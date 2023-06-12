22 Best Elliot Page Movies and TV Shows Ranked and Where to Watch Them

The Canadian actor Elliot Page started as a brilliant teen actor in classic movies like Juno and even as part of the X-Men before branching off into more experimental and surprising content across both television and movies alike.

Page still dominates the superhero genre every once in a while, but also knows when to have quieter and more intriguing films. Here are the 22 best Elliot Page movies and TV shows ranked that you need to know about, based on writing, cinematic quality, and performances.

1. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Where to Watch: Disney+, Max

Elliot Page was wisely given the chance to return to the role of Kitty Pryde in the best X-Men movie ever made. Full of time-traveling nonsense and all the X-Men you know and love, the cinematic quality, direction, action, and writing are all at sky-high levels. This is a rare superhero movie that nails all its goals across the board.

2. The Umbrella Academy (2019-2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Elliot Page is somber, often depressing, and reflective in one of his best roles as the youngest sibling of the Hargreaves superhero family in this Netflix drama.

Spanning several seasons, it has the unique focal point of allowing Page to show his true acting skills and is almost like a diary of the changes that came about in his life during the filming of its several seasons.

It smartly goes above and beyond the ridiculously funny and action-packed series, it shows on the surface for something much deeper and profound.

3. Juno (2007)

Where to Watch: Max

When people think of Elliot Page, Juno is likely the movie that comes to mind. This is by far the greatest performance in his career, as a pregnant teen who wishes for a couple to take in her baby. Michael Cera and Page are phenomenal in one of the funniest, smartest, and most popular coming-of-age storylines ever made.

4. Inception (2010)

Where to Watch: Netflix

When it comes to the best Christopher Nolan movies in existence, many think of Inception, and for a good reason. This is not only one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best films but it features Elliot Page in a strong role that contributes to this visually stunning and mind-bending adventure.

5. My Life as a Zucchini (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This 3D animated film is one that you might be disturbed by at first glance. However, don’t let the looks fool you, as it is an underrated PG-13 film that dives deep into the somber and sometimes goofy but always excellent plot about Nick Offerman helping an orphan out.

6. Window Horses (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Don’t let the strange animation style of this film deter you, as the storyline of Sandra Oh’s Rosie is unforgettable. Without spoiling too much, the plot revolving around her journey to find forgiveness and more is heartwarming, unique, and even quite a bit funny at times.

7. My Days of Mercy (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Elliot Page and Kate Mara are unstoppable in their chemistry in this heart-pounding drama about the daughter of a man on death row falling in love with someone who would otherwise be her enemy. The two are electric on screen, matching each other’s energy constantly throughout the movie.

8. Tallulah (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Elliot Page stars as the titular character in this drama about a Beverly Hills housewife hiring a caretaker to watch over her toddler. This movie is so much more brilliantly done than its basic premise, playing with and sidestepping tropes while carrying thoughtful writing for the cast.

9. Love That Boy (2003)

Where to Watch: This film is not currently available to stream legally in the US.

In an earlier role for Page, this rom-com features a witty and enjoyable storyline about a woman who finds surprising companionship in her neighbor. The engagements between the woman, Phoebe, her friend, Robin, and Phoebe’s love interest makes for a worthwhile watch.

10. Whip It (2009)

Where to Watch: Max

Drew Barrymore showed that she can star in and direct an impressive comedy-drama film like this one, starring Elliot Page who manages to outclass the other fantastic stars, like Kristen Wiig and Marcia Gay Harden. This coming-of-age tale about a girl breaking free of norms is a must-watch for Page fans.

11. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Largely the movie that put Elliot Page on the map and led to other high-profile roles, he debuted as Kitty Pryde in this grand finale of the original trilogy. While it is regarded by many as one of the weakest in the series due to its rushed nature, it is helped by the impressive cinematography and ensemble cast.

12. Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This quiet sequel to a miniseries from 1993 surprisingly returned many years later, and is worth a look, even if you never saw the original. Telling the story of Laura Linney’s Mary Ann coming back home to reunite with her family and the diverse residents of her apartment complex is filled with drama and great performances to be had.

13. Hard Candy (2005)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Elliot Page stars in this intriguing teen thriller about a girl who tricks a potential offender into falling for her tricks, when he tries to spring his trap on her. The duel between Page and Patrick Wilson is strong, leading the charge on this twisted and a bit controversial storyline.

14. Wilby Wonderful (2004)

Where to Watch: Tubi

Before Elliot Page became famous, he starred in this disturbing but sometimes surprisingly funny progressive movie about the various islanders in Nova Scotia and their problems. The ensemble film is an underrated one, anchored by fantastic cast members like Sandra Oh and Paul Gross.

15. The East (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Taking a step away from political activism and documentaries, Elliot Page stars in this thriller about an agent going undercover in an ecoterrorism group. The stakes are high, the action is great, and the tension is strong in this movie that is smartly executed.

16. Marion Bridge (2002)

Where to Watch: This film is not currently available to stream legally in the US.

Long before he would steal the hearts and eyes of many, Elliot Page starred in this relatively unknown and emotional drama. Though the tiny budget shows in its execution, you shouldn’t miss out on this formative movie with its hauntingly beautiful examination of the healing journey.

17. There’s Something in the Water (2019)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

This documentary features Elliot Page using her status to direct and showcase the problematic pollution issues in Nova Scotia, Canada. With a shorter runtime than some other documentaries, it allows for a tighter and more evocative experience, starring Page as the person guiding the viewer.

18. Into the Forest (2015)

Where to Watch: Max

Elliot Page and Evan Rachel Wood are terrific as the starring girls in this sometimes disturbingly dark drama about two sisters surviving in the wilderness together in the middle of a blackout. The storyline is a bit uneven at times, but the two leading ladies are consistent in their acting.

19. The Cured (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

In a crowded space of zombie films, this movie stood out by trying to show what it could be like when the apocalypse finally comes to an end. Though the execution isn’t quite as unique as it hopes to be, there’s no denying that this is an enjoyable watch, both starring and being produced by Page.

20. Vanishing of the Bees (2009)

Where to Watch: Plex

This documentary that tells the story of the disappearing bees around the world is a fascinating and heartbreaking reveal. Lengthy and full of intriguing facts that make it more interesting than most documentaries, it is elevated by the detailed and powerful narration from Elliot Page.

21. An American Crime (2007)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Disturbing and not for those who might be put off by its premise, this movie follows a woman who takes in two girls for a short time. This leads to her tormenting and doing unspeakable acts to Elliot Page’s character, which is well-acted but difficult to watch.

22. To Rome With Love (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Elliot Page takes a backseat as a supporting cast member in this ensemble rom-com about Woody Allen, Alec Baldwin, and the various people they engage with in Rome. While the cast is impressive, there’s no denying that this is one of the most basic and by-the-books rom-coms around.