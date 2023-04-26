Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the world's most popular and profitable actors right now, and with good reason. The former WWE wrestler (and People Magazine's “Sexiest Man Alive” 2016) is incredibly likable and not short of talent.

His movies have grossed over $13 billion worldwide, making him the 17th highest-grossing actor in cinematic history. He's been in some great films (and some stinkers), and we'll list his finest for your reading pleasure.

These are the 22 best Dwayne Johnson movies ranked.

1. San Andreas (2015, directed by Brad Peyton)

San Andreas is a disaster movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, and Paul Giamatti. It's about a significant and devastating earthquake caused by the San Andreas Fault, hitting the West Coast of the United States.

This film's cast and excellent special effects make it worth watching, but it needs more depth and structure. Johnson is adept in the lead role, but most characters need more development. Watch it for the pure spectacle and nothing more.

2. Rampage (2018, directed by Brad Peyton)

Rampage is a sci-fi monster movie with action and adventure aspects based on Midway's video game series of the same name. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It's about a primatologist and a giant mutated albino western lowland gorilla who must join forces to stop two other mutated animals from destroying Chicago.

You'll probably enjoy playing the original game more than watching this film, but it will satisfy your requirements if you're looking for simple mindless fun. It has a strong cast and big action scenes, but it should be more tongue-in-cheek than it is.

3. Snitch (2013, directed by Ric Roman Waugh)

Snitch is an action thriller movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper, Susan Sarandon, Jon Bernthal, Benjamin Bratt, and Michael Kenneth Williams. It's about a man who goes undercover for the DEA when his estranged son gets framed in a drug deal by his best friend.

Johnson gives one of his most complex and thoughtful performances in this movie, and he does well alongside an able supporting cast. It's a slick and intense movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat. But its main flaw is that it sometimes feels messy regarding its tone and storytelling.

4. Hercules (2014, directed by Brett Ratner)

Hercules is a fantasy action-adventure movie based on Steve Moore's Hercules graphic novels, specifically the 2008 Thracian Wars limited series. It stars Dwayne Johnson alongside Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Mullan, and John Hurt. It's about the eponymous self-proclaimed demigod, as he and his mercenaries get hired to lead the Thracian army against a warlord.

Its revised take on a famous Greek myth pleasantly surprised fans and critics alike. It's a large-scale movie expertly directed. The set pieces are brilliant, the cast performs well – Johnson is the perfect Hercules – and it steadily builds toward a thrilling climax.

5. Jungle Cruise (2021, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra)

Jungle Cruise is a fantasy adventure movie based on Walt Disney's eponymous theme park attraction. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The plot follows a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, reptiles, and supernatural forces.

It's a fun, lively, and entertaining good old-fashioned adventure movie, with Johnson and Blunt's chemistry the definite highlight. Pirates of the Caribbean is better than it, but it's the best of the rest when it comes to movies based on Disney rides (it's far better than Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland).

6. Beyond the Mat (1999, directed by Barry W. Blaustein)

Beyond the Mat is a documentary movie focusing on the lives of professional wrestlers outside of the ring. The main focus is on Mick Foley, Terry Funk, and Jake Roberts, while Dwayne Johnson also makes his first feature-length film appearance, and some aspiring wrestlers feature.

Even if you're not a professional wrestling fan, this documentary gives a fascinating insight into the people underneath the in-ring characters. It is, of course, better if you do enjoy the industry. It's entertaining and funny at times but also a little harrowing, given some of the stories.

7. Rock and a Hard Place (2017, directed by Matthew O'Neill and Jon Alpert)

Rock and a Hard Place is a documentary movie starring Dwayne Johnson, which he also produced. It's about youth prison boot camps in Miami, Florida, where offenders facing extensive prison sentences get a second chance.

It offers a unique and intriguing look into a usually unseen world. Johnson provides an empathic outlet, given his own past experiences, and comes across well. Rock and a Hard Place is a film that teaches a valuable lesson that you can turn your life around, no matter what situation you find yourself in.

8. Black Adam (2022, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra)

Black Adam is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It's the 11th movie in the DC Extended Universe, and it stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. The plot sees the wizard Shazam's former champion, Black Adam, freed from his earthly tomb after 5,000 years, ready to unleash his power on the modern world.

Sadly, Black Adam received poor reviews, but that's incredibly harsh. It's fast-paced, action-packed, colorful, and entertaining, and Johnson is excellent in the lead role. With a diverse cast of supporting characters and amazing special effects, it's more than a worthwhile watch.

9. The Fate of the Furious (2017, directed by F. Gary Gray)

The Fate of the Furious is an action movie, the sequel to Furious 7, and the eighth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Its ensemble cast includes Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Scott Eastwood. In this one, a mysterious woman seduces Diesel's Dominic Toretto into the world of terrorism, resulting in his crew facing a more significant test than ever.

This one ranks about midway in the Fast & Furious franchise regarding quality. It boasts the same excellent cast chemistry as every installment, is great fun, and has some fantastic stunts, but it shows signs of franchise fatigue and is a bit messy tonally.

10. Hobbs & Shaw (2019, directed by David Leitch)

Hobbs & Shaw is a buddy action movie and the first spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the eponymous duo, with Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren supporting. The plot follows Hobbs, Shaw, and the latter's sister as they attempt to take down a cybernetically enhanced terrorist called Brixton Lore, who's threatening the world with a deadly virus.

The spin-off nature of the movie, along with the buddy cop element, does breathe a bit of life back into the franchise, but it's still not up there with the best installments. The two stars are well-matched, but it's a standard old-school, over-the-top, screwball comedy. Hobbs & Shaw is very watchable, but don't expect to be blown away by it.

11. The Rundown (2003, directed by Peter Berg)

The Rundown is a buddy action comedy movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Christopher Walken, Rosario Dawson, and William Lucking. The plot follows a bounty hunter as he journeys to Brazil, where his task is to retrieve his employer's son.

It's an intelligent, stylish, and hilarious movie, with the highlight being the fantastic comic chemistry between Johnson and Scott. The Rundown's jungle setting is quite striking and adds much to the film, and it's a wholly enjoyable ride.

12. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019, directed by Jake Kasdan)

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy movie, the fourth installment in the eponymous series and the indirect sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, from the first movie, with Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito joining the cast. In this one, the teenagers from the predecessor get stuck in the eponymous game again and face a brand-new villain.

There's enough of what makes Jumanji fun to ensure this movie is entertaining and a few new bits to keep things fresh. Given its big budget, it could be more polished, and some of the performances – including Johnson's – are sometimes unintentionally funny. Still, the collective charisma and chemistry of the cast make it watchable.

13. Central Intelligence (2016, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber)

Central Intelligence is a buddy action movie starring Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. It's about two old high school classmates, one of whom has joined the CIA, forced to go on the run to prevent a terrorist who intends to sell satellite codes from causing global chaos.

The chemistry between Johnson and Hart makes this movie incredibly watchable – they're perfect comic foils. It's a bit uneven regarding its pace, but Central Intelligence has plenty of action and laughs on top of its likable leads, and that's all you can demand from a film of this nature.

14. Fast & Furious 6 (2013, directed by Justin Lin)

Fast & Furious 6 is an action movie, the sequel to Fast Five, and the sixth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Vin Diesel and Paul Walker alongside Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Luke Evans, and Gina Carano. In this one, the team is offered pardons for their crimes in exchange for helping to apprehend a mercenary organization led by a former British SAS soldier.

The action scenes in this one are absurd, and the stunts unrealistically defy physics to a ludicrous extent, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun – quite the opposite. There's plenty of humor, the cast is as compatible with each other as ever, and the whole thing has a pleasant familial spirit.

15. Shazam! (2019, directed by David F. Sandberg)

Shazam! is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It's the seventh installment in the DC Extended Universe, and it stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou. It's about teenager Billy Batson getting chosen by the wizard Shazam as his new superpowered champion.

Johnson's role in this is minimal – his likeness is on show in a mystically-generated holograph of Black Adam – but he's also an executive producer on the movie, so we think he played a significant enough part to include it here. Shazam! is joyful, funny, a little goofy, and darker than you might expect, and its cast performs very well.

16. DC League of Super-Pets (2022, directed by Jared Stern)

DC League of Super-Pets is a 3D computer-animated superhero comedy movie based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets. The impressive voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves. In the film, Superman's pet dog Krypto and shelter dog, Ace, work with other animals to save a group of captured superheroes from Lex Luthor and his superpowered guinea pig Lulu.

This family-friendly superhero flick is a welcome shift from the more violent live-action superhero movies that are so popular today. The voice talent gives it their all, the script is excellent, it looks great, and there's enough excitement and humor to entertain viewers of all ages.

17. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, directed by Jake Kasdan)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a fantasy adventure comedy movie, the third installment in the eponymous series and the indirect sequel to 1995's Jumanji. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale. It's about a group of teenagers who play Jumanji as a video game and end up trapped in the game as a set of adult avatars.

It's a wildly entertaining update on the Jumanji concept, with a talented and enthusiastic cast. This one has plenty of fun, humor, and adventure and is ideal for the whole family. Johnson's performance is incredibly endearing. It could be the movie you're looking for if you want one to surprise you pleasantly.

18. Fast Five (2011, directed by Justin Lin)

Fast Five is an action movie, the sequel to Fast & Furious, and the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, with Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Matt Schulze, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Tego Calderón, Don Omar, Joaquim de Almeida, and Dwayne Johnson in supporting roles. This one sees the core characters recruiting a team to help them steal $100 million from a drug lord.

It's loud and stylish and embraces its insanely over-the-top action sequences and stunts with pride. There's plenty of humor, as usual, and Johnson shines in his first appearance in the franchise. The tough-guy vigor of him and Diesel made this film reminiscent of earlier classic action flicks.

19. The Other Guys (2010, directed by Adam McKay)

The Other Guys is a comedy buddy cop-action movie starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg with a supporting cast of Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Steve Coogan, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dwayne Johnson. It's about a pair of mismatched New York City detectives who take the opportunity to step up and be top cops like the ones they idolize, but things don't go smoothly.

Johnson's role isn't huge in this movie – he plays one of the top cops whose deaths result in the eponymous characters getting their shot – but he's as charismatic as ever. This movie is great fun, with Ferrell and Wahlberg's chemistry the highlight. The action is impressive for a comedy, as well.

20. Furious 7 (2015, directed by James Wan)

Furious 7 is an action movie, the sequel to Fast & Furious 6 and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and serves as the seventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Tony Jaa, Ronda Rousey, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham. The film sees the franchise's famous team recruited by a covert ops leader to prevent a terrorist from obtaining a hacking program called God's Eye.

The poignant tribute to Paul Walker following his untimely death was lovely. Furious 7 is the best movie in the franchise and has all the best parts of the other installments, boasting great action and stunts, incredibly cast chemistry, and top-notch humor. It's slick from start to finish.

21. Fighting with My Family (2019, directed by Stephen Merchant)

Fighting with My Family is a biographical sports comedy-drama based on Max Fisher's 2012 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. It's about the life and career of English professional wrestler Paige as she makes her way to WWE while chronicling her brother's struggles to achieve the same goal. It stars Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden as the siblings, alongside Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson, with Johnson also acting as producer.

It's an energetic, upbeat, and brilliantly acted movie that should inspire anyone wanting to enter the world of professional wrestling. It's teeming with heart and wit, and Pugh is outstanding in the lead role. Johnson only has a few minutes of screentime, playing himself, but he shines as usual.

22. Moana (2016, directed by John Musker and Ron Clements)

Moana is a computer-animated fantasy musical with some action-adventure elements – it covers a lot of bases! It features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk. Set in Ancient Polynesia, the plot concerns a curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaching the eponymous character's island, prompting her to seek him out to set things right.

It's a gorgeous-looking movie with a brilliant title character and supporting characters voiced by a fantastic cast. It's entertaining from beginning to end, downright hilarious, and features some incredibly catchy tunes. Johnson is perfect as Maui.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.