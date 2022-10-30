10 Best Disaster Movies to Scratch Your Destruction Itch

Are you searching for action and destruction? You've got company. Recently a Redditor stated, ” I've been on a disaster movie kick lately and am looking for recommendations. Movies with non-sense science and tons of fun anyway are my favorites.” The internet responded to deliver this authentic list of disaster films.

1. The Impossible (2012)

The Impossible is an English-language Spanish disaster film based on the experiences of María Belón and her family in the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. The cinematography is unmatched, and the story is unbelievable. It stars Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) in his film debut and an international cast. Watch The Impossible on HBO Max.

2. San Andreas (2015)

San Andreas is a disaster story centering on a catastrophic Californian earthquake from the San Andreas Fault on the West Coast. It follows a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter rescue pilot (Dwayne Johnson) rescuing his ex-wife and searching for their teenage daughter. Watch San Andreas on HBO Max.

3. When Time Ran Out… (1980)

When Time Ran Out follows people on a South Pacific island paradise attempting to escape the destruction of a volcano. It features a star-studded cast: Paul Newman, Jacqueline Bisset, William Holden, James Franciscus, Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Burgess Meredith, Valentina Cortese, Veronica Hamel, Pat Morita, Edward Albert, and Barbara Carrera.

4. Twister (1996)

Twister is an epic disaster movie following a group of amateur storm chasers in Oklahoma during a severe tornado outbreak. Their goal is to deploy a tornado research device into a live tornado. It stars Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Todd Field, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Alan Ruck, and Jeremy Davies. Watch Twister free on Tubi.

5. The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

The Poseidon Adventure is an epic disaster film following the fictional SS Poseidon luxury liner overturned by a tsunami on New Year's right after midnight. A preacher (Gene Hackman) convinces a small group to follow him so that he can lead them up to safety while the ship is flooding behind them. It stars Ernest Borgnine, Jack Albertson, Shelley Winters, and Red Buttons.



6. Into the Storm (2014)

Into the Storm is a found footage disaster movie documenting a meteorological disaster of tornados ravishing a fictional town in Oklahoma. It stars Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Matt Walsh, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Arlen Escarpeta. Watch Into the Storm on HBO Max.

7. 2012 (2009)

2012 is a sci-fi disaster movie following a geologist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) unearthing a global catastrophic event and a novelist (John Cusack) trying to save his family. Volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and global flooding are part of the predicted eschatological sequence of events. It stars Amanda Peet, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson.

8. Geostorm (2017)

Geostorm is a sci-fi disaster film following a satellite designer (Gerard Butler) attempting to save the world from an epic storm caused by malfunctioning climate-controlling satellites. It stars Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Abbie Cornish, and Andy García. Watch Geostorm on HBO Max.

9. Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day is a sci-fi disaster movie following an extraterrestrial invasion that devastates with a worldwide attack. The survivors band together to launch a counterattack on July 4th, America's Independence Day. It stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Randy Quaid, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, James Rebhorn, Robert Loggia, and Harvey Fierstein. Watch Independence Day on Hulu.

10. Greenland (2020)

Greenland is a disaster thriller following an extinction-level event. A father (Gerard Butler) receives instructions to head to Robins Air Force Base for an evacuation flight with his family. However, after discovering their son has a medical condition, they're denied access to the flight and must fight to survive as the comet races toward Earth. Watch Greenland on HBO Max.

