Eat This, Not That: U.S. News & World Report Ranks Best Diets for 2024

U.S. News & World Report, in partnership with The Harris Poll, recently released its rankings of the best diet plans for 2024.

Experts examined 30 diets, including six new plans that started trending after the 2023 rankings were compiled. Diving deeper into the results, more lists were created around several subcategories. The delineation was based on nutritional and dietary claims associated with specific diets.

The Mediterranean diet earned the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Unlike other diet plans, the Mediterranean diet does not endorse a restrictive food plan based on a single category, such as protein or gluten-free products. Instead, followers are encouraged to eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs, and spices daily.

Six Diet Plans Join the 2024 Shortlist

While many of the less-familiar diets have been around for decades, a panel of health experts recently evaluated them and recommended their inclusion for 2024. The best-known of these diet plans is the vegan diet, which ranked in the top ten of almost every subcategory.

Another diet which was developed by French physician Dr. Pierre Dukan, the Dukan diet focuses almost exclusively on protein and its effects on body metabolism. The diet plan involves a series of phases, starting with an “attack” phase of unlimited all-protein consumption. Subsequent phases, such as “cruise,” “consolidation,” and “stabilization,” slowly reintroduce selected vegetables and dairy products back into the mix.

This third diet was founded in 1980 by the late entrepreneur Mark R. Hughes when he created the Herbalife company, which produces proprietary meal alternatives and dietary supplements. The Herbalife Nutrition diet promotes weight loss and maintenance through Herbalife meal replacement shakes, calorie restrictions, and exercise.

Health Management Resources, a health and weight loss company, initially developed the next diet, the HMR Program in 1983. Like Herbalife and SlimFast diet plans, the HMR program involves proprietary meal replacement shakes and entrees supplemented with low-calorie or high-fiber fruits and vegetables.

The Profile Plan, formerly known as Profile by Sanford, is a sister program to the previously mentioned HMR program, and the two plans are scheduled to be consolidated mainly by the end of 2024. It also emphasizes the consumption of proprietary diet supplements but adds a deeper layer of customization. For example, DNA testing is offered to determine a follower's carbohydrate metabolism rate.

Finally, for dieters who seek a subscription diet program emphasizing plant-based meals, the Plantstrong diet is currently trending strong. Developed by author and former firefighter Rip Esselstyn, the Plantstrong program doesn't focus primarily on weight loss but on healthier plant-forward eating. Followers invest in a proprietary meal plan and receive a planning guide and menus to create family meals based on an established budget. Life coaching is also available as an additional service.

U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets of 2024

Best Diets for Standard Weight Loss

WeightWatchers (WW) diet Mediterranean diet Volumetrics diet

Best Diets for Faster Weight Loss Fast

Keto diet Atkins diet HMR Program

Best Diets for Diabetics

Mediterranean diet DASH diet Flexitarian diet

Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health

Mediterranean diet DASH diet Flexitarian diet

Best Diets for Healthier Eating Goals

Mediterranean diet Flexitarian diet DASH diet

Best Comprehensive Diet Programs

Weight Watchers (WW) diet Mayo Clinic diet Noom diet

Best Diets for All Ages

Mediterranean diet Flexitarian diet DASH diet

Best Heart-Healthy Diets

Mediterranean diet DASH diet Ornish diet

Best Plant-Based Diets

Flexitarian diet Mediterranean diet Vegan diet

Easiest Diets for Beginners

Mediterranean diet Flexitarian diet DASH diet

High-Protein, Low-Carb, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based?

With 30 diet plans making the shortlist for 2024, deciding on the best one for overall health, weight loss, food sensitivities, or lifestyle adjustment can be tough and confusing.

“Choosing a diet can be tough. Each person has unique health considerations and goals, and there are many diets out there to choose from — and it's hard to know which ones will actually work best for you,” said Gretel Schueller, Managing Editor of Health at U.S. News. “That's why U.S. News does the legwork for its users, gathering input from nationally recognized medical and nutrition experts to determine which diets rise to the top for nutritional completeness, ease of following and promoting a healthy lifestyle for the long term.

Many medical professionals and nutritionists urge would-be dieters to seek advice or research before deciding on the right diet program for their needs. An undiagnosed gluten sensitivity, for example, can negatively affect the results of a grain-forward diet plan. Metabolic or underlying health issues can also be factors in the final decision process.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.