takes wild twists and turns no viewer could suspect. “Seven Seconds” begins when a young girl gets kidnapped in a mall just a couple of weeks after another unsolved child abduction at the same location. Part of the episode's allure comes from the intensity of the case. The entire mall goes on lockdown, and the agents shine as they assess the situation and seamlessly bring local cops through the protocol.

Parents find this episode especially heartbreaking, but anyone with a heart resonates with the visceral cries of the mother searching for her lost daughter. The case in “Seven Seconds” contains more twists than most, and the reveal at the end shocks even those who thought they had the mystery figured out halfway through the episode.

6. Lucky (Season 3, Episode 8)

While Technical Analyst Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) tends to provide much-needed humor and a lighthearted air to a show with dark and disturbing themes, her role in “Lucky” strays from the norm. As the BAU investigates a series of gruesome cannibalistic murders, Penelope goes on a date with a handsome man she met in a coffee shop. Penelope argues with Morgan about the date while Morgan struggles with his religious trauma as he interviews a priest during the investigation.

The haunting cliffhanger at the episode's end isn't the only appealing moment in this episode. Viewers also learn more about Morgan's beliefs and his complex relationship with Christianity. Plus, the intense cannibal serial killer case delves into the darkest recesses of humanity, and the reveal towards the end of the episode about the cook for the search party ties fans' stomachs into knots in the best possible way.

7. Damaged (Season 3, Episode 14)

In law enforcement, some cases stick with officers longer than others. Experienced Agent David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) returns to his never-forgotten case twenty years later in “Damaged.” Early in Rossi's career, he responded first to the brutal murder of two young parents whose kids found their bodies. On the twentieth anniversary of the crime, Rossi becomes determined to solve the cold case, and the BAU follows him to help find justice for the kids.

This heart-wrenching episode depicts the long-lasting impact of violent crime on both the victim's family and the people who investigated the crime. The killer's reveal only adds to the heartbreak, making “Damaged” one of the most memorable of Criminal Minds episodes.

8. Masterpiece (Season 4, Episode 8)

Fans of crime horror love “Masterpiece” because it feels like a crossover between the Saw franchise and Criminal Minds. A sadistic, brilliant serial killer approaches Agents Reid and Rossi to play a twisted game. He abducted a preschool teacher and four of her students, and the BAU must find out where the killer hid the victims within a few hours, or they will all die.

As the agents attempt to squeeze the truth out of the killer's mind games, the audience wonders if the talented team will figure it out in time or if the vicious killer has the upper hand. This intense, fast-paced episode gives fans top-tier suspense and lets them see Reid at his prime intellect as he decodes the victim's location.

9. Zoe's Reprise (Season 4, Episode 15)

While Agent Rossi promotes his latest book about criminal profiling, a bright, ambitious young criminology student named Zoe (Amy Davidson) approaches Rossi about a serial killer in her hometown. Rossi, believing the crimes Zoe lists don't have a connection, brushes her off. But when her dead body turns up the following day, a guilt-ridden Rossi and the BAU take another look at the crimes.

“Zoe's Reprise” does a fantastic job of delving into the psyche of a disturbed serial killer. At the same time, fans learn more about Rossi and his tendency to become obsessed with cases when they become personal. Plus, the episode makes fans of true crime and crime dramas wonder whether these interests could be more harmful than beneficial.

10. Omnivore (Season 4, Episode 18)

“Omnivore” introduces one of Criminal Minds‘ most prolific, terrifying, and vengeful recurring serial killers in the series: The Boston Reaper. When Agent Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) gets invited to an ailing retired agent's home, he learns that the agent made a terrible deal with the Reaper years ago: If the BAU stopped investigating his murders, he would stop killing. But with the retired agent's life soon ending, so will their deal. Soon enough, the former agent dies, and the Reaper begins murdering again.

Unlike his predecessor, Hotch refuses to take the same deal, and the Reaper's attacks grow more brutal, forcing Hotch to wonder whether he's at fault for the deaths of innocent people. “Omnivore” earns its place as one of the best Criminal Minds episodes because of the case's shocking twist and setup for horrors to continue throughout the series.

11. 100 (Season 5, Episode 9)

Criminal Minds‘ writers knew they had to create a stellar 100th episode of their beloved series, and they knocked it out of the park. “100” begins as the BAU's Section Chief, Erin Strauss (Jayne Atkinson), interviews the BAU team members about the gruesome scene of a murder. As the story unfolds, viewers realize with horror that the Reaper was involved in the crime–along with Hotch's family.

As one of the most tragic episodes of the entire series, “100” causes fans to burst into tears as Hotch faces unimaginable, heart-shattering horrors. At the same time, the episode reminds viewers that there's always hope, even at the worst moments of life.

12. The Uncanny Valley (Season 5, Episode 12)

One of the creepiest Criminal Minds episodes also deserves a spot as one of its best. When the BAU gets a call to investigate the murders of petite young women dressed up by the killer before they dumped the women's bodies, the agents realize their UnSub has a disturbing obsession with dolls.

“The Uncanny Valley” tingles fans' spines as they watch the UnSub gather young women in their dollhouse, drugging the women so they can't move or talk. The BAU must not only solve the crime but also convince the local authorities that this unlikely scenario is all too real.

13. Mosley Lane (Season 5, Episode 16)

This gut-wrenching episode unfolds after a mother lets go of her eight-year-old daughter's hand for one brief moment at a county fair before looking down to realize her child has gone missing. The BAU act fast to track down the abductor when they recognize the kidnapping method resembles that of a case from eight years ago. Just as disturbing as the BAU's murder investigations, this kidnapping case makes viewers with their own kids fearful of the worst-case scenario.

But what makes “Mosley Lane” one of the best Criminal Minds episodes happens at the end after the agents wrap up the case. Parents who dared to hope experience a moment of bliss–or gut-wrenching sadness–when the BAU reports back on their findings.

14. Proof (Season 7, Episode 2)

Not only does “Proof” contain one of the most disturbing cases in a series riddled with serial killers, but it also establishes essential dynamics that continue throughout Criminal Minds‘ seventh season. The BAU investigates a series of murders where young women are abducted and tortured, with the killer targeting one of each woman's five senses. The killer in this episode has a compelling profile that makes viewers wonder how he evaded capture for so long.

At the same time, the team struggles to reintegrate Agent Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) into the BAU after she faked her death. While most of the agents feel happy to have her back and know she's safe, Dr. Reid struggles with the fact that both Emily and J.J. lied to him about her death and freezes them out.

15. Unknown Subject (Season 7, Episode 12)

“Unknown Subject” serves as nightmare fuel for any woman who lives alone, and you only have to watch the first five minutes for the fear to set in. Six months before, women reported being confined in their own homes while a man broke in and drugged them. Although the drugs made the women forget what happened, evidence suggests an intruder raped them. But six months later, the assailant decided to up his game by returning to each of his prior victims one by one to sexually assault them again.

As the BAU tracks down the disgusting attacker, Agent Prentiss continues to cope with her trauma from faking her death and abandoning the BAU. As a fan-favorite character, viewers love when Criminal Minds dives deep into Emily's life and mind as the focus of an episode.

16. Profiling 101 (Season 7, Episode 22)

Known for having one of the series' most unique storytelling angles, “Profiling 101” chronicles the BAU as they visit a college classroom to share details about a case they solved but that still haunts them. Starting in the '80s, a serial killer began abducting women in California before murdering them. Despite the BAU's attempts to solve the case for decades, they only managed to find the serial killer a few years before the episode takes place.

“Profiling 101” sheds light on Rossi's determination to do whatever it takes to find peace for the victim's loved ones. At the end of the episode, viewers learn what sacrifice Rossi makes every year on his birthday to help the victims of this prolific killer's families find closure.

17. God Complex (Season 8, Episode 4)

Shrouded in mystery, “God Complex” makes viewers wonder what Reid has to hide while the BAU investigates a memorable case. The team gets called to the desert by local authorities who keep finding bodies with one thing in common: they're each missing their right leg. As the agents work on solving this mystery, another begins to emerge within the BAU itself.

Reid begins to act strange around his teammates, and some of them wonder what he's up to. When Reid takes a phone call with a mystery woman at a phone booth, the others speculate that he has a girlfriend. But why go to such lengths to keep her a secret?

18. Zugzwang (Season 8, Episode 12)

The best Criminal Minds episodes revolve around the agents in the BAU coming together to support one another no matter what. Plus, any episode focused mainly on Spencer Reid holds a spot in fans' hearts. “Zugzwang” has both elements and more, including suspense and tragedy.

Spencer's girlfriend gets kidnapped by her long-time stalker, but no one knows who the stalker could be. When the team figures it out, it's a race against time to find Reid's girlfriend and save her life.

19. Boxed In (Season 10, Episode 5)

It's a typical pattern that the most harrowing concepts make the best Criminal Minds episodes, and the same holds true for “Boxed In.” This episode contends with unimaginable trauma and begins when a little boy at a pumpkin patch stumbles upon an emaciated older boy barely clinging to life. The BAU hurries to investigate and realizes the boy was abducted precisely one year ago on Halloween, and it appears the kidnapper stuck the child in a wooden box for the entire time.

When trick-or-treating kicks off that night, another young boy gets abducted, suggesting the kidnapper has no plans of stopping his terrifying antics. But when the BAU discover who's torturing these boys, they find out the UnSub has a dark and traumatic history of his own that breaks viewers' hearts to hear.

20. Mr. Scratch (Season 10, Episode 21)

As the opening sequence to “Mr. Scratch” unfolds, viewers may wonder if they've accidentally put on a supernatural horror film instead of Criminal Minds. That is until Hotch walks into an interrogation room and confronts a killer–who also happens to be a victim. Three murderers who killed their loved ones claim they saw the same terrifying monster with sharp claws descend upon them the night they killed their family member.

The BAU investigates and discovers that their UnSub drugs his victims with toxins that make them think they're killing their greatest fear, but instead, they're harming their loved ones. This horrifying concept gives viewers another fear to add to their collection before erupting into a mind-bending twist where the audience struggles to parse out reality from drug-induced delusion.

21. Entropy (Season 11, Episode 11)

Season eleven slowly (but not without life-threatening near-escapes and lots of drama, of course) leads its audience towards this pivotal episode in the plot to take down the Dirty Dozen hitmen ring. Dr. Reid has a history of going on dates that end poorly, but this one might take the cake as his worst yet.

“Entropy” opens with intrigue as viewers have no idea why Spencer's sitting at a table with an unfamiliar woman and must wait for the conversation to begin to understand what's going on. It doesn't take long before fans realize Dr. Reid is the center of a ruse to arrest critical players in the Dirty Dozen. Unfortunately for the BAU, Reid's fake date isn't fooled for too long, either. With each moment in “Entropy,” the stakes seem to double, and the audience must wait with bated breath to see if Spencer and the rest of the team make it out alive.

22. Lucky Strikes (Season 13, Episode 5)

Unlike many police procedurals, Criminal Minds portrays the lasting impact of trauma through many of its main characters throughout the series. In “Lucky Strikes,” Garcia's trauma from her near-fatal shooting in season three's “Lucky” haunts her as the BAU reopens the case of a cannibalistic serial killer they solved just before her date shot her on her front porch.

But the most exciting part about “Lucky Strikes” happens when Derek Morgan walks through the doors to comfort his friend. Fans felt heartbroken when Shemar Moore's character left the series at the beginning of season eleven, so this cameo eased the pain slightly. Plus, everyone loves Garcia and Morgan's adorable chemistry and supportive friendship.

23. Date Night (Season 15, Episode 6)

Whether it's because Agent Reid always seems to get stuck in the stickiest situations or that he's most fans' favorite character, episodes about Spencer tend to be considered some of the best. Nothing's different in season fifteen's “Date Night.” The terrifying hitwoman Cat Adams (Aubrey Plaza) comes back into the spotlight when the UnSub abducts a father and a daughter and tells the BAU the only way the victims will make it out alive is if the agents release Cat from prison.

At the same time, Spencer goes on another date with his new girlfriend, and things finally look like they could take him somewhere happy rather than down a dark hole of despair like his past few dates. Fans watch, mouths agape, as Spencer attempts to keep his old wounds from reopening.

24. Sicarius (Season 16, Episode 2)

After the first episode of season sixteen leads the BAU onto the trail of an online serial killing network, the second introduces a new killer in the scheme. Hoping to learn more about the ring of serial killers, the agents tread carefully as they investigate an UnSub who severs his victims' spinal cords and posts videos of his disturbing surgeries online. At the same time, Tech Analyst Garcia has left the BAU to protect her mental health.

But Garcia can't stay away for long until Rossi reaches out and begs her to come back to help solve the case. Fans who love Penelope's spunky, upbeat attitude felt devastated when she left the team, so seeing her come back, even if only for a moment, filled fans' hearts with joy and made “Sicarius” one of the best Criminal Minds episodes.