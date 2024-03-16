The Best Eddie Murphy Movies Ever Made

Debuting on Saturday Night Live in 1980, Eddie Murphy became one of the hottest attractions in the field of comedy. A talented 19-year-old who carried Lorne Michaels’ fabled sketch show on his back for the next several years, Murphy’s breakout success on SNL helped him become a lucrative star in the film industry, as seen with movies like Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and 48 Hrs.

Like most actors, Murphy’s career has fluctuated and changed over the years, with Murphy alternating between incredible movies (Bowfinger, Shrek, and Dolemite Is My Name) and head-scratching career missteps (Haunted Mansion, Harlem Nights, and Norbit). Despite this, Murphy remains an influential figure in the comedy world, delighting fans with his impressive array of fine performances. To remove all doubt, check out the best Eddie Murphy movies.

1. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

While Beverly Hills Cop may not have featured Murphy in his first on-screen role, the film marks an integral stepping stone in Murphy’s career. Moving away from his role as an energetic supporting actor, Murphy showed that he had the sheer charisma to stand on his own without the presence of a major co-star (as seen with his earlier 48 Hrs. and Trading Places).

As a result, Murphy cemented his place as an established leading man in Hollywood, ushering in the most successful period of his young career.

2. Coming to America (1988)

Rounding out the 1980s–the most successful decade of his filmography–Murphy agreed to star in the 1988 comedy, Coming to America. An unconventional romantic comedy, Coming to America casts Murphy in the role of Akeem Joffer, a kind-hearted African prince traveling abroad in New York in the hopes of finding a suitable bride to marry him.

With his consistent enthusiasm for life inside the city, Murphy gives Akeem an imminent and likable personality, allowing viewers to relate and empathize with him throughout the bulk of the film.

3. 48 Hrs. (1982)

After making a name for himself in the early ‘80s with his appearances on SNL, Murphy took his first steps towards a career in Hollywood with 1982’s 48 Hrs.

A riotous buddy cop film that pitted Murphy with Hollywood veteran Nick Nolte, Murphy’s cinematic debut in 48 Hrs. helped the rising SNL comedian gain a major foothold in the industry, leading to later Eddie Murphy movies like Trading Places and Beverly Hills Cop.

4. Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

By the late 2000s, Murphy’s career had hit a serious slump, giving way to movies of worsening quality. Closing out the 2010s, Murphy managed to make his grand return to mainstream cinema with his luminous 2019 biographical comedy, Dolemite Is My Name.

An homage to blaxploitation cinema of the early 1970s, Dolemite Is My Name casts Murphy as struggling middle-aged artist Rudy Ray Moore, the producer, writer, and star of the influential film Dolemite. A return to form for Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name allowed Murphy to make his successful comeback by the close of the decade.

5. Trading Places (1983)

Following in the footsteps of 48 Hrs., a young Murphy once again found himself starring opposite a pre-established Hollywood heavyweight (this time in the form of SNL alumni Dan Aykroyd).

As expected, the comedic camaraderie between the two talents helped Trading Places become a massive commercial and critical success in 1983, allowing Murphy to continue his meteoric industry ascension.

6. Shrek 2 (2004)

No disrespect to 2001’s Shrek, but Shrek 2 remains a vast improvement over the original entry in the franchise. With a sprawling storyline, more expansive settings, and the introduction of certain fan-favorite characters (Puss in Boots, the Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming), the film made for an ideal follow-up to DreamWorks’ breakthrough film.

In both cases, Murphy does a phenomenal job voicing Shrek’s best friend and loyal companion, Donkey, who remains as hilarious and irritating as ever.

7. Bowfinger (1999)

As the ‘90s got underway, Murphy’s critical favor among larger audiences began to sour, triggering a wave of mostly forgettable movies. In 1999, however, Murphy proved to the world he still had what it took to get an entire audience laughing, thanks to his appearance in 1999’s Bowfinger.

Acting alongside influential comedian Steve Martin, Murphy steals every scene in Bowfinger, excelling with his over-the-top acting style.

8. Mulan

As he later proved with the Shrek series, Murphy’s distinct voice made him a natural fit for animation, as evidenced by his supporting role in 1998’s Mulan.

One of the most impressive Disney films of the company’s Renaissance period, Mulan combines crisp animation, strong vocal performances, and an indelible soundtrack to maximum effect, paving the way for a sweeping historical epic film.

9. Shrek (2001)

In 2001, DreamWorks garnered the most favorable response they’d seen yet with their unorthodox fantasy comedy, Shrek. A hilarious satirization of fairy tale conventions, Shrek poked fun at all the stereotypes and cliches associated with classic Disney movies, presenting a story kids and adults alike might find enjoyable.

Opposite Mike Myers’ grizzled ogre, Murphy lends his voice to Donkey, who–over time–becomes the closest thing to a best friend that Shrek has by his side. Shrek debuted to wild acclaim on release, with critics singling it out as one of the must-see Eddie Murphy movies, courtesy of his wild performance.

10. Dreamgirls (2006)

One of Murphy’s most accoladed performances came courtesy of 2006’s musical drama, Dreamgirls. In a portrayal that landed him the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, Murphy appears as Jimmy “Thunder” Early, a fading soul musician receding into substance abuse and addiction.

Next to Dolemite Is My Name, Dreamgirls contains one of Murphy’s most grounded performances, blending drama with Murphy’s signature theatricality.

11. The Nutty Professor (1996)

Though it may seem mean-spirited by today’s standards, The Nutty Professor nevertheless makes use of one of Murphy’s most transformative performances yet.

Playing a total of seven different characters, Murphy vaults through The Nutty Professor with startling precision and ease, giving each character he plays their own voice, mannerisms, and distinct idiosyncratic quirks.

12. Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Viewers tend to fall into two separate camps when looking at 1998’s Dr. Dolittle. On the one hand, some feel it deserving of its current status as an underrated cult classic, making ample use of Murphy’s characteristic comedic abilities.

Others deem it an odd and unfunny fantasy film, wearing itself thin with its low-brow humor and animal-centric jokes. Regardless, the movie remains one of Murphy’s most enjoyable films from the ‘90s, a decade that started his slow descent into temporary obscurity.

13. Boomerang (1992)

Like most ‘90s-era Eddie Murphy movies, Boomerang tends to garner a divisive response among viewers, some calling it formulaic and bland, others complimenting it for its diverse performances.

While much of the film’s plot does veer into long-established romantic comedy tropes, the film nevertheless makes strong use of Murphy in the lead role.

14. Life (1999)

A forgotten 1999 comedy that has since gained renewed status as a cult classic, Life finds Murphy starring alongside fellow influential comic, Martin Lawrence.

Like Murphy’s previous appearances opposite Nick Nolte and Dan Aykroyd, the momentous collaboration propels Life forward, coasting on the clear chemistry between its co-stars.

15. Tower Heist (2011)

While the 2000s and early 2010s may not mark the most successful period in Murphy’s filmography, one or two decent movies rose above the rest, such as 2011’s ensemble comedy, Tower Heist.

With a cast that includes Murphy, Ben Stiller, Casey Affleck, Alan Alda, and Matthew Broderick, Tower Heist rises above its bland heist storyline, ensuring a movie of decent enough quality.

16. Coming 2 America (2021)

Following his critical and commercial resurgence with 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy went on to star in a string of so-so comedy films, including the 2021 sequel, Coming 2 America.

A long-belated project with a production history dating back to the late ‘80s, Coming 2 America rehashes many of the same narrative points as its predecessor, doing little to differentiate itself from the earlier, far better original film.

17. Shrek the Third (2007)

Whereas the initial two installments of the Shrek franchise offer a hilarious comedy adventure, the third entry in the series features little in the way of story or laughs.

While it has trouble measuring up to its predecessors, Shrek the Third contains enough positive elements to warrant a watch, including a more expansive role for Prince Charming and relatable thematic discussions around parenthood, leadership, and celebrity status.