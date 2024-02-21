14 Best Electric Vehicles Money Can Buy

EVs still have a way to go before their charging speed and range can match gas-powered vehicles, the charging infrastructure leaves a lot to be desired, too. But the cars themselves offer the kind of refinement and speed that few gas cars can match.

But if you have regular access to EV charging points and don’t do hundreds of miles each day, then an EV is an awesome choice. Here are 14 of the very best ones you can buy today.

BMW i4

Range: 269-307 miles

0-60mph: 3.7-5.8 seconds

BMW has been building gas-powered cars that deliver “Sheer Driving Pleasure” for decades. Their EV models offer a similarly engaging driving experience, which betters most of its direct rivals. The overall range in real-world driving is good too, and you get a solid build quality on all trims. It slotted into 10th place overall for EVs sales in the US in 2023.

BMW iX

Range: 296-311 miles

0-60mph: 3.6-4.4 seconds

While most of BMW’s current EVs are based on existing models, the iX is a quirky SUV that looks like nothing else on the road. A sublime ride, great range and some of the coolest tech around mark the iX out as a great family-friendly EV.

Cadillac Lyriq

Range: 307-314 miles

0-60mph: 4.6-5.7 seconds

Cadillac’s golden age may have peaked in the ‘70s, but if the electric Lyriq SUV is anything to go by, it may be due for a revival. It may have concept car looks, but the Lyriq wafts and glides over the road much like those classic Cadillac sedans used to. It’s packed with the latest tech, and offer decent range, but look to the AWD models if you want a bit of performance, too.

Chevy Bolt

Range: 259 miles

0-60mph: 6.9 seconds

GM’s Chevy Bolt undercuts every other new EV when it comes to pricing, yet still offers a good range, peppy acceleration and is fun to drive. The interior has also been much improved although cargo space is a bit tight. It was the 3rd best-selling EV of 2023, proving that affordability is of key importance.

Ford F-150 Lightning

Range: 230-320 miles

0-60mph: 3.9-4.1 seconds

The gas-powered F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the US. The electric version looks to follow in its footsteps. Currently the 8th-best-selling EV I the US, it offers a decent range (with the extended battery), comfortable ride and the ability to power electric tools on site. It can get rather expensive if you tick too many options boxes, though.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Range: 224-312 miles

0-60mph: 3.5-7.0 seconds

Aside from the rather contentious name, the Mustang Mach-E is a brilliant EV. Base RWD trims are affordable and fun, while top-spec models deliver serious performance that is comparable to an actual V8-powered Mustang.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Range: 220-303 miles

0-60mph: 4.5-7.4 seconds

Looking like a reimagined ‘80s hatchback (in a good way), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is cool, quick and fun to drive. It was the 6th best-selling EV in 2023 and should definitely be on your short list. It’s a lot bigger inside than you’d think, with plenty of cool features all at a seriously competitive price.

Kia EV6

Range: 218-310 miles

0-60mph: 3.2-6.7 seconds

If the Ioniq 5’s styling isn’t for you, then check out the mechanically identical Kia EV6. It has a more futuristic design style but still offers the same superb performance, great range and fast charging of the Hyundai. The EV6 GT is a seriously rapid machine. It does cost a bit more though.

Lucid Air

Range: 411-419 miles

0-60mph: 1.89-4.5 seconds

The Lucid Air is a premium electric sedan that offers the ultimate in luxury and quality. Lower trim levels are priced in line with the Tesla Model S, but the mental 1,234 horsepower Air Sapphire is more than twice as pricey as a Model S Plaid. While The Model S is still the price/performance champ, the Lucid Air range delivers a level of build quality and opulence that few luxury car makers can match.

Polestar 2

Range: 247-320 miles

0-60mph: 4.1-5.9 seconds

The Polestar 2 is a 5-door fastback that brings minimalist Scandinavian styling to the EV segment. It has a more premium feeling interior compared to the Model 3, but it’s also pricier. We’d stick with the base model as it offers plenty of pace, the best range and decent tech at a competitive price point.

Rivian R1S

Range: 260-400 miles

0-60mph: 3.0-4.5 seconds

The Rivian R1S is a game-changer in the electric SUV segment, and offers up a blend of style, performance and practicality that is very hard to match. It handles like a sportscar, can drive through 3-feet of water and will easily fit a family of four and their luggage. It was the 7th best-selling EV last year.

Tesla Model 3

Range: 272 – 341 miles

0-60mph: 4.2-5.8 seconds

The Model 3 was Tesla’s first ‘affordable’ offering. It’s never quite got down to the promised $35,000 price point, but it gets pretty close thanks to recent price cuts and EV incentive schemes. This makes it a great deal compared to most rivals which explains why it was the second-best selling EV of 2023.

Tesla Model Y

Range: 260-310 miles

0-60mph: 3.5-6.6 seconds

The Tesla Model Y was the most popular EV sold in the US during 2023. It’s essentially a Model 3 with a more practical SUB body style, and comes with the usual superb performance and tech that Tesla has become known for. An update is on the cards for 2024.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Range: 254-293 miles

0-60mph: 4.6-6.9 seconds

The XC40 recharge offers slick styling allied to a great interior. It offers plenty of performance and decent range (especially with the larger battery pack), and you get as much tech as in any rival compact SUV. There’s not a huge price difference between the base and top trim level, so don’t hesitate to look at the higher specced models.