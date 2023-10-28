Best Ewan McGregor Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Ewan McGregor has shown his unique and unconventional acting skills since the moment he appeared in his first film in the 1990s. Soon after his debut, he found himself wrapped up in massive franchises like Star Wars. While his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi remains iconic, he also starred in other excellent films and musicals.

The best Ewan McGregor movies and TV shows listed below include the most impressive works of the Scottish actor since the start of his career. From blockbuster sci-fi high-budget flicks to retelling of classic animated films to thoughtful narration for documentaries, fans of Ewan McGregor should check out the best Ewan McGregor movies and TV shows…in case they've missed them.

1. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The third prequel film stands out as the strongest in the mixed trilogy and one of the finest Star Wars films ever made. While its effects could use some work, it captures characters like Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Yoda in their strongest moments in the series. Its darker story and deeper range feel melodramatic and Shakespearean in the best ways possible.

2. Fargo (2017)

Ewan McGregor shines as the true star and the best part about the third season of this bizarre series. His witty humor and unforgettable dual performances match well with the otherwise serious elements of the show. Overall, McGregor propels this season forward as one of the finest series in TV history.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

This gritty and dark spin-off TV show sees Ewan McGregor’s most famous character have his time to shine. Though it has some pacing issues throughout the series, it delivers the idea of what Obi-Wan did between trilogies with surprising twist. McGregor shows the proper range of the Jedi Master and rectifies some past issues in the process.

4. Moulin Rouge (2001)

Charming, stunning, and wild in the best way possible, this colorful musical carries a style unlike any other. Its period piece mixed with the Parisian nightclub storyline makes for multiple jaw-dropping and unforgettable scenes with an unmatched cast of McGregor, Nicole Kidman, and so many more.

5. Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro brings this beloved fairy tale to life in gorgeous stop-motion-style animation. It looks beautiful, and it goes full force into the darker side of this classic story about the wooden boy who wants to be a human. McGregor stands out for his role as the Cricket.

6. Trainspotting (1996)

Problematic, controversial, disturbing, sinister, and even funny at times, this movie kicked off Ewan McGregor’s career in a fantastic way. It explores the life of addicts in a twisted but unedited way, showcasing McGregor’s skills right from his debut.

7. Velvet Goldmine (1998)

Ewan McGregor gives one of the most colorful and riveting performances of his career in this unforgettable musical drama. The gorgeous and intricate tale gives off a flair and style all its own, helped by the other powerhouse cast members like Christian Bale, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, and Toni Collette.

While it feels a bit disjointed in the plot at times, it has the rare case of getting better with each subsequent viewing.

8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

This gorgeous and high-budget remake of an actual Disney animated classic brings the beautiful story of a complicated romance to live-action in a welcome way. Stars like Ewan McGregor as Lumière help to complement the already extraordinary performances of the lead duo.

9. Beginners (2010)

Powerful and ahead of its time in some ways, this romantic drama explores the idea of older generations and the complicated relationships they have. McGregor stuns with one of the more complex performances in his career as a struggling artist with immense loneliness.

10. Long Way Up (2020)

Ewan McGregor starred in the third season of this motorcycle reality TV show. In this iteration, McGregor and Charley Boorman rode motorcycles throughout Central and South America to explore various fascinating locations. Besides the beautiful scenery, fans get a glimpse at McGregor’s true and riveting self from start to finish.

11. Robots (2005)

This animated film features McGregor in one of the lead roles. The story of robots and the corporate corruption in their world feels poignant and relevant, alongside stunning 3D animation and writing, which holds up well years later.

12. Halston (2021)

McGregor produced and starred in this limited Netflix series. It focuses on recreating a timeless fashion era in which McGregor portrays the legendary fashion designer. McGregor brings charisma and energetic performance to this role, which feels different from his more serious roles elsewhere.

13. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Ewan McGregor comes into the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the second prequel film. The heavier focus on his side story catapults him onto equal feet alongside Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala. This results in an overall better arc for McGregor and a valid showcase of his take on the famous Jedi.

14. Emma (1996)

This underrated adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel sees Gwyneth Paltrow and Ewan McGregor stand toe-to-toe with impeccable chemistry. If fans of McGregor want to see him in his earlier years with his full charm and witty nature on display, they should check this out.

15. The Impossible (2012)

This incredible retelling of a real-life story sees Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, and the rest of the powerful cast give it their all. The disaster special effects look impressive, and the performances never back down, even if the writing doesn’t quite live up to the rest of the film and true story.

16. Black Hawk Down (2001)

McGregor stars as one of the Black Hawk helicopter squad members who finds themselves stranded in the middle of a war in Somalia. This classic war film sees the soldiers trying to survive amidst stellar action and writing, which holds up well today.

17. Birds of Prey (2020)

This DC Comics spin-off film features Margot Robbie in her full glory as Harley Quinn, in addition to an intriguing choice of Ewan McGregor as the main villain. His role as the villain in this film feels unique for his career, and he does a great job of capturing the evil but often charming Roman.

18. Christopher Robin (2018)

This surprising and mature take on Winnie the Pooh feels a bit disjointed at times, but comes together to make one of the oddest films in McGregor’s career. He plays the adult version of the main boy who hung out with Pooh and his friends. It deals with some challenging ideas relevant to society while capturing some of the magic of the original series.

19. Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

While his role remains quite small in this family classic sequel, it improves upon the first in almost every way. The charm of Emma Thompson’s titular character and the magical lessons she teaches her latest group of kids make this a feel-good film.

20. T2 Trainspotting (2017)

This return for Ewan McGregor to the movie series that started his career feels poignant many years later. Though it falls short of the indie-stylized feel of the original, it provides profound emotional writing and terrific performances from the cast.

21. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

The first Star Wars movie for Ewan McGregor to star in falls short of the other two that would follow. McGregor captured the style and look of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the original trilogy, but his frustrating writing for him would hold back the character some in this movie, at least.

22. Doctor Sleep (2019)

This underrated horror flick from Mike Flanagan follows up on its predecessor, with McGregor as the older version of Dan Torrance. This results in a thought-provoking horror movie that balances scares with philosophical moments.