Are you a movie buff looking for the Best Cult Classic Films to Watch for Movie Buffs? Look no further!

From timeless classics to underrated gems, the world of cult films has something to offer everyone.

These influential movies have impacted pop culture and continue to be fan favorites across generations.

In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the world of cult films, exploring the iconic classics and underrated gems that deserve more recognition. Get ready to add some must-watch movies to your list!

1 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a musical comedy horror film that has become a cultural phenomenon and a cult classic.

The story follows newlyweds Brad and Janet as they stumble upon the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite alien mad scientist.

2 – Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko is a mind-bending cult classic that tells the story of a troubled teenager named Donnie who is plagued by visions of a giant rabbit that tells him the world will end in 28 days.

As the countdown begins, Donnie struggles to figure out the truth behind his visions and his place in the world.

3 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski is a quirky crime comedy that has become a cult classic. The film follows the laid-back slacker known as The Dude, who gets caught up in a case of mistaken identity and finds himself embroiled in a bizarre and convoluted kidnapping plot.

4 – Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner is a sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian future where a police officer known as blade runner must track down and terminate rogue replicants – bioengineered beings designed for manual labor that have rebelled against their human creators.

The film has become a cult classic and is praised for its stunning visuals and thought-provoking themes about the nature of humanity.

5 – Harold and Maude (1971)

Harold and Maude is a quirky romantic comedy about a young man obsessed with death who falls in love with a lively 79-year-old woman.

The film has become a cult classic and is beloved for its offbeat humor and poignant message about the value of life.

6 – A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange is a dystopian crime drama exploring human nature's dark side.

The film follows Alex, a young man with a love for ultra-violence, as he is subjected to a controversial treatment designed to cure him of his violent tendencies.

The film has become a cult classic and is praised for its provocative themes and groundbreaking cinematography.

7 – Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead is a surrealist horror film that tells the story of a man named Henry, whose life is turned upside down by the birth of his deformed child.

The film has become a cult classic, beloved for its eerie atmosphere and dreamlike visuals.

8 – The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead is a horror classic that follows a group of friends trapped in a remote cabin in the woods and possessed by demonic spirits.

The film is known for its inventive camera work and over-the-top gore and has become a cult favorite among horror fans.

9 – Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club is a thought-provoking drama that explores the societal pressures of consumerism and masculinity.

The film follows the unnamed narrator, a bored and disillusioned office worker who creates an underground fighting club to escape his mundane life.

The film has become a cult classic and is praised for its gritty style and unexpected plot twists.

10 – Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a zany and irreverent comedy that reimagines the tale of King Arthur and his knights of the round table.

The film is known for its absurdist humor, memorable one-liners, and iconic scenes, and has become a cult classic among comedy fans.

11 – Repo Man (1984)

Repo Man is a sci-fi comedy that follows a young punk rocker who gets a job as a repossession agent and becomes embroiled in a conspiracy involving a mysterious '64 Chevy Malibu with a deadly cargo.

The film is known for its quirky humor and punk rock soundtrack and has become a cult classic among fans of offbeat cinema.

12 – The Room (2003)

The Room is a so-bad-it's-good drama that has become a cult classic for its unintentionally hilarious dialogue, awkward acting, and nonsensical plot.

The film follows a wealthy banker named Johnny, his fiancée Lisa, and his best friend Mark as their seemingly perfect lives unravel due to infidelity and betrayal.

13 – This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Spinal Tap is a mockumentary comedy that parodies the excesses of heavy metal music.

The film follows the fictional British rock band Spinal Tap as they embark on a disastrous tour of the United States.

The film is known for its deadpan humor, hilarious cameos, and iconic rock ‘n' roll moments, and has become a cult classic among music and comedy fans.

14 – The Warriors (1979)

The Warriors is an action-packed thriller that follows a gang of New York City street fighters as they return to their home turf after being framed for the murder of a rival gang leader.

The film is known for its stylish cinematography, iconic costumes, and memorable soundtrack and has become a cult classic among fans of '70s cinema.

15 – Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is a campy exploitation film that follows a trio of go-go dancers who embark on a wild crime spree in the California desert.

The film is known for its over-the-top violence, provocative themes, and strong female characters and has become a cult classic among fans of grindhouse cinema.

16 – The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club is a coming-of-age comedy that explores the complexities of high school cliques and social hierarchies.

The film follows a group of teenagers from different backgrounds forced to spend a Saturday together in detention.

The film is known for its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and iconic soundtrack and has become a cult classic among fans of '80s cinema.

17 – Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959)

Plan 9 from Outer Space is a low-budget sci-fi horror film infamous for its cheesy dialogue, cardboard sets, and questionable special effects.

The film follows an alien race who attempt to take over the Earth by resurrecting the dead and the intrepid humans who must stop them.

Despite its flaws, the film has become a cult classic and is beloved for its unintentional humor.

18 – The Crow (1994)

The Crow is a dark and brooding action film that follows a musician named Eric Draven who is brought back to life by a supernatural crow to avenge his own death and the death of his fiancée.

The film is known for its stylish visuals, memorable soundtrack, and tragic backstory, and has become a cult classic among fans of comic book movies.

19 – Heathers (1988)

Heathers is a black comedy that explores the darker side of high school politics and the pressures of conformity.

The film follows a popular girl named Veronica who becomes involved with a rebellious outsider named J.D. and the ensuing violent consequences.

The film is known for its sharp satire, witty dialogue, and provocative themes and has become a cult classic among fans of dark comedy.

20 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a landmark horror film that helped to define the genre. The film follows a group of friends who become stranded in rural Texas and fall victim to a family of cannibals led by the iconic Leatherface.

The film is known for its gritty realism, intense violence, and shocking ending, and has become a cult classic among horror fans.

21 – Pink Flamingos (1972)

Pink Flamingos is a controversial and transgressive comedy that follows a woman named Divine who will do anything to retain her title as the “filthiest person alive.”

The film is known for its outrageous humor, boundary-pushing themes, and memorable performances, and has become a cult classic among fans of underground cinema.

22 – The Last House on The Left (1972)

The Last House on the Left is a brutal and uncompromising horror film that follows a group of teenagers kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and tortured by a gang of criminals.

The film is known for its raw intensity, disturbing content, and unflinching portrayal of violence, and has become a cult classic among fans of extreme cinema.

23 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a beloved musical that has become a cultural phenomenon since its original release in 1975.

This 2016 television remake features a star-studded cast and updates the classic story for a modern audience.

The film follows a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a strange mansion inhabited by eccentric characters.

The film is known for its catchy music, outrageous costumes, and audience participation, and has become a cult classic among fans of musical theater.

24 – The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is a quirky and offbeat adventure film that follows a multi-talented hero named Buckaroo Banzai and his team of eccentric scientists as they attempt to save the world from an alien invasion.

The film is known for its irreverent humor, imaginative world-building, and unique blend of genres, and has become a cult classic among fans of sci-fi and adventure movies.

25 – The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The Toxic Avenger is a low-budget superhero film that follows a nerdy janitor who is transformed into a mutated vigilante after falling into a vat of toxic waste.

The film is known for its over-the-top violence, absurd humor, and irreverent take on superhero tropes and has become a cult classic among fans of B-movies and exploitation cinema.

26 – The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wicker Man is a haunting and atmospheric horror film that follows a devout Christian police sergeant who travels to a remote Scottish island to investigate a missing girl.

The film is known for its unsettling imagery, eerie folk music, and unexpected twist ending, and has become a cult classic among fans of horror and mystery movies.

27 – The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys is a horror-comedy that follows two brothers who move to a small California town and discover that a gang of teenage vampires overruns it.

The film is known for its stylish direction, memorable soundtrack, and standout performances by the cast, and has become a cult classic among fans of horror and comedy movies.

28 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky is a classic underdog story that follows a struggling boxer named Rocky Balboa as he gets the chance of a lifetime to fight for the heavyweight championship.

The film is known for its iconic training montage, memorable characters, and inspiring message about determination and perseverance. It has become a cult classic among fans of sports and drama movies.

29 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Blues Brothers is a musical comedy that follows two brothers on a mission from God to save their childhood orphanage by putting together a blues band and performing a big concert.

The film is known for its energetic musical numbers, iconic car chases, and hilarious performances by the cast, and has become a cult classic among fans of comedy and music.

30 – Easy Rider (1969)

Easy Rider is a countercultural road movie that follows two bikers as they travel across America in search of freedom and adventure.

The film is known for its iconic soundtrack, stunning cinematography, and groundbreaking portrayal of the counterculture movement, and has become a cult classic among fans of independent and experimental cinema.

31 – Brazil (1985)

Brazil is a dystopian science fiction film that follows a low-level bureaucrat in a nightmarish totalitarian society who becomes a hunted rebel.

The film is known for its surreal visuals, dark humor, and sharp social commentary and has become a cult classic among science fiction and satire fans.

32 – Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dazed and Confused is a nostalgic coming-of-age comedy that follows a group of high school students on the last day of school in 1976.

The film is known for its memorable soundtrack, an ensemble cast of up-and-coming actors, and accurate portrayal of teenage life in the 1970s. It has become a cult classic among fans of comedy and nostalgia.

33 – Night of The Living Dead (1968)

Night of the Living Dead is a seminal horror film that follows a group of strangers who are trapped in a farmhouse during a zombie apocalypse.

The film is known for its tense atmosphere, the groundbreaking portrayal of zombies, and social commentary on race and gender, and has become a cult classic among fans of horror and independent cinema.

34 – Beyond The Valley of The Dolls (1970)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls is a surreal satire that follows a girl band as they navigate Hollywood's wild and dangerous world.

The film is known for its psychedelic visuals, outrageous characters, and iconic soundtrack and has become a cult classic among fans of exploitation cinema and campy comedies.

35 – Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure is a whimsical comedy that follows the misadventures of a man-child named Pee-wee Herman as he embarks on a cross-country quest to find his beloved bicycle.

The film is known for its quirky humor, inventive visuals, and offbeat characters and has become a cult classic among fans of comedy and nostalgia.

36 – Nosferatu (1922)

Nosferatu is a silent horror film that is an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. The film follows the story of Count Orlok, a vampire who travels from his castle in Transylvania to Germany in search of new blood.

The film is known for its eerie atmosphere, haunting visuals, and iconic portrayal of the vampire genre, and has become a cult classic among horror and silent cinema fans.

37 – Hedwig and The Angry Inch (2001)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a musical comedy-drama that follows Hedwig, a transgender rocker, and her band as they tour the country and search for love and acceptance.

The film is known for its catchy songs, bold visual style, and groundbreaking portrayal of queer identity, and has become a cult classic among fans of LGBTQ+ cinema and musicals.

38 – True Romance (1993)

True Romance is a crime thriller that follows a young couple on the run from the law after stealing a suitcase full of drugs.

The film is known for its stylish visuals, intense action sequences, and star-studded cast, and has become a cult classic among fans of crime cinema and neo-noir.

39 – The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

The Bride of Frankenstein is a horror film that is a sequel to the 1931 film Frankenstein. The film follows Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to create a mate for his monster.

The film is known for its striking visuals, complex characters, and iconic portrayal of the monster genre, and has become a cult classic among fans of horror and classic cinema.

40 – Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights is a drama that follows the rise and fall of a young man who becomes a pornographic film actor in the 1970s.

The film is known for its sprawling ensemble cast, bold visual style, and intricate storytelling and has become a cult classic among fans of drama and period films.

41 – The Great Dictator (1940)

The Great Dictator is a political satire that follows a Jewish barber who resembles a tyrannical dictator.

The film is known for its bold social commentary, iconic speech by Charlie Chaplin, and groundbreaking portrayal of Hitler and Nazi Germany. It has become a cult classic among fans of satire and classic cinema.

42 – Wild at Heart (1990)

Wild at Heart is a crime thriller that follows a young couple fleeing from a woman's violent and controlling mother.

The film is known for its surreal and intense visuals, dark humor, and offbeat characters, and has become a cult classic among fans of David Lynch's work and surreal cinema.

43 – Clerks (1994)

Clerks is a comedy that follows a day in the life of two store clerks who work at a convenience store and a video rental store.

The film is known for its witty dialogue, low-budget charm, and realistic portrayal of life in suburban New Jersey. It has become a cult classic among fans of independent cinema and comedy.

44 – The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is an adventure film that follows a young couple's journey through a fantasy world of giants, pirates, and princesses.

The film is known for its witty humor, heartfelt romance, and memorable characters and has become a cult classic among fans of fantasy and adventure films.

45 – The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of The Desert (1994)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a comedy-drama that follows two drag queens and a transgender woman as they journey across the Australian outback to perform at a remote resort.

The film is known for its colorful characters, infectious music, and powerful themes of acceptance and self-expression, and has become a cult classic among fans of LGBTQ+ cinema and musicals.

46 – The Killer (1989)

The Killer is a Hong Kong action film that follows a hitman who teams up with a police detective to take down a common enemy.

The film is known for its stylish visuals, intense action sequences, and complex characters, and has become a cult classic among fans of action cinema and Hong Kong cinema.

47 – Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Big Trouble in Little China is an action-comedy that follows a truck driver caught up in a mystical battle in San Francisco's Chinatown.

The film is known for its over-the-top action sequences, quirky characters, and mix of Asian and American culture, and has become a cult classic among fans of action-comedy and martial arts films.

48 – The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou is a comedy-drama that follows a washed-up oceanographer who sets out on a mission to hunt down a mythical shark.

The film is known for its quirky humor, unique visual style, and memorable characters, and has become a cult classic among fans of Wes Anderson's work and indie cinema.

49 – American Graffiti (1973)

American Graffiti is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows a group of high school friends as they cruise the streets of Modesto, California, on the last night of summer vacation in 1962.

The film is known for its nostalgia, classic rock soundtrack, and realistic portrayal of teenage life in the early 1960s and has become a cult classic among fans of coming-of-age films and 1960s culture.

50 – The Beyond (1981)

The Beyond is a horror film that follows a young woman who inherits an old Louisiana hotel built over one of the seven gates of hell.

The film is known for its atmospheric horror, graphic violence, and surreal imagery and has become a cult classic among fans of Italian horror and exploitation cinema.