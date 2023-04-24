Regarding storied acting careers, few are as impressive as the award-winning and stellar Denzel Washington. His unparalleled ability to go from a light-hearted action thriller in one film to a heartwarming true story in the next to a sad reflection on life in another is uncanny.

It is challenging with so many fantastic films in Washington’s lifetime, but here are the 25 best Denzel Washington movies and where to watch them. Suppose you’ve ever wanted to see the complete list of the Denzel Washington movies you need to see. In that case, this is where you should begin, ranked based on the cinematic quality, writing, acting, characters, and general popularity.

1. Fences (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

The award-winning Fences is one of the finest movies Denzel Washington has ever starred in, masterfully adapting the original 1985 play.

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, Denzel Washington plays the complicated lead role of a father who works in sanitation after giving up his dream of being a pro baseball player. Exploring the complex relationship he has with his son and his dreams is powerful and gripping from start to finish.

2. Remember the Titans (2000)

Where to Watch: Disney+

When it comes to the most memorable Denzel Washington movie, Remember the Titans is up there. It focuses on a 1971 Virginia high school where white and black students are brought together for the first time. The exploration of the emotions on the football field is unmatched and elevated by Washington’s anchoring role.

3. Training Day (2001)

Where to Watch: Hulu

One of the most unforgettable dramas from Denzel Washington, he stars in a movie about two LAPD officers as they investigate the drug-ridden streets of Los Angeles and the delicate purpose and balance that law enforcement plays in that.

4. Glory (1989)

Where to Watch: Hulu

A stunning look at the Civil War from a surprising and emotional perspective, this film explores the first-ever all-African American squad with interesting and powerful characters, such as Denzel Washington’s escaped slave, Trip.

5. Malcolm X (1992)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

When it comes to the best performance Denzel Washington has ever given, this movie is it. The entire story revolves around the life of the real-world activist and civil rights leader Malcolm X, as Washington brings this world-changer's tragic and moving actions to the silver screen.

6. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Where to Watch: Apple TV

This is a straightforward adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play but in the most epic way possible. With stunning cinematography and an unmatched performance from Denzel Washington, this is a modern classic that you need to see.

7. Mississippi Masala (1991)

Where to Watch: Criterion Channel

A fantastic look at some of the harshest parts of the American past, this movie dives deep into the racism and prejudices that have been prominent in the American South. Washington tackles these issues head-on as he begins a romance with a woman who recently fled Uganda.

8. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Denzel Washington takes a much-needed comedic break in his career to act as the commanding officer of a man attempting to bring together two love interests. Washington serves as a fascinating and surprisingly funny support character in this movie.

9. Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Riveting, mysterious, and full of twists and turns, Denzel Washington stars as an unemployed veteran in late 1940s Los Angeles. Tasked with finding a woman, this odd job soon becomes far more extensive than anything he could have imagined.

10. American Gangster (2007)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is a crime boss epic with a stunning, star-studded cast. Denzel Washington becomes the next leader of the criminal underworld, and it is a battle between him and Russell Crowe to see who will ultimately come out on top.

11. Crimson Tide (1995)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The midst of the Cold War sees Denzel Washington join a submarine as a rookie soldier who must stop his rogue commanding officer from potentially starting a nuclear war that will affect the entire world.

12. Unstoppable (2010)

Where to Watch: Hulu

If you want to see some of the finest and most intense action in Washington’s career, check out this movie inspired by a true story. Here, he stars as an engineer who has to stop a train from going out of control and not only crashing but unleashing toxic chemicals that will threaten the safety of everyone onboard.

13. Inside Man (2006)

Where to Watch: Netflix

In one of Washington's most vital action-packed movies, he plays a detective thrust into a delicate hostage situation with a bank robber. The cat-and-mouse nature of this film, matched by the stellar cast, makes it worth a watch.

14. Courage Under Fire (1996)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Denzel Washington stars as a veteran with a dark past of accidentally causing a friendly fire scenario who now needs to investigate the mysterious death of an Army captain. The storytelling and twists are fantastic as Washington must explore the truth of what’s happening.

15. The Hurricane (1999)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

On the one hand, this is a sports film about Washington as a former boxing star, while being a prison story on the other hand. Washington steals the show once more as a man wrongly accused of murder with a bright future ahead of him.

16. Philadelphia (1993)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Far ahead of its time, though it hasn’t aged in the best in its tropes, this movie follows Washington as a lawyer for Tom Hanks’ Andrew Beckett, a lawyer who is fired for being gay and having HIV. The performances between the two leads carry this movie.

17. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This is a chilling mystery thriller involving Denzel Washington as a survivor of a traumatic situation that happened while he was in the Gulf War. As his memories begin to come back, he realizes the horrifying truth regarding his former squad mate and current vice presidential candidate and what really happened.

18. The Great Debaters (2007)

Where to Watch: Peacock

In 1935 in Texas, this follows Washington as a professor who assembles a group of students to challenge the nation as a powerful debate team. The emotions and subplots that occur as the debate team rises through the ranks in this tumultuous time are fascinating.

19. He Got Game (1998)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is one of the most memorable roles for Washington as a father imprisoned for accidentally murdering his wife, who is given a week to leave the prison and convince his star basketball son to go to a particular university to obtain a lessened sentence. The commentary and scenes are some of the most riveting in Washington’s career.

20. Antwone Fisher (2002)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Denzel Washington doesn’t just star in this movie, but this was his directorial debut, and it turns out it’s one of his best films all around. Washington plays a naval psychiatrist who tries to help a troubled and traumatized sailor to come to terms with his disturbing past.

21. A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

One part murder mystery and another part disturbing look at segregation in a small town near the end of World War II; this is a gripping thriller that will have you questioning what’s going on just as much as moving you because of the look at 1940s rural America.

22. Flight (2012)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This movie is a powerful look at the effects of addiction and substance abuse in a unique twist: that of a pilot whose addiction contributed to a crash leading to the loss of six lives. Washington thrills once again as a complicated character who has to navigate this challenging situation.

23. Cry Freedom (1987)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube

Exploring some of the toughest subjects from apartheid-torn South Africa, this tells the story of two men who cross paths and change each other's lives forever. After one of the men is murdered, it is up to the other to go on the run to protect his family.

24. The Book of Eli (2010)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This is one of the most unique takes on a post-apocalyptic adventure, acting as a Wild West movie mixed with a bit of Mad Max and plenty of religious commentary and imagery. The action-packed drama has one of the grittiest roles that Washington has ever starred in.

25. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube

The Preacher’s Wife is one of the most basic movies Denzel Washington has ever starred in. That said, the holiday film, mixed with the outstanding performances and chemistry between Denzel Washington and the late and great Whitney Houston, makes this well worth a look.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.