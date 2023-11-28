Electrifying Choices: Best Electric Cars of 2024 You Need To See

You may have noticed a lot of talk going around about the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Are Americans interested? Are there too many EVs being produced? Are electric cars as good for the planet as they seem?

There's no denying the debate around this new transportation technology, but you also can't deny the impressive electric cars set to hit the roads in 2024.

Whether you're a lover of EVs or a reasonable skeptic, the power and performance behind these vehicles are hard to ignore.

2024 Acura ZDX

The 2024 Acura ZDX marks the brand's entrance into the EV domain, leveraging GM's Ultium battery platform. Available in rear- or all-wheel-drive setups, it boasts impressive specs, offering an estimated range of up to 325 miles and a potent 500-hp Type S variant.

With the first shipments slated for early next year, the ZDX starts at around $60,000, while the performance-oriented Type S version kicks off around $70,000.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai's Ioniq 6 spearheads the brand's EV range, blending a striking design, advanced tech, and long-range capabilities.

Available in rear- or all-wheel-drive with two battery options, the larger one grants an impressive EPA-estimated range of 361 miles, surpassing even the Tesla Model 3.

With varying power outputs ranging from 149 to 320 horsepower across different configurations, the Ioniq 6 promises swift acceleration and a spacious interior, earning accolades as a top performer among electric sedans.

2024 BMW i4

The BMW i4 isn't just an electric vehicle; it's competing against gas-powered M cars in performance and range. Offering two motor options across various models, it boasts power outputs from 282 to 536 horsepower, with the xDrive40 variant delivering an EPA-estimated range of 307 miles.

The i4 M50, with its dual-motor setup, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, showcasing a thrilling performance akin to that of high-performance sedans.

2024 Tesla Model 3

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 maintains its allure with a sleek design, appealing estimated range, and accessible pricing. Despite its strengths, it faces criticisms for fit-and-finish issues, a compact cabin, and limited standard features.

Yet, its acceleration, precise handling, and low center of gravity ensure a nimble and agile ride. However, it contends with mounting competition, including the BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Polestar 2, offering comparable packages with fewer compromises.

2024 Polestar 2

Embracing luxury and efficiency, the all-electric Polestar 2 boasts power outputs from 295 to 449 horsepower across different trims. With the Performance Pack, it achieves exhilarating acceleration, hitting 60 mph in a mere 4.1 seconds.

Offering a blend of range and horsepower, it competes with the Tesla Model 3, promising a more traditional cockpit design backed by Google's Android.

2024 Nissan Leaf

Starting at $29,255, the Nissan Leaf proves the feasibility of an affordable electric vehicle. Priced below $30,000, this car aims to ease the transition from traditional fueling to electric charging stations.

However, its drawbacks include a relatively slower 50 kW DC fast-charging maximum capacity and a modest 180-mile range on a single charge, based on a 75-mph highway test. Although its limited range and slower charging might pose some challenges, the Leaf hatchback serves well for local commutes.

The Leaf comes in a front-wheel-drive configuration. The standard Leaf S boasts a 147-horsepower electric motor and a 40.0-kWh battery pack, smaller by contemporary standards.

2024 Mini Cooper Electric

Starting at $31,895, the Mini Cooper Electric stands out with its lively driving character, appealing exterior design, and relatively affordable price tag.

However, its Achilles' heel remains its limited driving range compared to other similarly priced electric options like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan Leaf.

Its front-wheel-drive configuration integrates a motor generating 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, drawing power from a 28.9-kWh battery. Initial experiences with this model showcased zippy acceleration.

Clocking a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, it outpaces other small EVs like the Chevy Bolt EV (6.7 seconds). The model offers two regenerative braking modes, allowing a smooth transition between coasting and more aggressive braking.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N merges the standard Ioniq 5's Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N motorsport technologies, ensuring a performance that aligns with three key N performance pillars: ‘Corner Rascal,' ‘Racetrack Capability,' and ‘Everyday Sports Car.'

Enhancements to the electric propulsion system feature an estimated 641 horsepower (478 kW) with N Grin Boost3 activated. This amplification, available for a 10-second interval, results from a two-stage inverter facilitating stronger power output from an 84 kWh battery.

2024 Volvo EX90

As a full seven-seater, the all-electric Volvo EX90 embodies elevated safety standards and a commitment to a more sustainable lifestyle. It heralds a new era for Volvo, driven by in-house developed fully electric technology that enables up to 600 kilometers of emission-free driving range on a single charge per WLTP test.

The initial version features a twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup powered by a 111 kWh battery, delivering 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm of torque in its performance variant.

2024 Volvo EX30

The Volvo EX30 marks the brand's smallest all-electric SUV to date, offering a more city-friendly and affordable alternative to the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric SUVs.

Priced around $34,950 in the US, this premium subcompact SUV packs dimensions that prioritize urban maneuverability and agility.

The model features two powertrain options in the US: the Single Motor Extended Range and the Twin Motor Performance. The Single Motor Extended Range pairs a rear-mounted electric motor generating 268 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque with an extended-range battery boasting a usable capacity of 64 kilowatt-hours.

2024 Fiat 500e

Priced around $30,000, the 2024 Fiat 500e marks Stellantis' return to making Fiat showrooms captivating with an all-electric city car.

Available solely in electric 500e guise, this two-door hatchback likely houses a 117-horsepower electric motor powered by a 32.3-kWh battery pack. Already on sale in Europe with an estimated driving range of up to 199 miles per charge, the EPA testing for North America may slightly alter this range.

2024 Honda Prologue

Priced around $48,000, the 2024 Prologue SUV represents Honda's second venture into the electric vehicle realm, following the Clarity sedan.

It comes standard with a single-motor powertrain generating approximately 210 horsepower, while an optional dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration is available, offering around 288 horsepower.

The estimated driving range varies between 250–320 miles per charge depending on the chosen setup. For a more upscale variant, Acura, Honda's luxury brand, has unveiled its version of the Prologue, known as the ZDX.

2024 Jeep Recon EV

The 2024 Jeep Recon EV stands out as a fully electric mid-size SUV aimed at off-road enthusiasts. Inspired by the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, this four-wheel-drive vehicle offers an available power-folding rooftop and easily removable doors, reminiscent of the Wrangler's versatility.

While specific details such as pricing, range, battery size, and power output remain undisclosed, this electric SUV is set to appeal to adventure seekers looking for an environmentally conscious off-road experience.

Further information on trim levels and features is anticipated closer to its initial production date in 2024.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer EV

The 2024 Wagoneer EV represents one of two electric SUVs introduced to the North American market by Jeep. Unlike the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, which are plug-in hybrids, the Wagoneer EV relies solely on battery power, offering an estimated range of 400 miles per charge.

With an anticipated output of 600 horsepower, it boasts impressive acceleration, sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.

This introduction marks a significant milestone for Jeep, projecting that EVs will comprise half of its US sales by 2030. While pricing details and specific features remain undisclosed, it's expected that the Wagoneer EV will offer a range of trims similar to its gasoline-powered counterpart.

2024 Ram 1500 REV

The upcoming fully electric Ram 1500 REV pickup truck embraces an 800-volt architecture and two battery pack options, each with distinct advantages.

The entry-level model, featuring a 168-kWh battery, delivers 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, enabling an estimated 500-mile driving range.

The larger 229.0-kWh battery variant aims to offer exceptional performance while maintaining four-wheel drive as standard.