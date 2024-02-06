50 Years of Happy Days: 50 Best Episodes of the Beloved Show 

50 years ago, in 1974, the sitcom Happy Days premiered on ABC. It turned out to be one of the most iconic and fun-loving TV shows of the 20th century. It ran a full decade, wrapping up in 1984.

Happy Days is set in the 1950s, and it transports viewers back to a simpler time. It features the loveable Cunningham family, focusing the most on teenager Richie, his sister Joanie, and their friend, Arthur Fonzarelli (better known as Fonzie or “the Fonz”).

Over the course of its life on ABC, 255 episodes were made. They’re all entertaining, but IMDb users rank these 50 as the best.

1. Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (1974)

Coming in at #1 with an 8.7/10 IMDb user rating, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas” was a 1974 gem. Richie wants to invite a lonely Fonzie over for Christmas.

2. My Favorite Okran (1978)

“My Favorite Orkan” is another wildly popular episode. Richie stuns his family by claiming he met an alien. This episode has garnered an 8.5 IMDb user rating.

3. A Date with Fonzie (1975)

In “A Date with Fonzie,” the Fonz turns to his “little black book” to find dates for Richie. Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall appeared in this episode. It was so successful that they got a spin-off show called “Laverne and Shirley.”

This episode got an 8.3/10 on IMDb.

4. Richie Fights Back (1975)

When wholesome Richie is bullied by local tough guys, he finally fights back. Fonzie convinces him to learn jujitsu. “Richie Fights Back” earned an 8.3/10 on IMDb.

5. They Shoot Fonzies, Don’t They? (1976)

Bad luck means Fonzie gets injured in a motorcycle accident. Making things worse, he has to be Joanie’s partner for a dance marathon. This episode scored an 8.3 IMDb rating.

6. Haunted (1974)

A local house is reputed to be haunted, and Joanie is scared. Richie laughs at her but eventually gets a fright of his own. “Haunted” comes in with an 8.2 rating on IMDb.

7. Dance Contest (1976)

“Dance Contest” focuses on Marion and Fonzie partnering up for a dancing competition. Unfortunately, Howard gets the wrong idea. IMDb users rated this episode 8.2/10.

8. The Physical (1977)

“The Physical” earned a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. In this episode, Richie heads along with friends Potsie and Ralph to get physicals for army recruitment. Fonzie shows up and causes trouble with the sergeant in charge.

9. A Place of His Own (1976)

In “A Place of His Own,” Richie cooks up a plan to impress a girl. He pretends to have his own apartment. According to IMDb users, this episode deserves a rating of 8.1.

10. The Motorcycle (1975)

There’s a disaster with Fonzie’s beloved motorcycle, but he doesn’t know. Richie and his family try to stop him from finding out. “The Motorcycle” earned an 8.1/10 IMDb rating.

11. A Shot in the Dark (1977)

Richie is ecstatic when he gets a perfect shot at basketball. Things go awry when competitors take him away from the court. This episode garnered an 8.0/10 rating.

12. Fish and the Fins (1975)

Richie’s childhood friend is a famous rock and roll musician in the band, “Fish and the Fins.” They end up rehearsing at the Cunningham house. IMDb gives this Happy Days episode a rating of 8.

13. They Call It Potsie Love (1975)

Joanie has a teenage crush on her brother’s friend, Potsie. It’s all because of a song. According to IMDb users, this episode deserves an 8.

14. Get a Job (1975)

Also coming in at 8 is “Get a Job.” Looking for work, Richie and his friends decide to fix a fence for a divorced lady. There’s excitement when she invites him for dinner.

15. Hard Cover (1977)

Fonzie and Richie end up in a tricky situation when they end up in a college girls’ dormitory. There are hilarious antics as they try to fool the housemother. “Hard Cover” garnered an 8/10.

16. Richie Almost Dies (1978)

Another episode rated at 8/10 is “Richie Almost Dies.” After convincing his father to let him ride it, Richie gets into an almost fatal crash on a motorcycle. It’s because he wore a helmet that he survived.

17. The Cunningham Caper (1975)

Richie has the flu, and friends come over with pizza. Later, they find a burglar downstairs. IMDb users say this episode deserves an 8/10.

18. The Other Richie Cunningham (1975)

Wanting to secure a new contract for his hardware store, Howard asks Richie for a favor. He wants him to take out the prospective client’s daughter. This episode gets an 8.

19. A Mind of His Own (1976)

Coming in at 7.9/10, this episode sees a worried Fonzie. He keeps getting into trouble with fighting, so he goes to a psychologist. He gets some strange advice.

20. A Sight for Sore Eyes (1976)

We all know how much the Fonz cares about his looks. He’s rattled when he finds out he needs glasses. This episode earned a score of 7.9 on IMDb.

21. Three on a Porch (1975)

This episode also gets a 7.9. Richie goes with Ralph and Potsie to a lake resort. They’re hoping to meet college girls.

22. Fonzie’s Hero (1976)

Potsie comes to the rescue and saves Fonzie from a fire. The Fonz gives him a reward but may wish he hadn’t. According to the critics on IMDb, this episode scores 7.9.

23. Kiss Me Sickly (1975)

In this episode, Richly ends up with mononucleosis. There’s trouble when Fonzie discovers how he got sick. The IMDb score on this episode is 7.9.

24. Open House (1975)

Richie’s home alone, and he and his friends are sure to get in trouble. He, Fonzie, and Potsie invite three girls to come over for the night. “Open House” scores a 7.9 on IMDb.

25. Richie’s Car (1974)

“Richie’s Car” also gets a 7.9. Fonzie wants to sell a bright red repaired dragster to Howard. But it turns out that things aren’t what they seem, and that might involve the police.

26. Wish Upon a Star (1974)

It’s not just any high school dance for Richie and friends. This one has a movie star, and he gets to dance with her. IMDb viewers assigned this episode a 7.9/10.

27. A.K.A. the Fonz (1976)

Fonzie finds himself under fire with the new sheriff in town. Things get intense. Can the Fonz stand the heat? This episode earned a 7.8 score.

28. Because She’s There (1974)

Richie attends a costume party, but his blind date is a big surprise. Things go wrong from there. On IMDb, this episode gets a 7.8.

29. Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 2 (1975)

Another episode with a 7.8 is “Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 2.” The Cunninghams attend to an injured Fonzie. Worried about his friend, Richie comes up with a plan to get him back to normal.

30. Fonzie Moves In (1975)

Fonzie gets a bit too close for Howard’s comfort. He becomes a close neighbor in the garage apartment. According to viewers on IMDb, this episode deserves a 7.8 score.

31. Fonzie’s Funeral: Part 2 (1979)

There was an explosion in the garage, and Fonzie survived. But Richie decides he has to make the Candyman think the Fonz is dead. “Fonzie’s Funeral: Part 2” gets a 7.8/10.

32. Joanie’s Weird Boyfriend (1977)

Yet another episode that gets a 7.8/10 is “Joanie’s Weird Boyfriend.” Joanie gets in over her head getting involved with a new boyfriend. But Richie is there to help.

33. Knock Around the Block (1974)

When Richie assists a tough guy’s little sister, he gets in his good books. However, he causes trouble later by helping Potsie. This episode earned a 7.8/10.

34. Not With My Sister, You Don’t (1974)

Joanie is going on a date with Spike, the Fonz’s nephew. The Cunninghams bite their nails! Viewers awarded this episode a 7.8 score.

35. Passages: Part 2 (1984)

An all-grown-up Joanie is getting married to Chachi. Her family and friends show they’re willing to go the extra mile. On IMDb, this episode has a 7.8/10 rating.

36. Richie’s Cup Runneth Over (1974)

“Richie’s Cup Runneth Over” also gets a 7.8/10. Richie and Potsie go to a bachelor party. There’s beer a-plenty, and Richie ends up worse for wear.

37. The Best Man (1974)

1970s sitcoms were great at drawing attention to social issues, and Happy Days was no exception. “The Best Man” explores the issue of racial intolerance. Viewers give it a 7.8 score on IMDb.

38. Who’s Sorry Now? (1974)

Scoring a 7.8 on IMDb, this Happy Days episode sees Richie getting a second chance with a girl. However, he isn’t sure if he wants to go steady.

39. Big Money (1974)

Richie goes on a quiz show where he can win cash. He soon discovers the fix is in. “Big Money” gets a 7.7 IMDb rating.

40. Fearless Fonzarelli: Part 1 (1975)

Fonzie always seems up for anything, and that’s especially true in this episode. He does an enormous motorcycle jump on TV. This episode scores a 7.7.

41. Fonzie’s Getting Married (1975)

Fonzie is engaged to be married, but Richie is suspicious of his fiancee. IMDb viewers have assigned this episode a 7.7 score.

42. Jailhouse Rock (1975)

Vandals hit the local high school, which is why there is a curfew now. Richie and his companions get caught out. “Jailhouse Rock” comes in at a 7.7 IMDb score.

43. The Duel (1979)

In this episode, a French fencing expert insults Joanie. Richie challenges him to a duel. “The Duel” scores a 7.7.

44. The Howdy Doody Show (1975)

Joanie appears on The Howdy Doody Show, and Richie gets the chance to interview the entertainers. 7.7/10 is the IMDb score.

45. Fonzie’s New Friend (1975)

This episode also gets a 7.7 score. In “Fonzie’s New Friend,” Happy Days explores the issue of racial prejudice in the 1950s. The Cunninghams discover the bigotry of their friends.

46. Beauty Contest (1976)

Richie and his friends set up a beauty contest to meet girls. Viewers on IMDb say this episode deserves a 7.6/10 score.

47. Fonzie Drops In (1974)

Also coming in with a 7.6/10 rating is “Fonzie Drops In.” Fonzie returns to high school after Richie convinces him to. However, the Fonz is hoping his friend will help him cheat.

48. Fonzie the Father (1976)

Howard and Marion are out of town, and Richie is happy to have the house to himself. Unfortunately, Fonzie wants him to let his friend’s pregnant wife stay there.

49. Fonzie the Flatfoot (1975)

Richie finds out he can get out of his parking tickets if he convinces Fonz to be a temporary cop. If you ask IMDb viewers, they’ll tell you this episode is a strong 7.6/10.

50. Give the Band a Hand (1974)

After their band plays a gig, Richie and Potsie lose all their money at poker. This episode is rated at 7.6.