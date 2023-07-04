Unleash Your Earning Potential: Online Data Entry Jobs You Wish You Knew Sooner

Are you looking for legit online data entry job sites?

There are many different sites for online data entry jobs, but there are a few standouts. These sites were recommended by users on a popular online forum.

1. UpWork

Upwork is an excellent place to sell your data entry skills. It is one of the few legit platforms that offer free online data entry jobs from home.

The site features more than 60,000 job listings every week, and you can build an attractive profile to get connected to contract and project-by-project work. Upwork has a variety of categories, including data entry, which makes it easy to find a job that suits your skill level and availability. It is also 100% safe and easy to use.

2. Rev.com

Another popular data entry job site is Rev.com. This site offers transcription and captioning work.

Job seekers are paid by audio minutes, so you can earn anywhere from $0.35 to $0.75 per minute. This site also pays weekly, making it easy to find the right work-from-home job for your skill set.

3. TranscribeMe

TranscibeMe matches employees with employers to fill in forms and other paperwork. The website has been around for a decade, so it's a reputable place to find work.

The site is easy to use and 100% safe. It offers the same pay as other similar online data entry job sites but is ideal for people who want to work from home. You can also see how to pass the TranscribeMe exam here.

4. AccuTran Global

While AccuTran Global is most known as an online transcription service, it also offers data entry work.

They ask for your availability each Friday and offer flexible work. There are no technical requirements or software to download to apply. As a contractor, you must sign a non-disclosure agreement and are limited to a certain number of jobs. You will receive payment once a month in United States or Canadian dollars. Payments are made on the fifteenth of each month.

AccuTran Global has been in business since 2002, and you can make a full-time income online from home.

5. Working Solutions

Working Solutions also offers a range of work-from-home opportunities.

Interested applicants can complete a simple application, take a few assessments online, and then wait a few weeks for approval.

Working Solutions is a legitimate community, but you must purchase a background check before applying for jobs with them. It's worth it, though.

6. Lionbridge

Lionbridge is one of the top online data-entry job sites with over 350 language-based job opportunities. Whether you are an expert in language-based translation or an average English speaker, Lionbridge offers steady income with the flexibility of a freelancer.

In the over 20 years they've been in business, Lionbridge has matched over one million at-home workers with remote paid work. Their services range from data entry to translation to data annotation. As an independent contractor, you can work whenever you want, creating a flexible schedule for your lifestyle.

7. Fiverr

If you are looking for an easy way to make money online without skills, you should learn more about Fiverr.

Fiverr is an online marketplace that lets you offer various services for as little as $5. The website offers a wide variety of services. Some of these services are simple, such as answering inquiries. Others require a more complex process. Whatever your need is, there is a service available.

In addition, it's important to remember that not all sellers on the site are as skilled as others. That's why it's crucial to choose your gigs carefully.

8. Clickworker

Among the top online data entry job sites, Clickworker stands out for several reasons.

For one, Clickworker is available in more than 200 countries and accepts payment via PayPal, Payoneer, and SEPA bank transfers.

Moreover, Clickworker is not restricted to the United States and is available in English and German.

9. Indeed

Indeed is another great place to find legit data entry jobs. Indeed is popular with 250 million monthly visitors and is acclaimed by some of the world's leading recruiters.

Create a free account on Indeed, upload your resume, search for jobs according to your location, and subscribe to email notifications. Before committing to a job, make sure you know the responsibilities you'll have and the salary you will be earning.

10. Amazon Mechanical Turk

While most data entry websites are scams, Amazon Mechanical Turk is not. This crowdsourcing platform pays workers in return for completing simple tasks.

This website is based on the idea that humans are better at certain tasks than computers. To improve your chances of getting paid, you can add more skills to your profile. You can earn money by completing simple tasks such as transcribing audio recordings, researching data details, and identifying objects in images and videos.