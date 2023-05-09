Mapping The Best Disney World Dining Locations

There are over 200 restaurants on Disney World property, spanning theme parks, hotels, and the dining and shopping district known as Disney Springs. With so many options, narrowing in on the best place to grab a meal can be challenging.

Have you ever wondered what those top-rated restaurants are in Disney World? Most Disney fans have strongly-held beliefs about the best Disney dining location.

In an effort to drill down to the hard data, The Family Vacation Guide used TripAdvisor reviews to compile a list of the top-rated Disney World restaurants.

Many on the list are not full-scale restaurants at all. Instead, several of these are smaller walk-up stands you will find while strolling through the parks. Others are harder to find, tucked in hotels you may have never considered staying in before.

Dole Whip Reigns Supreme

The number one highest-rated dining location in Disney World is no surprise to fans of its iconic Dole Whip.

Pineapple Lanai is located at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and only serves the popular frozen snack. It is one of a few places outside of the Magic Kingdom where you will find Dole Whip.

Those 21 and older can order it with a rum floater at Pineapple Lanai.

Pineapple Lanai is the only dining location on the top ten list with an average score above 95%. As one TripAdvisor reviewer puts it, Pineapple Lanai “never disappoints,” noting that the Dole Whip is “reasonably priced and large enough for two to share.”

Pineapple Lanai is not the only Dole Whip-centric dining location in the top ten list. Aloha Isle, found in Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom, also received high reviewer ratings. Demand for the Dole Whip variations offered here sometimes rivals even new Disney World rides.

If it sells Dole Whip, it will be popular among frequent Disney vacationers.

A Restaurant for Every Budget

No matter your dining budget, there is a Disney World restaurant on this top ten list for you.

On the higher end, Victoria & Albert’s has what is likely the most expensive plate of food you will find in Disney World. The signature restaurant has been awarded the AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000, with three distinct and intimate experiences: the Dining Room, Queen Victoria’s Room, and the Chef’s Table.

It scores many points from those who can book this extremely difficult-to-snag Disney World dining reservation. One TripAdvisor reviewer argues that prioritizing a reservation here is worth it, noting how “This is fine dining at its finest.”

Blaze Pizza in Disney Springs also ranks high for a more affordable dining option. If you have a Blaze Pizza in your local area, you are likely familiar with its made-to-order business model.

The casual chain is one of the best places to grab a slice of pizza on Disney World property, especially if you want a quick, easy, and affordable meal in Disney Springs. It shows that no matter your dining budget, you can still find excellent options for your family.

A surprising category missing from the list is Disney World character dining; often considered an essential addition to a Walt Disney World trip.

Options in Often-Overlooked Hotels

Disney World is home to dozens of resort hotels owned by the company and several on-site third-party resorts. Familiar brands like Mariott, Hilton, and even Four Seasons offer accommodations just minutes from the theme parks, and they all feature excellent dining options.

There are also a few full-serve restaurants on the list you may not be familiar with if you have never spent a night at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. The resort hotel is located on Disney World property and includes restaurants La Luce and Zeta Asia, two of the top ten highest-rated restaurants according to TripAdvisor Reviews.

One happy diner who visited La Luce shares on TripAdvisor, “We have dined at La Luce for years, the food is always superb, but the service is the turning point to an amazing experience.”

Another slot went to Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando, located on Disney World property.

Disney World Guests Love Their Snacks

Another takeaway: Disney fans love their snacks. Five of the top ten selections are dining locations devoted to snacks. Two of them we’ve already mentioned focus solely on Dole Whip-inspired treats: Pineapple Lanai and Aloha Isle.

In Disney Springs, you will find beautifully decorated chocolates at Amorette’s Patisserie, ice cream at Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, and a refreshing beverage at Dockside Margaritas.

The quick service and snack locations are places guests can avoid higher food costs as the price for a Disney World vacation continues to increase. It shows that you should leave no stone unturned when researching your potential dining options for your upcoming Disney World vacation – you never know where your next favorite restaurant or snack spot will turn up.

The complete list of the ten highest-ranked dining locations, according to The Family Vacation Guide, is as follows:

Pineapple Lanai (Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort) Victoria & Albert’s (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa) La Luce (Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek) Aloha Isle (Magic Kingdom) Bull & Bear Steakhouse (Waldorf Astoria Orlando) Blaze Pizza (Disney Springs) Amorette’s Patisserie (Disney Springs) Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop (Disney Springs) Zeta Asia (Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek) Dockside Margaritas (Disney Springs)

This article was produced by Disney Dose and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.