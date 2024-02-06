50 Years of Happy Days: 50 Best Episodes of the Beloved Show 

Author: Samantha LordEdited by: Ashlee Fechino
Ron Howard and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974)
50 years ago, in 1974, the sitcom Happy Days premiered on ABC. It turned out to be one of the most iconic and fun-loving TV shows of the 20th century. It ran a full decade, wrapping up in 1984.

Happy Days is set in the 1950s, and it transports viewers back to a simpler time. It features the loveable Cunningham family, focusing the most on teenager Richie, his sister Joanie, and their friend, Arthur Fonzarelli (better known as Fonzie or “the Fonz”). 

Over the course of its life on ABC, 255 episodes were made. They’re all entertaining, but IMDb users rank these 50 as the best

1. Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (1974)

Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, Erin Moran, and Randolph Roberts in Happy Days (1974)Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (1974)
Coming in at #1 with an 8.7/10 IMDb user rating, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas” was a 1974 gem. Richie wants to invite a lonely Fonzie over for Christmas. 

2. My Favorite Okran (1978)

Happy Days
“My Favorite Orkan” is another wildly popular episode. Richie stuns his family by claiming he met an alien. This episode has garnered an 8.5 IMDb user rating. 

3. A Date with Fonzie (1975) 

Ron Howard, Penny Marshall, Henry Winkler, and Cindy Williams in Happy Days (1974), A Date with Fonzie
In “A Date with Fonzie,” the Fonz turns to his “little black book” to find dates for Richie. Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall appeared in this episode. It was so successful that they got a spin-off show called “Laverne and Shirley.”

This episode got an 8.3/10 on IMDb. 

4. Richie Fights Back (1975) 

Ron Howard, Jeff Conaway, and Ken Lerner in Happy Days (1974), Richie Fights Back
When wholesome Richie is bullied by local tough guys, he finally fights back. Fonzie convinces him to learn jujitsu. “Richie Fights Back” earned an 8.3/10 on IMDb. 

5. They Shoot Fonzies, Don’t They? (1976)

Henry Winkler and Erin Moran in Happy Days (1974), They Shoot Fonzies, Don't They?
Bad luck means Fonzie gets injured in a motorcycle accident. Making things worse, he has to be Joanie’s partner for a dance marathon. This episode scored an 8.3 IMDb rating. 

6. Haunted (1974) 

Ron Howard and Tom Bosley in Happy Days (1974), Haunted
A local house is reputed to be haunted, and Joanie is scared. Richie laughs at her but eventually gets a fright of his own. “Haunted” comes in with an 8.2 rating on IMDb. 

7. Dance Contest (1976) 

Henry Winkler and Marion Ross in Happy Days (1974), Dance Contest
“Dance Contest” focuses on Marion and Fonzie partnering up for a dancing competition. Unfortunately, Howard gets the wrong idea. IMDb users rated this episode 8.2/10. 

8. The Physical (1977) 

Henry Winkler and Linda Henning in Happy Days (1974), The Physical
“The Physical” earned a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. In this episode, Richie heads along with friends Potsie and Ralph to get physicals for army recruitment. Fonzie shows up and causes trouble with the sergeant in charge. 

9. A Place of His Own (1976) 

Ron Howard and Jenifer Shaw in Happy Days (1974), A Place of His Own
In “A Place of His Own,” Richie cooks up a plan to impress a girl. He pretends to have his own apartment. According to IMDb users, this episode deserves a rating of 8.1. 

10. The Motorcycle (1975) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, and Tom Bosley in Happy Days (1974), The Motorcycle
There’s a disaster with Fonzie’s beloved motorcycle, but he doesn’t know. Richie and his family try to stop him from finding out. “The Motorcycle” earned an 8.1/10 IMDb rating. 

11. A Shot in the Dark (1977) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, and Al Molinaro in Happy Days (1974), A Shot in the Dark
Richie is ecstatic when he gets a perfect shot at basketball. Things go awry when competitors take him away from the court. This episode garnered an 8.0/10 rating. 

12. Fish and the Fins (1975) 

Ron Howard, Don Most, and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Fish and the Fins
Richie’s childhood friend is a famous rock and roll musician in the band, “Fish and the Fins.” They end up rehearsing at the Cunningham house. IMDb gives this Happy Days episode a rating of 8. 

13. They Call It Potsie Love (1975) 

Erin Moran and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), They Call It Potsie Love
Joanie has a teenage crush on her brother’s friend, Potsie. It’s all because of a song. According to IMDb users, this episode deserves an 8. 

14. Get a Job (1975) 

Ron Howard, Don Most, and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Get a Job
Also coming in at 8 is “Get a Job.” Looking for work, Richie and his friends decide to fix a fence for a divorced lady. There’s excitement when she invites him for dinner

15. Hard Cover (1977) 

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Hard Cover
Fonzie and Richie end up in a tricky situation when they end up in a college girls’ dormitory. There are hilarious antics as they try to fool the housemother. “Hard Cover” garnered an 8/10. 

16. Richie Almost Dies (1978) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Lynda Goodfriend, and Suzi Quatro in Happy Days (1974), Richie Almost Dies
Another episode rated at 8/10 is “Richie Almost Dies.” After convincing his father to let him ride it, Richie gets into an almost fatal crash on a motorcycle. It’s because he wore a helmet that he survived. 

17. The Cunningham Caper (1975) 

Ron Howard, Don Most, and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), The Cunningham Caper
Richie has the flu, and friends come over with pizza. Later, they find a burglar downstairs. IMDb users say this episode deserves an 8/10. 

18. The Other Richie Cunningham (1975) 

Henry Winkler and Tom Bosley in Happy Days (1974), The Other Richie Cunningham
Wanting to secure a new contract for his hardware store, Howard asks Richie for a favor. He wants him to take out the prospective client’s daughter. This episode gets an 8. 

19. A Mind of His Own (1976) 

Henry Winkler and Bill Idelson in Happy Days (1974), A Mind of His Own
Coming in at 7.9/10, this episode sees a worried Fonzie. He keeps getting into trouble with fighting, so he goes to a psychologist. He gets some strange advice

20. A Sight for Sore Eyes (1976) 

Henry Winkler, Jack Dodson, and Don Most in Happy Days (1974), A Sight for Sore Eyes
We all know how much the Fonz cares about his looks. He’s rattled when he finds out he needs glasses. This episode earned a score of 7.9 on IMDb. 

21. Three on a Porch (1975) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Three on a Porch
This episode also gets a 7.9. Richie goes with Ralph and Potsie to a lake resort. They’re hoping to meet college girls

22. Fonzie’s Hero (1976) 

James Dean and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie's Hero
Potsie comes to the rescue and saves Fonzie from a fire. The Fonz gives him a reward but may wish he hadn’t. According to the critics on IMDb, this episode scores 7.9. 

23. Kiss Me Sickly (1975) 

Ron Howard and Laurette Spang in Happy Days (1974), Kiss Me Sickly
In this episode, Richly ends up with mononucleosis. There’s trouble when Fonzie discovers how he got sick. The IMDb score on this episode is 7.9. 

24. Open House (1975) 

Ron Howard and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Open House
Richie’s home alone, and he and his friends are sure to get in trouble. He, Fonzie, and Potsie invite three girls to come over for the night. “Open House” scores a 7.9 on IMDb. 

25. Richie’s Car (1974) 

Ron Howard in Happy Days (1974), Richie’s Car
“Richie’s Car” also gets a 7.9. Fonzie wants to sell a bright red repaired dragster to Howard. But it turns out that things aren’t what they seem, and that might involve the police. 

26. Wish Upon a Star (1974) 

Ron Howard and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974)
It’s not just any high school dance for Richie and friends. This one has a movie star, and he gets to dance with her. IMDb viewers assigned this episode a 7.9/10. 

27. A.K.A. the Fonz (1976) 

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), A.K.A. the Fonz
Fonzie finds himself under fire with the new sheriff in town. Things get intense. Can the Fonz stand the heat? This episode earned a 7.8 score. 

28. Because She’s There (1974) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Diana Canova, and Eileen Koch in Happy Days (1974), Because She's There
Richie attends a costume party, but his blind date is a big surprise. Things go wrong from there. On IMDb, this episode gets a 7.8. 

29. Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 2 (1975) 

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 2
Another episode with a 7.8 is “Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 2.” The Cunninghams attend to an injured Fonzie. Worried about his friend, Richie comes up with a plan to get him back to normal. 

30. Fonzie Moves In (1975) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, and Erin Moran in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie Moves In
Fonzie gets a bit too close for Howard’s comfort. He becomes a close neighbor in the garage apartment. According to viewers on IMDb, this episode deserves a 7.8 score. 

31. Fonzie’s Funeral: Part 2 (1979) 

Penny Marshall, David L. Lander, Michael McKean, Eddie Mekka, and Cindy Williams in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie's Funeral: Part 2
There was an explosion in the garage, and Fonzie survived. But Richie decides he has to make the Candyman think the Fonz is dead. “Fonzie’s Funeral: Part 2” gets a 7.8/10. 

32. Joanie’s Weird Boyfriend (1977) 

Marc McClure and Erin Moran in Happy Days (1974), Joanie's Weird Boyfriend
Yet another episode that gets a 7.8/10 is “Joanie’s Weird Boyfriend.” Joanie gets in over her head getting involved with a new boyfriend. But Richie is there to help. 

33. Knock Around the Block (1974) 

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Knock Around the Block
When Richie assists a tough guy’s little sister, he gets in his good books. However, he causes trouble later by helping Potsie. This episode earned a 7.8/10. 

34. Not With My Sister, You Don’t (1974) 

Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, and Erin Moran in Happy Days (1974), Not with My Sister, You Don't
Joanie is going on a date with Spike, the Fonz’s nephew. The Cunninghams bite their nails! Viewers awarded this episode a 7.8 score. 

35. Passages: Part 2 (1984) 

Henry Winkler and Tom Bosley in Happy Days (1974), Passages: Part 2
An all-grown-up Joanie is getting married to Chachi. Her family and friends show they’re willing to go the extra mile. On IMDb, this episode has a 7.8/10 rating. 

36. Richie’s Cup Runneth Over  (1974) 

Ron Howard and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Richie's Cup Runneth Over
“Richie’s Cup Runneth Over” also gets a 7.8/10. Richie and Potsie go to a bachelor party. There’s beer a-plenty, and Richie ends up worse for wear. 

37. The Best Man (1974) 

Ron Howard, Tom Bosley, Gail Cameron, Robert DoQui, Bill Henderson, and Wonderful Smith in Happy Days (1974), The Best Man
1970s sitcoms were great at drawing attention to social issues, and Happy Days was no exception. “The Best Man” explores the issue of racial intolerance. Viewers give it a 7.8 score on IMDb. 

38. Who’s Sorry Now? (1974) 

Ron Howard and Tannis G. Montgomery in Happy Days (1974), Who’s Sorry Now?
Scoring a 7.8 on IMDb, this Happy Days episode sees Richie getting a second chance with a girl. However, he isn’t sure if he wants to go steady. 

39. Big Money (1974) 

Ron Howard and Dave Madden in Happy Days (1974), Big Money
Richie goes on a quiz show where he can win cash. He soon discovers the fix is in. “Big Money” gets a 7.7 IMDb rating.  

40. Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 1 (1975) 

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 1
Fonzie always seems up for anything, and that’s especially true in this episode. He does an enormous motorcycle jump on TV. This episode scores a 7.7. 

41. Fonzie’s Getting Married (1975) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, and Tom Bosley in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie's Getting Married
Fonzie is engaged to be married, but Richie is suspicious of his fiancee. IMDb viewers have assigned this episode a 7.7 score. 

42. Jailhouse Rock (1975) 

Ron Howard, Tom Bosley, Ed Peck, and Jack Perkins in Happy Days (1974),Jailhouse Rock
Vandals hit the local high school, which is why there is a curfew now. Richie and his companions get caught out. “Jailhouse Rock” comes in at a 7.7 IMDb score. 

43. The Duel (1979) 

Happy Days (1974) TV Series
In this episode, a French fencing expert insults Joanie. Richie challenges him to a duel. “The Duel” scores a 7.7. 

44. The Howdy Doody Show (1975) 

Ron Howard and Bob Smith in Happy Days (1974), The Howdy Doody Show
Joanie appears on The Howdy Doody Show, and Richie gets the chance to interview the entertainers. 7.7/10 is the IMDb score. 

45. Fonzie’s New Friend (1975) 

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie's New Friend
This episode also gets a 7.7 score. In “Fonzie’s New Friend,” Happy Days explores the issue of racial prejudice in the 1950s. The Cunninghams discover the bigotry of their friends.  

46. Beauty Contest (1976) 

Ron Howard, Don Most, and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Beauty Contest
Richie and his friends set up a beauty contest to meet girls. Viewers on IMDb say this episode deserves a 7.6/10 score. 

47. Fonzie Drops In (1974) 

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie Drops In
Also coming in with a 7.6/10 rating is “Fonzie Drops In.” Fonzie returns to high school after Richie convinces him to. However, the Fonz is hoping his friend will help him cheat

48. Fonzie the Father (1976) 

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie the Father
Howard and Marion are out of town, and Richie is happy to have the house to himself. Unfortunately, Fonzie wants him to let his friend’s pregnant wife stay there. 

49. Fonzie the Flatfoot (1975) 

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974), Fonzie the Flatfoot
Richie finds out he can get out of his parking tickets if he convinces Fonz to be a temporary cop. If you ask IMDb viewers, they’ll tell you this episode is a strong 7.6/10. 

50. Give the Band a Hand (1974) 

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Neil J. Schwartz, and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974), Give the Band a Hand
After their band plays a gig, Richie and Potsie lose all their money at poker. This episode is rated at 7.6. 

