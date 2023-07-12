The Best Darth Maul Quotes in Star Wars

Darth Maul started in The Phantom Menace as a man of few words, preferring to use his lightsaber skills to show off his abilities.

Maul became a Shakespearean-level villain thanks to his revival in The Clone Wars. Fans got to see him fully realize the kind of character he indeed was. Here are 15 quotes from Darth Maul exploring what makes this villain tick.

1 – Efficient

While the book The Wrath of Darth Maul is part of the Legends canon, the junior novel has one prominent piece of dialogue from Maul that tends to pop up on lists like this. In the segment Star Wars Episode I Journal: Darth Maul, the villain writes, “You may think I am evil. I am not. I am efficient.”

Being the tactician and planner he is, this is the perfect summary of Maul.

2 – Revenge

Revenge is a big theme in Maul’s story, as it drives most of his narrative. Whether it’s his hunt for Kenobi, getting back at his master, or going after the Jedi, it is a common theme throughout his appearances. This is first laid out in The Phantom Menace when he tells Darth Sidious, “At last, we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi. At last, we will have revenge.”

3 – My Chains Are Broken

When Maul’s brother Savage Opress finds the once dark lord during The Clone Wars episode “Brothers,” Maul is a broken, crazed man who has survived on pure spite. His body is half mechanical, and his mind is gone. He rambles on, saying a phrase he would tell Ezra Bridger decades later: “My chains are broken. The chains are the easy part.”

Finally, with clarity, Maul settles and hisses, “Revenge. I must have revenge.”

4 – Survived

Fans often joke that Maul is like a cockroach because he keeps coming back repeatedly. In The Clone Wars episode “Revenge,” he practically jokes along with fans. Savage points out that despite everything, his brother survived.

Maul dryly states, “Of course I survived.”

5 – I Can Wait

“Revenge” has the bombastic reunion between Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi. While many quote gems could be noted, Maul’s enduring ability is on display. Kenobi escapes, and Maul doesn’t follow, saying, “We will be patient, Savage. I've waited so many years for my revenge. I can wait a little longer.”

6 – Ruler of Mandalore

In The Clone Wars episode “Shades of Reason,” Maul makes one choice that changes the very history of a planet and sets the stage for future shows like Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian. He calls upon Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla, shouting, “I challenge you, one warrior to another! And only the strongest shall rule Mandalore!”

Maul wins this duel, claiming the legendary Darksaber for himself. This moment sets Bo-Katan Kryze on her own long path to one day seize the blade herself in The Mandalorian.

7 – Master

While Maul has the utmost evil dialogue while murdering Kenobi’s love interest, Duchess Satine Kryze, in front of the Jedi, he gets quickly brought back to earth in The Clone Wars episode “The Lawless.” The dark lord is on the verge of victory when he pauses and says, “I sense a presence, a presence I haven't felt since… Master.”

Palpatine arrives, killing Savage and quickly capturing Maul in one of the best lightsaber fights of The Clone Wars. It’s a bitter reminder that Maul is still the student.

8 – Why Are You Here?

The hype around season seven of The Clone Wars was palpable. The show would finish its run on the newly launched platform Disney+. When the trailer dropped, the stinger at the end had Maul asking fan favorite ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, “I was hoping for Kenobi. Why are you here?” which set up a fateful meeting between the two.

9 – This Moment

“The Phantom Apprentice” is one of the best pieces of Darth Maul content ever written. The scene of Maul convincing Ahsoka Tano to join him could have filled half of this quote list. The episode displays the complexities of Maul’s character and challenges Ahsoka to her limits.

As he carefully lays out the evidence of why they need to team up to stop Palpatine, he dots the last point with the declaration, “Every choice you have made has led you to this moment.”

10 – Last Lesson

The irony of “The Phantom Apprentice” is that Maul is correct, and Ahsoka dooms the galaxy because of love and friendship. It’s like the reverse of an episode of My Little Pony. Ahsoka hesitates to join Maul, asking him why Maul wants her old master and friend, Anakin Skywalker. When Maul reveals they must kill Anakin, Ahsoka refuses to help.

Maul sneers, “I see the Padawan needs one last lesson!” and the pair kick off one of the best lightsaber duels of the franchise.

11 – Brilliant

Following the events of Order 66 in the episode “Shattered,” Ahsoka frees Maul from his captivity, asking if the chaos erupting around them was his fault. Maul answers, “I do not know what has occurred, but surely you have felt it; the voices crying out, the death.”

Ahsoka says the clones have turned on her. Maul cackles madly at the news crying out that his old master’s plan was “Brilliant! Brilliant!”

12 – Working Closely

For anyone who hadn’t seen the animated series, the reveal of Darth Maul at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story was quite a shock. Qi’ra might have been Han Solo’s love interest, but she double-crossed her old boyfriend and took out her Crimson Dawn boss, Dryden Vos.

Calling her true leader, Maul appears and says to her, “Qi'ra, you and I will be working much more closely from now on.”

13 – Formerly Darth

Maul’s return in Star Wars Rebels was a massive surprise in the Season 2 finale “Twilight of the Apprentice.” It’s also a good look at where the character is on his journey. He claims to have sworn off his old ways to Ezra Bridger, and when called “Darth Maul” by the Inquisitor Seventh Sister, Maul answers coolly, “Formerly Darth, now just Maul.”

14 – Kenobi

His thirst for revenge against Kenobi always drives Maul. Though, after the events of Order 66, he wasn’t sure the Jedi was alive. Tricking Ezra into helping him during the episode “The Holocrons of Fate,” the duo uses Jedi and Sith holocrons to seek answers. Maul spots Kenobi in the vision and cackles as he escapes the heroes.

Settling in his ship, he calms and says to himself, “He lives! He lives.”

15 – Twin Suns

Star Wars Rebels episode “Twin Suns” is the climactic conclusion to Darth Maul’s story. Finally facing off against Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s a quick but strategic duel between two masters. Maul fails to use the move he killed Qui-Gon Jinn with, and Kenobi bests him.

Obi-Wan comforts Maul in his final moments as the once dark lord asks if Luke Skywalker is the Chosen One. Obi-Wan says he is. This brings peace to Maul as he mutters his final words, “He will avenge us.”