Best Episodes of Love Death & Robots, Ranked

Love, Death & Robots has attracted one of the broadest fanbases of all the Netflix original shows. It succeeds because the series incorporates several genres: fantasy, comedy, sci-fi, horror, grim dark, and more. They all combine to produce a wholesome experience, making fans want more after every season. Each episode uses its own animation style. Some take on a simple cartoonish quality, while others favor photorealistic graphics.

Though most of the episodes in the anthology series perform well, some stand out from the pack. Find here the best episodes of Love Death & Robots.

16. Suits (Season 1, Episode 4)

This episode takes viewers into what initially seems like a rural American farm, until a fight erupts on the edge of the property a few minutes later. The farmers battle insectoid creatures feasting on their cattle. The aliens look aggressive, but the humans come prepared. They have mech suits with built-in weapons designed to defend against alien Invasion.

Suits lasts only 17 minutes, but it has enough material to stretch into a full-length movie or a series.

15. Shapeshifters (Season 1, Episode 10)

This episode has hearts, monsters, and beauty. The writers take the overdone werewolf trope and give it a new spin. They place the characters in an army and set the story in Afghanistan. The supernatural abilities of two werewolf soldiers give the army a boost, but they face constant discrimination. The other marines see them as outsiders and treat them like one. When one of the werewolves goes on a solo mission to avenge a comrade slaughtered by fellow wolfmen, the hyperrealistic graphics make the battle epic.

14. Night of the Mini Dead (Season 3, Episode 4)

The anthology series shows off another facet of its many genres in this absurdist comedy. It takes a swipe at the fragility of human societies, demonstrating just how little it takes for everything to come undone.

Zombies emerge from a cemetery after a drunken couple making love accidentally awakens them. The zombies feed on the couple, multiply, then infect the rest of the world. To stop the plague, world powers unleash a nuclear bomb. It kills off the zombies but destroys the planet, too. The breakneck pace of the episode adds to the exaggerated effect of the world coming undone fast, like a time-lapse video. The result never fails to elicit laughter.

13. Pop Squad (Season 2, Episode 3)

Episodes of Love, Death & Robots can touch on the philosophical and the comical. In Pop Squad, the show explores what it means for the world to normalize immortality. Overpopulation becomes one of the major consequences. Hence, the “pop squad” – a militaristic group in charge of popping the unregistered children of breeders.

The story follows the group leader, Detective Briggs, who makes the tough decision to take the lives of these children every day. Viewers witness the effects of the job weigh heavily on Briggs. In a matter of days, his view of the world begins to shift. This meditative story asks the audience if they'd choose immortality should the chance ever present itself.

12. Good Hunting (Season 1, Episode 8)

Here, the series showcases Asian culture and spirituality. The distinct art form and narrative style sets the episode apart. It follows a boy, Liang, who meets a shape-shifting spirit girl, Yan. Unfortunately, Liang's father kills Yan's mother just after they meet, but Liang allows her to escape. They forge a bond thereafter and continue to meet over the years. As the two characters grow, so does the world around them. Industrialization comes to modern China, replacing the verdant green of the landscapes with machines and companies.

11. Mason's Rats (Season 3, Episode 4)

When Mason realizes the rats in his barn have gone wild, he contacts a pest extermination company. He learns from them that the rats have evolved and that only sophisticated weapons can tame them. So he lets them introduce one weapon after the other. To Mason's astonishment, the rats fight back. World War IV erupts in his barn. Soon, after Mason becomes disgusted by how the robot kills the rats, he intervenes, destroying the robot and ending the war.

The show depicts war on a small scale through the rats in Mason's barn. The brutality of war remains evident though happening in a microcosm.

10. Three Robots (Season 1, Episode 2)

The animated style of the anthology series affords it versatility. Characters can take the shape of humans, robots, or aliens. In this story, the titular three robots take center stage. They have the vastness of a post-human earth to explore. They pick their way through abandoned streets and buildings. They explore dystopian landscapes, but their interactions lend a comical edge to the story that balances out the grimness. The way they behave, passing Judgment on a world that humans had likely brought destruction to, makes the episode one of the most entertaining of the bunch.

9. Snow in the Desert (Season 2, Episode 4)

The world-building and attention to detail in this story remain stunning. Combined with jaw-dropping animation, this episode already places itself among the many greats. The eponymous Snow, an ageless man with regenerative abilities, has a bounty on his head. They want to take him apart in a lab so that they can learn the secret to his regenerative abilities. The desert planet churns with bandits and violent groups who want the bounty for themselves. But Snow has learned ways to stay alive.

The visuals alone do this story many good. But the well-choreographed fight scenes and twisty plot add to the fun, making Snow in the Desert worthy of its position as one of the best.

8. Life Hutch (Season 2, Episode 7)

Based on the short story by Harlan Ellison, the episode earns its place on the list as one of two live-action/animation hybrids in cinema. The episode used actor Michael B. Jordan‘s live-action face and animated everything else.

The story has a moving plot. This happens despite the main character, Terrence, barely moving throughout the episode. After his fleet gets attacked, he drags himself to a crashed aircraft on a deserted moon. He plans to stay in the safety of the aircraft till rescue comes for him. But a cleaning robot aboard the craft, repurposed as a weapon, shoots everything that moves. Terrence must stay as still as possible while figuring out ways to outsmart the robot.

7. The Very Pulse of the Machine (Season 3, Episode 3)

Another survival episode on a moon, this one takes on a dreamy and ethereal narrative style. Based on Michael Swanwick's Hugo Award-winning short story, the episode follows two astronauts, Martha Kivelson and Juliet Burton, on an expedition to Jupiter's moon Io. An accident forces them to crash onto the moon's surface, killing Burton.

Kivelson drags her partner's body across the moon on a makeshift sled, hoping to reach their lander so she can establish communication. But as she struggles along, Kivelson begins to hallucinate. The moon comes alive, whispering to her in the voice of Burton. Reality becomes indistinguishable from Kivelson's visions as her fate merges with Io's.

6. The Secret War (Season 1, Episode 18)

The first season of Love, Death & Robots closes out with this horror-filled episode. The photorealistic CGI heightens the chilling effects. Monsters lurk in the shadows, ready to tear apart and feast on the Soviet soldiers who come to kill them off. But, amidst the blood and gore, the story finds a way to touch the audience's hearts. A father and son parting scene just before the monsters swarm the soldiers makes for an emotional moment. With each new layer of the story peeled back, the stake becomes higher. In the end, brilliant storytelling and crisp graphics make this episode one of the very best the show ever had.

5. Jibaro (Season 3, Episode 9)

The writers seem to have layered meaning into every frame in this fast-paced trip of an episode. Fans have had difficulty agreeing which one the creators put in on purpose.

A siren uses her powers to cause the demise of a group of knights. Only one man, Jibaro, remains standing. His hearing impairment has saved him from her calls. She becomes interested in him, and from here the show delivers one of its weirdest, mystical episodes yet. Flawless visual effects and brilliant sound engineering make this episode one of the most popular in the show's third installment.

4. Zima Blue (Season 1, Episode 14)

This episode borders on the philosophical. The creators show off their artistry in both the eponymous character's skills and the story's animation itself. Zima has so much talent he creates his own shade of blue. His brilliance dazzles the world, gaining him countless admirers and friends. Zima, like a cult leader propped up by his followers, begins to seek transcendence. He wants to become a cosmic entity traveling the world at will, so he embarks on a final journey to unite himself with the universe.

3. Beyond the Aquila Rift (Season 1, Episode 7)

The show has made a name for creating awesome visuals. Yet, in Beyond the Aquila Rift, viewers witness animation unlike anything the show had ever done. The mesmerizing CGI might grab a viewer's attention, but the plot keeps them riveted to the screen. A spaceship's crew who have traveled long distances awaken from cryosleep earlier than scheduled. They discover that the ship has gone way off course and begin to plot their trajectory back. The events that flow from this premise might take the crown as one of the most unsettling pieces of storytelling in Love, Death & Robots. It draws no blood, but an anthology series episode can hardly get scarier than this.

2. Sonny's Edge (Season 1, Episode 1)

The best of the best in Love, Death & Robots seem to combine the coolest CGI with neat storytelling. In this episode, the show leaves no stone unturned. As the first episode in the anthology series, the creators aimed to impress. And they not only impressed, they dazzled the audience. It imagines an underground ring where fierce beasts controlled by humans fight for money. Sonnie, a fighter in the ring, never loses. And no one can figure out why. Someone tries to discover where her edge comes from, and the twist he discovers remains one of the most shocking episodes.

This episode set the tone for others to follow, and though it set the bar high, the show continued to fire on all cylinders.

1. Bad Traveling (Season 3, Episode 2)

Here, fans follow the events on a ship when a crew member strikes a deal with a sea monster. Nail-biting horror, thrill, depth, and more characterize this episode. The three-dimensional characters add a layer of moral dilemma to the plot as they turn on each other just to stay alive.

The episode features a crablike beast that has taken refuge below the deck of a ship. But the humans on board seem more dangerous, making bargains about who to sacrifice to the ravenous creature.