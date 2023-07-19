The 25 Best Episodes of Better Call Saul, Ranked

They say prequels are almost impossible to pull off effectively. They clearly haven’t ever watched the perfect masterpiece that is Better Call Saul. Series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have no business being able to take the one-dimensional comic relief character of Breaking Bad and turn him into the most tragically complex lawyer in the history of dramatic television. Jimmy McGill’s downfall is poignantly played by Bob Odenkirk (who criminally has never won an Emmy), and the rest of the cast and crew more than pull their weight in telling a story that fleshes out the New Mexico seen in the parent series to previously incomprehensible heights. Better Call Saul has 63 movie-quality episodes, and with almost a year in the rearview mirror since its ending, we think it’s time to rank the 25 best the series has to offer!

1 – Season 5, Episode 8: “Bagman”

If you combine No Country For Old Men with Breaking Bad’s episode “Four Days Out,” you get Better Call Saul’s ultimate work. Forcing Jimmy to face the consequences of his actions by perilously trekking through the unknown with only Mike by his side, the two men combine their best traits to survive. The hour is a tour-de-force of filmmaking with literary symbols, calming dialogues, and stimulating action scenes. A true blockbuster condensed into one hour!

2 – Season 3, Episode 5: “Chicanery”

For a show about lawyers, there aren’t a lot of episodes that leverage the power of the courtroom. That’s why the final battle between Jimmy and Chuck is more tense than any cartel war or desert shootout in the Gilligan and Gould universe. The episode plays out like a stage performance, with distinct acts and unique sections that combine into a greater whole, bringing about new ideas locked deep into our subconscious regarding the McGill brothers.

3 – Season 6, Episode 7: “Plan and Execution”

Out of all of the twists and turns in this universe, seeing Howard Hamlin get splattered onto the Wexler-McGill apartment floor was something beyond our wildest predictions. Head writer Tom Schnauz concluded this first half of the sixth season with a conflict resolution that hit like a semi-truck, removing the last glint of morality from the show in the form of Howard and the last bit of hope for Jimmy and Kim.

4 – Season 6, Episode 13: “Saul Gone”

Series finales are seemingly impossible to get right, but this closing act is much more thematically rich than Breaking Bad’s curtain call. The decision to send Jimmy to jail is secondary to the literary way the story is told, giving key snapshots of Jimmy’s life through cameos. Chuck, Walter White, and Mike play the biggest parts in this final episode, illustrating how Jimmy differs from all of them and how the character forever binds both series.

5 – Season 5, Episode 10: “Something Unforgivable”

The choice to make Jimmy and Kim’s retreat to a hotel the secondary storyline to Lalo’s Mexican escape was surprisingly brilliant. It sets up the main conflicts of the final season perfectly, showing Jimmy and Kim plotting to ruin Howard’s life and Lalo going full action hero in escaping the grasp of Gus’s hitmen.

6 – Season 1, Episode 6: “Five-O”

Mike Ehrmantraut has always had much more going on underneath the surface than he lets on. This mashup of flashbacks and scattered stories from his past that shows how Mike became the criminal he is today shows not only the immense talents of Jonathan Banks but also the ways Better Call Saul expands on characters that Breaking Bad couldn’t and wouldn't.

7 – Season 6, Episode 12: “Waterworks”

The penultimate episode of the series is an absolute beast. It brings Kim’s story to a close, distilling her craving for misadventure into one miserable portrait of boredom in a slow Florida town. The opening scene, in which Kim’s biggest decision of the day is whether to use mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, shows precisely why she will always cherish her time with Jimmy, even if it destroys everyone around her. Carol Burnett is still revelatory in her 10th decade of life, revealing Gene’s true identity and forcing Jimmy to decide who he truly wants to be.

8 – Season 6, Episode 8: “Point and Shoot”

Due to the nature of a prequel, Gilligan and Gould were stuck in an impossible position when trying to close out the conflict between Lalo and Gus in the series' final season. It’s a credit to their awareness and judgment that everything goes more than well in this mid-season premiere, replete with homages to Breaking Bad, a villainous duel between bad guys, and an opening to focus on Jimmy and Kim from here on out.

9 – Season 3, Episode 10: “Lantern”

When you feel bad for the antagonist of a show, you know the writers have achieved an otherworldly grip on the story's morality. Chuck’s suicide that concludes the third season closes the first half of the series in a massive wave of melancholy. Michael McKean’s portrayal of Chuck’s desperate, isolated self-combustion is haunting and horrifying, leaving viewers with a desolate absence of emotion when the credits roll.

10 – Season 1, Episode 9: “Pimento”

Bob Odenkirk was doubted as a lead man when he first started on Better Call Saul. This episode was his shining moment, a coming-out party, if you will. After Chuck betrays Jimmy and reveals his backstabbing of him in the Sandpiper case, Odenkirk peels back all the trauma and misery pent up in the youngest McGill brother. This explosion of conflict with Chuck is the first time we see how much resentment and hate resides in both brothers’ hearts, and we see how Jimmy becomes the lonely, cold soul from Breaking Bad.

11 – Season 6, Episode 3: “Rock and Hard Place”

Nacho is the perfect criminal if such a thing exists in that contradictory claim. After years of disappointing him, the young man who just wanted to escape with his father’s respect goes out in style with a Shakespearean line delivery eviscerating the Salamanca and Fring drug operations in one motion. As far as character deaths go, this is the type of over-the-top, artsy scene that we’ll remember forever.

12 – Season 4, Episode 10: “Winner”

Watching Jimmy McGill make progress only to see the inevitable downfall of said progress is the most blood-boiling, edge-of-your-seat stuff on TV. After growing back into a lawyer that can be respected, Jimmy reveals his entire speel about Chuck’s influence on his life is a lie. The finger gun taunts on the way out the door to get his legal practicing ability back is a shot to the heart and a boost of adrenaline for what’s to come in the final two seasons.

13 – Season 5, Episode 9: “Bad Choice Road”

Lalo Salamanca turns into of the best villains of the 21st century when he interrogates Jimmy and Kim in their apartment over the whereabouts of Jimmy in the desert during the previous episode. Rhea Seehorn gets to deliver perhaps her magnum opus monologue when she tells Lalo to stick it, but the calm before the storm is once again where the show finds its sweet spot. Mike’s allegory about choices in life and the roads that we take is much more than a justification for the immoral acts of these characters, painting a broader picture of the fuzzy gray areas in our journeys.

14 – Season 2, Episode 9: “Nailed”

The conflict that will eventually result in the demise of Chuck McGill is set in motion when Jimmy manipulates Mesa Verde’s banking information, embarrassing Chuck in the process. The far-fetched lengths Jimmy goes to in covering his tracks is classic Gilligan and Gould fodder, and without this type of storytelling, Better Call Saul simply wouldn’t be the show it is. Accepting the dissonance between fiction and reality is a vital part of the experience in this version of New Mexico!

15 – Season 2, Episode 4: “Gloves Off”

Tuco is back yet again, and this time we get a conflict between Mike and the most unhinged Salamanca family member. Instead of killing Tuco at Nacho’s request, Mike takes a beating and sends his assaulter to prison. The graphic violence depicted in the scene isn’t in line with the beginning of the show’s run, but it lets us know that fighting and bloodshed will be incorporated into the show when needed.

16 – Season 5, Episode 6: “Wexler v. Goodman”

Perhaps the biggest black hole in Kim’s character development is when she decides to jump head-first into the deep end of her marriage with Jimmy. After he goes behind her back and blackmails Mesa Verde to get what they want, Kim is distraught that she can’t trust Jimmy anymore. She goes to the dark side of matrimony to prevent her from having to testify against him in court for his schemes or slimy endeavors. Love truly is blind! This is the type of rich, character-driven relationship episode that fans of the show revel in.

17 – Season 3, Episode 2: “Witness”

The conflict between Jimmy and Chuck is devastating brotherly warfare that hits harder if you have your own family relationships that are tumultuous and distrustful. Chuck finally wins his first battle with Jimmy over manipulating the Mesa Verde numbers from the previous season, coaxing Jimmy into breaking and entering his house. This is where Chuck reaches peak villain form for the audience, even though it’s obvious Chuck is more morally strong than Jimmy. This irony and dichotomy between right and wrong and our rooting interests is what makes TV like Better Call Saul so grappling!

18 – Season 1, Episode 2: “Mijo”

Many people feel the beginning of the show is a little slow. Still, this second episode, in which Jimmy gets into hot water with the terrifying Tuco Salamanca, ups the stakes and hints about the type of people Jimmy will have to associate with if he follows shady criminal law. Raymond Cruz steps right back into this role from Breaking Bad with the same signature flair for the dramatic that made him iconic!

19 – Season 6, Episode 9: “Fun and Games”

After the high-octane implications of the previous two episodes, the final hour of Better Call Saul’s 2004 timeline sees the characters come crashing down. Jimmy and Kim break up due to the stress and guilt produced by Howard’s death, and the emotionally devastating scene in which Kim lays everything out regarding their poisonous union is enough to form some tears on the roughest of eyeballs. This is the last episode we ever see Gus Fring. Giancarlo Esposito eloquently leaves on his terms in a wine bar with a male suitor.

20 – Season 4, Episode 2: “Breathe”

The second episode of the fourth season of Better Call Saul embodies how creator Peter Gould always meshes his seemingly unrelated characters into one united whole. Jimmy hilariously attempts to get a new job as a sales representative but becomes more scheming when he sees what’s in his prospective employer’s possession. Nacho and Gus are forced into an alliance at Gus’s hand, and Kim and Howard air out their grievances after Chuck’s death. Seeing all of these beautiful characters grapple with turning points in the middle of the series is a deft and delicate approach that not many shows can pull off.

21 – Season 6, Episode 11: “Breaking Bad”

Fans of Gilligan’s original series are in hog heaven in this homage to the first show, tying the two series together unexpectedly. The cameos of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul further help serve Jimmy’s story, upending the expectations they would only be in Better Call Saul as fan service. The poor decisions Gene Takovic makes in the 2010 timeline during the rest of the episode exquisitely set up the penultimate and climatic acts of the series!

22 – Season 1, Episode 10: “Marco”

When Chuck breaks the facade and reveals to Jimmy that he never believed in him as a lawyer, the younger McGill brother decides to travel to Illinois and reunite with the only person who accepted him for who he was: his best friend, Marco Pasternak. This is a slow-burn, brilliant epiphany episode for Jimmy and the audience, peeling back the layers of the emptiness of Jimmy’s life, both past and present—shoutout to the hilariously grotesque rant about Jimmy’s Chicago sunroof incident from his younger years.

23 – Season 4, Episode 5: “Quite a Ride”

Jimmy is in the middle of his hiatus from practicing law, getting up to no good selling burner phones to low-lives on the streets of Albuquerque. When he starts getting mugged for merchandise, he goes to immoral lengths to stop the potential violence he faces from occurring. This episode is vital for Jimmy as a character, showing the audience a darker side of the lawyer we had never seen before.

24 – Season 2, Episode 7: “Inflatable”

The humor of Better Call Saul is what separates it from its predecessor, as Jimmy is always ready to make us laugh with an outlandish trick or two. When he wants to get fired from his job at Davis & Maine, Jimmy goes to great lengths to ruin the work lives of those around him. Bagpipes, pooping without flushing, and clown suites that distract clients are enough for him to get the axe finally!

25 – Season 6, Episode 10: “Nippy”

This episode is somewhat of a black sheep amongst the final six in the series, almost like “The Fly” in Breaking Bad. Set in the future timeline of Gene Takovic as he works his way through the sludge that is his hiding in Nebraska, “Nippy” demonstrates that all of Jimmy’s poisonous traits, such as his obsessive need to scheme, are still more than intact years after the main timeline of the series. Gene continuously distracts the security guard at the mall he works at with Cinnabons and small talk about college football. Still, the episode's artful montages and eloquent monologues make it underrated.