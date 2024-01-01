Two is always better than one. This rings especially true when discussing the best duos in NBA history. Basketball has long been inundated with the talents of two star players who overwhelm the competition, and dynamic duos help the game evolve and flow.

Whether the pairing is a center-guard combo or like-minded backcourt stars, the 22 best duos in NBA history have led dynasties and forged their legacies in stone!

1. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen



Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are the most successful duo in NBA history by title count with six, but their jaw-dropping play worked in tandem to change the way wing players would enforce their will on the league. Jordan and Pippen shut down the opposing team’s guards and forwards on defense while supplying around 50 points per game on defense.

2. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant



Shaq and Kobe were a match made in heaven for the Lakers. With the perfect complement of inside and outside scoring, no guard and center ever created so many problems for other teams before or since these two. The only obstacle to Shaq and Kobe topping the list was their general distaste for each other off the court.

3. Bill Russell and Bob Cousy



Bill Russell and Bob Cousy were the first duo to prove that perimeter and front-court players should be placed together to optimize basketball success on both ends. Russell blocked shots, leading to Cousy getting out on the fast break and demolishing foes to six titles together.

4. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



Magic Johnson’s effervescent shine and Kareem’s solemn instincts combined to produce Showtime! Kareem’s prime coincided with Magic’s youth, but the second Kareem started showing his age, Magic took the reins and never looked back. The duo won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant



Steph Curry and Kevin Durant had grown men crying on social media for the three legendary seasons they played together. The two best offensive players in the league for much of the 2010s, KD and Steph, presented many issues to other teams, making it seem unfair to be on the same team together. The Warriors won two titles and went to three NBA Finals with these two together.

6. John Stockton and Karl Malone

John Stockton and Karl Malone decorated the record books together but failed to bring a title to Utah. Despite this shortcoming, the Stockton to Malone pick and roll became the most potent two-point play in the sport for over a decade. Malone became the second leading scorer ever, and Stockton the best assist man in history, and neither would have happened without the other person.

7. Larry Bird and Kevin McHale



Larry Bird and Kevin McHale are the best combination of two front-court players in NBA history. Bird’s intelligent passing and hard-nosed rebounding helped McHale hone his strengths of posting and mystifying defenders under the basket. Add in Robert Parish, and you have the best trio in basketball lore!

8. Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain



Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain would rank much higher here if they had played earlier. Chamberlain and West were on the back nine when they combined for the 1972 championship, but maybe this was for the best. Wilt became a more unselfish player in his twilight, which probably helped the partnership with West.

9. Tim Duncan and Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili



Tim Duncan anchored the San Antonio Spurs for almost 20 years, but he was supplemented by the craftiness of two non-American Hall-of-Famers. Whether you combine Duncan with Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili, the result is a duo that won four championships. Parker and Ginobili’s styles suited Duncan’s defensive-oriented play.

10. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson



The Splash Brothers make the top ten of the list despite Klay Thompson being the third and sometimes fourth-best player on a couple of Golden State’s title teams. Steph and Klay have created an unstoppable shooting tandem that forces other teams to pick their poison and just pray one misses the shot.

11. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade



LeBron James and Dwyane Wade never meshed right off the bat despite being good friends off the basketball court. Once Wade realized he had to step aside and let LeBron cook, the rest was history. Miami won back-to-back chips with this duo, forever changing the landscape of NBA free agency during the 2010s.

12. Willis Reed and Walt Frazier

Willis Reed and Walt Frazier possess one of the most memorable games in the history of the NBA. Reed played through a debilitating injury during Game Seven of the 1970 NBA Finals, scoring New York’s first four points before Clyde took over. Frazier scored 36 points and passed for 19 assists to close the series against the Lakers and bring the Big Apple a championship. The duo would win another together with the Knicks in 1973.

13. George Mikan and Jim Pollard



George Mikan and Jim Pollard were the first grand duo in the NBA. Both players were impossible to stop in the front court during the 1950s. Mikan’s towering height and layups led to mismatches, and Pollard’s explosion relative to his competition led the Minneapolis Lakers to five titles.

14. Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler



Hakeem Olajuwon needed a running mate to win a second championship with the Rockets. A trade for Portland legend Clyde Drexler was precisely what Houston needed to bolster its backcourt. The Dream and the Glide already played together at the University of Houston, so their instant chemistry led to another legendary year in Texas in 1995!

15. Jerry West and Elgin Baylor



Jerry West and Elgin Baylor are the rare all-time duo to make lists like this without ever winning a championship. The guard-forward pairing routinely dropped 50 to 60 points on opposing teams with a mix of athletic finishes and sharp jump shooting. West and Baylor valiantly tried to overcome the Boston Celtics but could never take down Bill Russell’s dynasty.

16. Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol



Kobe Bryant vocally ostracized himself from Phil Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal after three chips in the early 2000s, but he knew a second star was needed to reignite the Lakers as the decade drew to an end. Spanish center Pau Gasol entered the equation in a trade, and his finesse-filled, easy-going skills polished the team until it was championship-ready once again.

17. Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars



Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars carried on the backcourt legacies of tandems like Bill Sharman and Bob Cousy. With intense defense and a special helping of playmaking, Thomas and Dumars prevented their foes from scoring and set the tone on offense. The Pistons relied on their bullies up front quite a bit, but these two guards were the best players on the team.

18. LeBron James and Anthony Davis



LeBron and Anthony Davis have played together for almost a half-decade, and the partnership seems to grow comfortably each season. As James gets older, Davis supplies the second option Los Angeles relies upon each night, and sometimes the roles of each player flip. The duo won a championship during the pandemic bubble year in 2020.

19. Dave Cowens and John Havlicek



Dave Cowens and John Havlicek both seemed like role players at heart, but that might have been what helped them get along so well on the 1970s Boston Celtics. Both players possessed grit and desire in spades, as Cowens won an MVP award, and the duo helped the post-dynasty Celtics to titles in 1974 and 1976.

20. Oscar Robertson and Lew Alcindor



Oscar Robertson and Lew Alcindor (who eventually changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) were the perfect combination of youth and experience. Robertson toiled away in Cincinnati for a decade before joining forces with the best prospect in college basketball history, Alcindor. They won the 1971 title with Milwaukee, the only championship the Bucks would win until 2021.

21. Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp



Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp would rank at the top of this list if the requirements were which duos entertained the masses better than anyone else. Payton’s big mouth and Kemp’s explosive athleticism had the Seattle SuperSonics rocking nightly in the Pacific Northwest. This duo is one of the best never to win a championship.

22. Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire



Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire revolutionized the pick-and-roll and up-tempo offense that so many teams would emulate in the aftermath of the Phoenix Suns’ success. Nash and Stoudemire routinely made the playoffs but never went to the NBA finals.