14 Best Detective Films for Solving a Mystery

Mystery movies are a broad umbrella. There are ensemble comedies like Clue and the Knives Out films, classic noirs like The Maltese Falcon, gritty serial killer films like Se7en, and more. Some of these movies are also about detectives, but not all. So when a film fan takes to an online film forum asking for movies specifically from detectives' point of view, the suggestions vary in tone and scope a bit, but all are centered on the detective (professional or not) and their perspective on the mystery.

1. Cure (1997)

Cure centers on a detective who must solve the mystery of why random people are committing murders and then turning themselves in. The killers say they don’t remember the crime and have an X carved into their bodies. But something links these crimes, and as the movie goes on, the audience is let in on what that link is before the detective. Yet the film’s focus on the detective’s process makes it a gripping film from start to finish.

2. Memories of Murder (2003)

Unlike Cure, Bong Joon-ho’s Memories of Murder never answers who is committing a string of serial killings and sexual assaults. Instead, the film, based on the true story of South Korea’s first serial killer, focuses entirely on the detectives attempting to understand what drives the killer and how they might identify him. It’s a long movie that takes several detours with the detectives and their investigation, offering an authentic look into the successes and failures of their process.

3. Zodiac (2007)

David Fincher’s Zodiac is arguably the celebrated director’s greatest film. Like Memories of Murder, the film is based on a true story of a series of unsolved murders, so there’s no sense of suspense when it comes to the solving of the crime. Instead, the narrative’s driving force is how the years-long investigation affects not only the detectives assigned to investigate the murders but also a cartoonist who becomes obsessed with the ciphers that the Zodiac sends to local news outlets.

4. Brick (2005)

Before reinvigorating the ensemble murder mystery with Knives Out, Rian Johnson made Brick, a high school set neo-noir that follows a student desperately attempting to figure out what has happened to his ex-girlfriend. At the movie’s start, he receives a strange phone call from her, using unfamiliar slang. From there, he becomes entangled in a multilayered mystery that we see him work his way through. It’s an incredibly stylized movie featuring a career-best performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

5. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

After appearing in the first Predator movie, but before taking on the franchise as writer and director with The Predator, Shane Black made one of the most unique and hilarious modern noir films with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The movie centers on a low-level criminal who, through a series of coincidences, ends up in Hollywood, as he teams up with a private investigator to solve a murder that they witness. It’s a buddy comedy and a detective movie that allows the audience to see two characters work out a mystery together.

6. Searching (2018)

Searching is the best movie to come out of the “screenlife” genre, wherein the entire film takes place on the screens of devices, whether a laptop, smartphone, or smartwatch. The movie uses its formal gambit to great effect as we see a father act as a detective while, that’s right, searching for his missing daughter. It’s not just a great movie about watching someone solve a mystery but also a movie that shows how much fatherly love can drive a person.

7. Manhunter (1986)

While Anthony Hopkins is better known for playing Hannibal Lecter, Brian Cox was the first person to play the character on screen. Cox plays Lecter in Manhunter, the first adaptation of one of Thomas Harris’s novels involving the infamous cannibal, and serves as a foil to William Petersen’s Will Graham. The movie follows Graham as he uses every tool at his disposal, including Lecter, to stop a serial killer known as “the Tooth Fairy.” It’s a fantastic detective movie that also includes one of the most amazing finales in any genre.

8. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoner is a difficult movie to watch as it centers on child abduction and how it affects parents. The film centers on Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), who, after the abduction of his daughter, kidnaps a mentally disabled young man that he believes is responsible. Keller tortures the young man in an attempt to save his daughter, but it’s unclear whether the young man knows anything. But parallel to that story of blunt force interrogation, the film tracks Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his attempts to solve the mystery using his intellect.

9. Decision to Leave (2022)

Park Chan-wook has made several great mystery and thriller films throughout his career. But Decision to Leave is the best detective film he’s ever made. The movie centers on a police detective assigned to investigate a suicide that may be more complicated than it first appears. As he investigates, he falls for the dead man’s wife, who, complicating things even further, is a main suspect.

10. Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress is special; a neo-noir set in the late 1940s centered almost entirely on black characters. The movie follows Easy Rawlins (Denzel Washington) as he attempts to locate a missing white woman and discover why she has gone missing from her seemingly ideal life. It’s an exciting mystery movie that takes several twists and turns but never leaves Easy’s point of view.

11. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The eponymous Jeffrey Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) of The Big Lebowski never wants to be a detective. He just wants to hang out with his friends and bowl. But when he’s thrown into the life of a much wealthier man with the same name, he’s tasked with finding the other man’s missing wife. The Big Lebowski is a unique detective movie that shows the somewhat bizarre avenues of investigation someone might take when they’re more interested in doing nothing than solving the crime.

12. Memento (2000)

Like all the best detective movies, Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough film Memento draws audiences into its mystery and its protagonist’s point of view. But Memento’s protagonist differs from most detectives. Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) struggles with short-term memory, forcing him to take meticulous notes on every discovery in his investigation into who killed his wife. But more than just his distinct method, Memento places audiences into his head by telling the story in segments that play out in reverse order, forcing us into the same confusion as Leonard at the start of nearly every scene.

13. Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane, Gone Baby Gone follows private investigator Patrick after he’s hired by the addict mother of a missing girl to find her daughter. It’s a hard movie to watch, given its subject matter. But few films offer the kind of small-scale minutiae-centered investigation Patrick embarks on, and it's rewarding to see for any fan of detective films.

14. Chinatown (1974)

One of the greatest detective movies ever made, Chinatown sees private investigator Jake Gittis (Jack Nicholson) take on a simple cheating husband case that soon expands to a city-wide conspiracy in 1930s Los Angeles. More than a great mystery movie, Chinatown is a great detective movie as it emphasizes changes in Jake’s character as he learns more and more about the conspiracy and the people he’s up against.

Source: Reddit.

