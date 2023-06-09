22 Best Demi Moore Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Demi Moore is the type of star who has done it all. She starred in soap operas in the 1980s where she rose to fame, she has appeared alongside her fellow greats throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, and done just about every genre possible.

This makes nailing down the 22 best Demi Moore movies quite difficult. But based on the quality of the films, performances, script, storyline, entertainment factor, and much more, these are the 22 best Demi Moore movies you need to see and where to watch them.

1. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Where to Watch: Disney+

There isn’t quite anything like The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Disney’s history. Far and away one of the best-animated films in the company’s history, it is surprisingly dark and full of haunting imagery while telling the heartbreaking story of the disdained outcast Quasimodo.

With an unbelievable soundtrack that contains some of the most memorable Disney animated songs, Quasimodo is only matched by none other than Demi Moore’s Esmeralda, which is her best and most unforgettable role in a movie by a long shot.

2. If These Walls Could Talk (1996)

Where to Watch: Max

When it comes to heartbreaking, thought-provoking, and emotional dramas from the 1990s, this is the one to watch. Telling the stories of three women who didn’t plan to be pregnant in various stages of history, is moving and timeless. Demi Moore is particularly amazing as Claire, one of the pregnant leads.

3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video

Who would’ve thought that one of the best movies in Nicolas Cage’s, and also Demi Moore’s, career would be that is all about himself? He plays himself in this over-the-top, funny, and award-winning look at the life and career of Cage in a supremely smart and entertaining way. Bonus points for Pedro Pascal’s terrific Javi.

4. Ghost (1990)

Where to Watch: Max

Equal parts disturbing, romantic, and surprisingly funny at times, this is a love story unlike any other. Featuring a career-best performance from the late and great Patrick Swayze, he plays the newly murdered lover of Demi Moore and his attempt to save her while being a ghost.

5. Margin Call (2011)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This thriller takes the idea of the 2008 recession and financial turmoil in the United States and turns it into a well-acted, tightly-paced, and heart-pounding mystery. With excellent performances from Paul Bettany, Zachary Quinto, Jeremy Irons, and more, it is well worth a watch.

6. A Few Good Men (1992)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Without a doubt, this plot is one that you’ve heard and seen before, with nothing new to offer in terms of twists. A military lawyer does whatever it takes to defend two soldiers and uncover the truth behind a massive military conspiracy. But what sells this movie is the career-defining performances from Tom Cruise, Moore, and Jack Nicholson.

7. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Where to Watch: Netflix

It is hard to beat the original Austin Powers movie, introducing the character that would go on to prove Mike Myers as a comedic genius. It was also the place where Demi Moore had her chance to take on a producing role, helping to create this ridiculous tale of the spy who would put James Bond to shame.

8. Deconstructing Harry (1997)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Equal parts hilarious and mortifying, Woody Allen nails the titular role of Harry, a writer who uses the stories of everyone around him to fuel the characters in his books. When people start to abandon and question him for taking advantage of their lives, everything crumbles apart in this well-balanced and paced movie.

9. Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Love them or hate them, this feature film adaptation of the animated MTV series is irreverently funny and ridiculous as the duo hunts down Demi Moore’s character to take her out. Or, well, that is what they’re supposed to do, at least, resulting in a bizarre and highly entertaining journey across the United States.

10. Please Baby Please (2022)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

It isn’t often that you get to see a more theatrical stage-style performance on the silver screen, but that is very much the cinematic feeling that this movie gives off. While it is certainly not as impressive as its inspirations, such as West Side Story, the story of a couple’s chance encounters with a gang murder is at least a fine watch.

11. The Joneses (2009)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Hulu

Demi Moore and David Duchovny star as a couple who moves into an expensive neighborhood, only in an attempt to con money out of the residents there. The satire is fun and great, even if it doesn’t go quite far enough, and it is anchored by great performances from the two leads.

12. The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This sequel to the original beloved movie is far from able to reach the heights of the first, but it remains a solid return to the story of the lovable Quasimodo. Demi Moore’s Esmeralda certainly doesn’t get enough attention and screen time in this alright Disney animated sequel.

13. About Last Night (1986)

Where to Watch: Showtime

In one of the earlier hit films for Demi Moore, she stars as a woman who is mostly the eye candy for the movie and the two single guys in Chicago looking for love. Though it hasn’t aged too well, it is a decent enough attempt to adapt this famous stage play.

14. Mr. Brooks (2007)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Kevin Costner stars as a businessman who hides a horrifying secret of a hidden identity where he enjoys murdering people. His attempts, alongside fellow star Dane Cook, to keep the spree going leads to Demi Moore’s character hunting them down. It is an intriguing premise with mostly decent execution.

15. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Demi Moore once again took on the role of producer for this Mike Myers follow-up action comedy about the titular Austin Powers. Though the action and jokes try to be bigger than ever before, it doesn’t quite do enough to not feel like a straight copy-paste of the original.

16. Bobby (2006)

Where to Watch: Vudu

This ensemble drama takes place just after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, telling the lives of various people who happened to be at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. The cast here has some solid names, but the result leaves something to be desired in terms of writing and pacing.

17. Now and Then (1995)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The balance of the old and new is rather intriguing, but it divides up this film’s plot too much and creates mixed results. Telling the story of four women who reunite when one of them is about to give birth leads to them reliving the childhood times that they enjoyed in the past.

18. Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The Angels are back with a new trio in Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz. Moore gets an intriguing role in this film, but not as one of the angels. Though the casting is great, this is a pretty disappointing remake of this beloved action franchise.

19. Forsaken (2015)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Moore plays the leading lady in this Western drama about a retired father and son taking on a gang of businessmen. The acting is fairly good, but there isn’t much else impressive about this story. The violence is subpar and the plot is pretty thin.

20. One Crazy Summer (1986)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

John Cusack and Demi Moore are incredible together in this otherwise bland and far too PG rom-com. Their chemistry with one another in this summer adventure is anything but the most typical plots and characters you’d find anywhere else.

21. St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Demi Moore is the standout actor and character in this middling attempt to create an R-rated college teen drama. Most of the characters are annoying and unlikable, with Moore’s Jules being the only one worth watching for.

22. The Scarlet Letter (1995)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This bizarre and controversial adaptation of the esteemed novel follows Demi Moore as a woman ostracized by her Puritan community and branded with a scarlet A. While it is one of the most impure possible adaptations of this storyline, it is an intriguing attempt.