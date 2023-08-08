The 25 Best Elden Ring Weapons You Should Use on Your Next Playthrough

Elden Ring is one of the most flexible and thrilling video games ever. Half the fun is creating your character build using various armor, talismans, sorceries, incantations, and weapons. The swords, axes, staves, hammers, and so on that you use are a huge part of what makes your character build.

Here are the 25 best Elden Ring weapons you can use in the game in no particular order. All of these weapons are ones you should consider, and they provide a variety of possible builds, no matter which stat you focus on. Let’s look at the 25 best Elden Ring weapons of all time.

1 – Blasphemous Blade

One of the best weapons in all of Elden Ring, this is popular in the community for a reason. Its unique stat distribution and fire-based attacks can quickly decimate most bosses in the game. That’s all before bringing up Taker’s Flames, which not only deals incredible damage but heals you, too.

2 – Moonveil

Don’t let this katana fool you, as it has some surprising range with its attacks. Couple that with its bleed stat, and it is one of the best in its weapon category. Transient Moonlight is also a powerful skill that has impressive long-range.

3 – Marais Executioner’s Sword

While it has a bit of a specific stat distribution that players will need to build around with both Strength and Arcane, this legendary armament is a greatsword you should consider. The Eochaid’s Dancing Blade is a spin attack that is so overpowered by how far you can reach enemies.

4 – Bloodhound’s Fang

You should consider the curved sword Bloodhound’s Fang for the bleed fans out there. Found reasonably early in the game, it balances its varied range and powerful attacks well. It also has a skill in Bloodhound’s Finesse that keeps your movement flashy and swift.

5 – Ghiza’s Wheel

Unique in both its form factor and utility, this is one of the best bleed weapons around. Its downside is its hefty style, which makes it a bit slower to use. However, if you can control it well, there is nothing quite like its skill Spinning Wheel, which will chainsaw through most enemies.

6 – Black Knife

Unique in that this dagger uses holy damage, it is swift and deadly. Blade of Death is one of the best knife skills, giving you immense range and the ability to decrease the enemy’s max HP over time.

7 – Sacred Relic Sword

For better or worse, you’ll have to be near the end of the game to get this sword. Rightfully so, it is also one of the best weapons around. Its stats are near the top of the list with its holy damage, but that is all before including the masterful Wave of Gold skill.

8 – Nagakiba

One of the most standard katanas favored by Dexterity players, this sword does well in each category. It has great attack power, bleeds, and the Piercing Fang skill gives you a decent range.

9 – Uchigatana

This is the default weapon the Samurai class has available, but don’t miss out on how wonderful it is. It is highly flexible, capable of using most Ashes of War while also having solid scaling stats and a bleed effect to boot. There is almost no other katana for Samurai players to use.

10 – Reduvia

What is impressive about the Reduvia is how early in the game you can obtain it in Limgrave. The best part is that it scales impressively well, especially for players who like to create a bleed build. It is carried by its incredible attack rate and ranged Blood Blade skill.

11 – Wing of Astel

This curved sword is unique in mainly using the Intelligence stat and its unique range. Each slash can shoot out light energy to shoot and damage enemies from afar. Nebula is also a solid weapon skill that deals lots of damage with great range.

12 – Eleonora’s Poleblade

If you want to deal bleed damage to enemies and look impressive while you do it, Eleonora’s Poleblade is for you. This Dexterity weapon has a broad range that is improved by the Bloodblade Dance skill, which helps you quickly get into the fight, deal lots of damage, and get out.

13 – Rivers of Blood

When it comes to one of the most popular weapons in the community, the Rivers of Blood katana is near the top of the list. Its bleed effect is great, its stats scale well, and there is fire damage on top of that. With its Corpse Piler combo skill, it is one of the best for tackling this game’s difficult bosses.

14 – Brick Hammer

This particular hammer is one of the earliest in the game and one of the best-scaling for its weapon type. It increases in strength as the player rises that stat, giving it some of the top damage capability in the game at max power.

15 – Prelate’s Inferno Crozier

This hammer has impressively high stats, but the problem is its speed. If you can get around the slow and prodding nature of this hammer, you’ll deal an unprecedented amount of damage. Plus, you have a fire-based charge skill that is useful.

16 – Sword of Night and Flame

There is almost no sword in the game that is as varied as this one. It already has decent stats on its own, but the real star is its dual nature, Night and Flame Stance. Unlike other skills, you can use it for a fire-based attack or the incredible Comet Azur spell, one of the best in the game.

17 – Godskin Peeler

For Dexterity players, this is a flashy and stunningly unique weapon that scales incredibly well through most of the bosses. In addition, it has Black Flame Tornado as its skill, which is helpful for taking out groups of foes.

18 – Regalia of Eochaid

Similar to its greatsword counterpart in the Marais Executioner’s Sword, this is a faster and more dexterous weapon. Its damage isn’t as significant as the greatsword version, but it still retains the classic Eochaid’s Dancing Blade skill.

19 – Hand of Malenia

This is one of the most popular katanas in the game, and for a good reason. Besides its ability to scale up nicely as you level up your Dexterity stat, it has solid power. Waterfowl Dance is also one of the best katana skills in its versatility.

20 – Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear

Versatile and full of so many damage options, this spear uses pierce, fire, and bleed effects simultaneously. This is all while having solid range and Bloodboon Ritual, which elevates its utility in fights.

21 – Grafted Blade Greatsword

As one of the few legendary armaments in Elden Ring, you can bet it earned that title for a reason. It is a bit slow, but its range is solid, and it deals hefty damage with each swing. Oath of Vengeance makes it even better, raising all of your stats briefly.

22 – Bloody Helice

Dexterity and Arcane players will want to consider this piercing sword that deals with solid piercing and bleed damage. More importantly, its Dynast’s Finesse skill lets you dodge a foe for a second and then deal some excellent counterattack damage.

23 – Dark Moon Greatsword

For the Intelligence players out there, this massive sword will deal tons of damage, especially with its additional Frostbite effect. Moonlight Greatsword is also one of the best magical weapon skills in the game, giving you fantastic range and magical damage.

24 – Golem’s Halberd

While its stat requirements are high, the trade-off is worth it for a colossal weapon that deals some of the greatest damage in the game. Charge Forth is a standard weapon skill, but it lets you make up for this weapon’s speed weakness.

25 – Magma Blades (Dual-Wield)

While getting these weapons is challenging, it is worth getting them for a dual-wield build. You’ll not only look like Kratos from God of War, but you will have the ability to deal some of the best fire damage around speedily. The Magma Blades are highly underrated.