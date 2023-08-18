14 Reasons This Will Be the Best English Premier League Season Ever

The English Premier League is back. It only feels like a moment ago that Arsenal were throwing away a big lead at the top, and Manchester City were somehow cantering to the title despite being in second place at the time. What has changed over the summer? Plenty, as usual, and this is shaping up to be one of the best Premier League seasons in history.

Could it be the best? Time will tell, but the English Premier League has rarely had this mix of star power, competition, and story. From the top to the bottom and the super-rich to the not-quite-as-rich but still pretty rich, these are the major stories ahead of the 203/24 English Premier League season.

1 – How Many Goals Will Haaland Score?

It is ridiculous to remember that 12 months ago, some doubted whether Erling Haaland would succeed in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker’s first season in English football was a record-breaking success, with 36 Premier League goals to go with the league title, FA Cup and Champions League.

How many goals with Haaland score this season? Could that newly-set season record be in trouble already?

2 – How Dominant Will Man City Be?

Despite the competitive nature of English football, one club is far ahead of the rest. Manchester City have won five of the last six titles and are aiming to do what no club has done before. Can Pep’s charges win four straight titles? It will take a brave person to bet against them doing just that.

The title is Manchester City’s to lose.

3 – Can Arsenal Live Up to the Hype?

In typical Arsenal style, the Gunners managed to overachieve and underachieve last season. Nobody saw them finishing second, let alone being top of the league for most of the season, but it will go down as a missed opportunity for Mikel Arteta and his team. Arsenal have spent big in the summer and are expected by many to be City’s closest challengers.

Can they live up to the hype?

4 – The ten Hag Revolution Continues

What is Manchester United’s ceiling? For so long the dominant force in English football, Utd has become mired in relative mediocrity, viewing top-four finishes as success. Erik ten Hag had a decent first season in charge and will expect to push on this year, but the squad still looks to be a step behind the other top teams.

With their noisy neighbors dominating and other rivals improving, this could be a pivotal year for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United.

5 – Life After Kane for Spurs

The inevitable happened, and Harry Kane left Tottenham Hotspur. Kane’s decision to join Bayern Munich will be debated until the end of time, but life goes on in North London. Ange Postecoglu could be a wise appointment, but you don’t replace a player like Harry Kane, not even by committee.

Beleaguered Spurs fans should prepare for a challenging year of transition.

6 – Can Liverpool Be That Bad Twice?

Last year was a catastrophe for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. The Reds couldn’t get any momentum, and Klopp cut a frustrated and feisty figure for most of the year. The back end of the season saw improvements, and the club’s midfield has been half-overhauled. The heady heights of 2019/20 are long gone, but Liverpool should be in the mix for a top-four spot this season.

7 – Can Chelsea?

If 2022/23 was a catastrophe for Liverpool, what was it for Chelsea? Stamford Bridge was a miserable place last year, as everything fell apart no matter who was in the dugout. Mauricio Pochettino brings stability this year, and the Blues have lived up to expectations in the transfer market. Like Liverpool, they should be much, much stronger this year.

8 – What is the Next Step for Newcastle?

It is incredible what an influx of money can do. Just a few short years ago, Newcastle was a club going nowhere, stuck in the paws of Mike Ashley and under the tutelage of Steve Bruce. Eddie Howe and Saudi owners have brought the good times (and Champions League) football back to St James Park.

The Magpies will be looking to take the next step in 2023/24, although it remains to be seen what that step will be.

9 – Brighton and the RDZ Revolution

Some fans were pessimistic about life at Brighton after Graham Potter, but the whirlwind of class that is Roberto De Zerbi extinguished them in no time. The Seagulls had their best-ever top-flight season last year, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see them finish in the top six again. Whatever the results, Brighton will play some of the most attractive football on the planet.

10 – How Far Can Unai Emery Take Aston Villa?

The 2023/24 season hasn’t started particularly well for Aston Villa, but expectations are growing under Unai Emery. The Spaniard revolutionized the club after taking over from Steven Gerrard, and a return to European football is very much welcome.

Villa is a trendy bet for a cup win, thanks mainly to Emery’s impressive knockout record, and the relative strength of other teams means a repeat of last season’s seventh place might be too much to ask. An exciting season lies ahead for Unai Emery and Aston Villa.

11 – Will Anyone Jump Out of the Mushy Middle?

And so we get to the mushy middle and a major Premier League problem that doesn’t get enough attention. There is a clear top seven, with Brighton and Villa just behind, but everyone from 10 to the newly-promoted sides is in the same boat. Brentford continues to overachieve while Everton underachieve, but teams like Crystal Palace, Fulham, Wolves, and West Ham are happy to plod along in the middle. Can you blame them?

12 – Another Year of Struggle for Everton

Everton have avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth for two straight years. Another season begins with pundits saying they are too good to struggle, but the results seem to suggest otherwise. Will Everton find themselves in the thick of another relegation battle, or are better days ahead of Sean Dyche and his players? Fans will hope for the latter, but the former might be more likely.

13 – Burnley and a Hall of Fame Manager

Burnley stormed to the Championship title last season, as Vincent Kompany proved a revelation as manager. The Belgian had The Clarets playing some quality football, and an immediate return to the top flight brings new hope at Turf Moor. Burnley will be happy to survive this season, but there is a sneaky feeling that big things could be on the horizon for the former Manchester City captain.

14 -The Luton Town Fairytale

What a story, what an incredible story. Luton Town is back in the top flight, becoming the first club in English football history to return to the top tier after being relegated down to the fifth tier. Just being here is a success, but Hatters fans will hope this dream doesn’t become a nightmare. Can Rob Edwards and his players do the impossible and survive?