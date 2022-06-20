Best Dog Breeds for Seniors Looking for Their Pawfect Best Friend

Owning a dog comes with more health benefits than you think. Dogs great company and help keep their owners active, reduce stress, and provide a sense of purpose. Are you looking for a snuggly pup, or are you looking for a breed to get you to take your daily walks?

When picking out your puppy, there are a few factors you need to consider to make sure you have the best companion for your lifestyle.

For The Cuddlers

Bichon Frise

These small, fluffy white dogs grow anywhere between 12 to 18 pounds and nine and a half to 11.5 inches tall. They have an average life expectancy of 14 to 15 years.

They don’t shed (and are hypo-allergenic), but they require regular professional grooming and coat brushings in between. These dogs are easy to train, happy snuggling up to their owner, and are good with other animals and children. Although they love their lounge time, these dogs can be very playful and high-energy.

For The Active Walkers

Greyhound

The world’s fastest dog, according to the American Kennel Club. These tall and slender dogs can weigh between 60 to 70 pounds and 27 to 30 inches tall. They have an average life expectancy of 10 to 13 years.

On the surface, they seem like they’d be too much for seniors to handle, but there’s a reason they are nicknamed the “40 miles-per-hour couch potato.” Their intense speed is only matched by their napping abilities. These well-mannered and quiet dogs have a lower shedding level. Gentle brushing with a damp cloth and occasional bath will do the trick. These dogs should be exercised with regular, leashed walks or have access to a fenced-in area to run around in.

For The Playful Souls

Miniature Schnauzers

The smallest of the schnauzers, these dogs grow anywhere between 11 to 20 pounds and 12 to 14 inches tall. They have an average life expectancy of 12 to 15 years.

Mini schnauzers are super playful past puppyhood, friendly, and intelligent. They’re quick learners as long as owners commit time to some training. However, they may not get along with cats or other pets. This breed sheds moderately but does require frequent brushing, combing, and grooming. Owners can opt to get their miniature schnauzers professionally groomed too.

For the Lapdog Lovers

Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is a true companion breed. These dogs grow anywhere between nine to 16 pounds and nine to 10.5 inches tall, with an average life expectancy of 10 to 18 years.

These excellent watchdogs don’t need much exercise, they can get enough running around the house. They’re affectionate, loving, and, like the title says, these dogs are great for someone who wants the perfect lapdog.

Shih Tzus don’t shed, but they require regular professional grooming and coat brushings in between. Although stubborn by nature, these dogs train easily as long as unwanted behavior is addressed quickly.

Not Particular About a Breed?

Rescue a Dog

It is incredibly fulfilling to give a dog in need a loving home. Shelters may keep a detailed profile on their furry residents, and potential owners can often meet with them before adoption. They can play and connect to see if they’ll be a good fit for their lifestyle.

Adopt an Older Dog

Yes, puppies are adorable, but they are a ton of work. With adult dogs, you can skip the difficult puppy training and fast-forward to what you want out of your new companion.

Many shelters even have a Seniors for Seniors program. These programs help local senior community members adopt adult dogs at a shelter for a discounted rate. This way, these senior pups find a loving home while human seniors find their perfect companion.

Closing Re-barks

A dog is a big energy, time, and financial commitment. Some dogs are less maintenance in terms of grooming or vet appointment than others but may be more energetic. Whichever breed you are looking at, do proper research so you can support and care for your new furry best friend.

