10 Best Disaster Movies for Massive Destruction

1. Dantes Peak (1997)

Dante's Peak is a disaster thriller set in the fictional town of Dante's Peak. It follows a dormant stratovolcano waking up and erupting while the townspeople fight to survive. Watch Dantes Peak on Peacock.

2. The Wave (2015)

The Wave is a Norwegian disaster movie depicting the Åkerneset crevice collapsing in Møre og Romsdal. As a result, an avalanche causes a 260 ft (80-metre) tall tsunami to form, destroying everything in its path. Watch The Wave for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

3. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow is a sci-fi disaster movie following the disruption of the North Atlantic Ocean circulation, which causes catastrophic climatic effects. Extreme weather events result in global cooling and a new ice age. Watch The Day After Tomorrow on Hulu.

4. Titanic (1997)

Titanic is an epic disaster film documenting the accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic on April 14, 1912. Promoted as the unsinkable ship, the Titanic struck an iceberg in the Northern Atlantic and sank in less than three hours before a rescue could arrive.

5. The Core (2003)

The Core is a sci-fi disaster movie following a NASA team whose mission is to drill to the center of the Earth to set off a series of nuclear explosions to restart the Earth's core's rotation. Watch The Core on HBO Max.

6. This Is the End (2013)

This Is the End is an apocalyptic comedy following fictionalized versions of its cast (James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen) in the wake of a global biblical apocalypse. Watch This Is the End on Netflix.

7. Armageddon (1998)

Armageddon is a sci-fi disaster film following a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers drafted by NASA to go into space and prevent an enormous asteroid from colliding with Earth. Watch Armageddon on HBO Max.

8. The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Perfect Storm is a biographical disaster drama following the story of The Andrea Gail, a commercial swordfishing boat lost at sea with all hands after being caught in 1991's Perfect Storm caused by Hurricane Grace. Watch The Perfect Storm on HBO Max.

9. Hard Rain (1998)

Hard Rain is a disaster heist action thriller following a heist amidst a natural disaster in Huntingburg, Indiana. It stars Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater, Minnie Driver, Randy Quaid, and Ed Asner. Watch Hard Rain on HBO Max.

10. Twister (1996)

Twister is a natural film following a group of ambitious storm chasers attempting to deploy a tornado research device during a significant storm outbreak in Oklahoma. Watch Twister on Hulu and Tubi.

