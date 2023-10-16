10 Best European Cities for Digital Nomads

Make no mistake about it: the digital nomad age is well and truly upon us. The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic sped up the desire to abandon the traditional work environment, and more and more people are taking advantage of the rise in remote work worldwide. Moreover, an ever-increasing number of countries welcome digital nomads with open arms, eager to boost the local economy and diversify populations.

The Best European Cities for Digital Nomads

Europe is at the forefront of this revolution, with most countries offering a digital nomad visa or a similar equivalent. Where are the best European cities for digital nomads? Many factors come into the debate, from internet speed to co-working spaces via history, culture, nightlife, cost of living, and much more. There is no shortage of fantastic options.

1. Lisbon, Portugal

If there is ever a list of the best anything in Europe, Lisbon is guaranteed to be involved. The Portuguese capital is arguably Europe’s most complete city and its famous streets are packed with curiosity and charm in equal measure. Visitors of all ages come here for warm weather, relatively low living costs, eco-friendly innovations, and some of the most exciting restaurants on the continent. When you thought it couldn’t get any better, Lisbon is also an excellent base for exploring Portugal.

Portugal’s Digital Nomad Visa is available in long-term or temporary forms. Applicants must have a monthly income of at least $3,300 (for at least 12 months prior) and work entirely remotely.

2. Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn and Lisbon might seem polar opposites, but the two possess plenty of similarities in attracting digital nomads. The capital of Estonia is a remarkably beautiful city, all red roofs and quaint charm, and its commitment to forward-thinking living has long made it the poster child for EU expansion. Estonia is the world’s most digitized country and was the first to launch an e-residency program and offer a Digital Nomad Visa in Europe. In the digital nomad world, Tallinn is always one step ahead.

Estonia’s Digital Nomad Visa is open to remote workers who can show evidence of at least $3,750 monthly (for six months preceding the application). The visa also comes in short and long-term formats.

3. Prague, Czechia

When dreaming of packing up and moving to Europe, the Gothic splendor of Prague is usually at the forefront of the dreamer’s visions. Why wouldn’t it be? The Czech capital is a magnificent city, with its castles and grand mansions trumped only by its history and infatuation with beer in the eyes of visitors. Prague is one of the most popular cities in Europe and deserves every bit of attention it receives, so it is no great shock that digital nomads flock here.

Czechia’s digital nomad visa is a little different from its contemporaries, focusing instead on workers in the IT sector. Applicants must have a degree in a STEM subject, three years of IT work experience, and a salary of 1.5 times the average Czech income. At the time of writing, that means around $2,700 per month.

4. Barcelona, Spain

Spain is often seen as a paradise, and it isn’t difficult to understand why. Barcelona is the country’s digital nomad capital, a famous old city packed with history, excitement, co-working spaces, and opportunities. It isn’t the cheapest option on this list, but Barcelona is worth every cent. The fantastic public transport and abundant rapid internet are the cherry on top of this fabulous freelancing cake.

Spain’s digital nomad visa scheme allows applicants to live and work in the country for up to a year, and it can be renewed for a maximum of five years. Applicants must prove monthly earnings of at least $2,350.

5. Berlin, Germany

Seeing Berlin on this list should come as a surprise to nobody. The German capital has been a magnet for travelers of all shapes and sizes for centuries, and the digital nomad revolution has made this more true than ever. Berlin is one of Europe’s most diverse cities, and its magnificent globalized soul is best enjoyed by the range of cuisines in its restaurants. Where better than Berlin?

Germany does not have a specific digital nomad visa, but it has an equivalent. The freelancer visa is available to digital workers who can prove self-sufficiency and have an address in Germany, although it takes a while for the permit to be approved. That seems like a catch-22, but digital nomad life in Germany makes it worth the wait.

6. Bucharest, Romania

Did you know that Romania has one of the fastest fixed internet speeds on the planet? You do now. It is also one of the most affordable, making it a magnet for digital nomads. The internet is great but takes a back seat to Romania’s proud and fascinating history, best experienced in the bustling cafes of Bucharest, its blossoming capital city. Whisper it, but Bucharest might be the most underrated city in Europe.

The Romanian Digital Nomad Visa is valid for up to one year, and applicants must be able to prove earnings of around $3,600 per month. That amount has risen sharply since the visa was introduced and remains the main stumbling block for potential applicants.

7. Tbilisi, Georgia

Like Bucharest, Georgia’s capital tends to fly under the radar compared to other European cities. Get in on this while you can, as Tbilisi’s cobblestoned streets, elegant architecture, and sweeping vistas make it one of the most attractive cities in Europe. Georgia is also one of the most welcoming countries in the world, with almost 100 nations able to enter the country visa-free and stay for up to a year.

Georgia doesn’t have a specific digital nomad visa, but there are no restrictions on working in the country. If you work for more than 183 days, you officially become a tax resident, with monthly income tax at 20%. Fear not, however, as the individual entrepreneur route is much more amenable, with a 1% rate up to a certain amount.

8. Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia opened the door for digital nomads early, establishing its digital nomad visa and making the country a popular destination for freelancers. The cities of Dalmatia get the most attention, but the port city of Rijeka is a fabulous option for intrepid remote workers. Rijeka has undergone a total renaissance in recent years, and its location means exploring all of Croatia’s regions is much easier than if you are based in Split or Dubrovnik. It also has some tremendous cafes, seemingly tailor-made for smashing espressos and expectations.

Croatia’s digital nomad visa is valid for up to one year, although you can reapply after six months. Your income must be at least $2,400 per month.

9. Reykjavik, Iceland

It's a double-edged sword here, as Iceland remains one of the most expensive countries in Europe. The quality of life reflects that, and living in such a place will always come with a hefty price tag. The digital nomad visa is also only valid for six months, although the prospect of six months in Iceland is positively tantalizing. I mean, it is Iceland; it is pretty much the dictionary definition of bucket list.

Iceland’s digital nomad visa is valid for six months, although that is reduced to 90 days if applying from the Schengen Area. You also need to earn more than $7,750 monthly, which makes the eyes water somewhat. Still, think of living in Iceland for six months and chasing that goal.

10. Valletta, Malta

From the chill of Iceland to the sweltering sun of Malta. Europe is magnificent, isn’t it? Malta is a delightfully attractive option for potential digital nomads, thanks mainly to the 300+ days of sunshine it gets yearly. English is also one of the official languages, and the internet is more than decent. Throw in a complex history, gorgeous old towns, an underrated foodie scene, and an entire village dedicated to Popeye, and you’ve got something extraordinary.

Malta’s digital nomad visa (officially the Nomad Residence Permit) costs $325. It is valid for up to one year but can be renewed, with applicants having to earn $2,900 per month. A rental contract is also required.