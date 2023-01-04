The Best Exclusive Content on Paramount+

Paramount+ might be one of the newest streaming platforms to capture audiences’ attention, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t any less noteworthy than longtime streaming staples like Netflix or Prime Video.

Looking at its online catalog, Paramount+ seems to have one of the more substantial collections of movies and TV shows at its disposal — many of which you can only find on Paramount+.

From the latest entries to beloved franchises like Star Trek, Scream, and Jackass to original shows and specials, here are some of the best content you can find on Paramount+ right now.

15. Mayor of Kingstown

In the run-down community of Kingstown, Michigan, the McLusky family tries their best to rise to the top of Kingstown’s only viable industry of any merit — the large prison that sits in the middle of town.

Tackles Contemporary Themes

Tackling contemporary themes such as racism, corruption, and police brutality, Mayor of Kingstown is a show that seemed to bite off a bit more than it can chew from its all-encompassing premise.

A series with a few too many shades of other, better series like Yellowstone and Mare of Easttown, critical reception to the first season has been somewhat shaky. However, viewer reviews for the series have been overarchingly positive so far.

14. Halo

In the 26th century, Earth is invaded by an alien race known as the Covenant, a religious military alliance attempting to eradicate humankind. As the war draws on, humanity struggles to survive against their technologically superior foes.

Admired Action, Visuals, and Ambitiousness

Halo may only partially live up to the expectations of fans of the long-running video games series, but its action, visuals, and ambitiousness are something to be admired.

13. Interrogation

Based on real-life case files, each Interrogation episode sees a police officer questioning a suspect or witness related to a homicide investigation. Cases still left unsolved after 20 years or more.

Very Unique Crime Series

A very unique crime series, Interrogation has a layout unlike most other police procedural or mystery shows. It’s a show that feels more like you’re playing L.A. Noire, requiring a level of participation from the audience member and placing you in the role of the lead detective.

12. Tell Me a Story

Set principally in modern-day New York City and (in its second season) Nashville, Tell Me A Story is an anthology series that offers a contemporary portrayal of classic fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs.

Hauntingly Sensual

Paramount+ offers a ton of anthology series worth watching (many of which we detail here), with Tell Me a Story being one of the more unique shows among them. Dark, foreboding, and hauntingly sensual, it’s a fascinating series that flawlessly reimagines beloved fables.

11. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on The Run

When his pet snail, Gary, is kidnapped by Poseidon (Matt Berry), Spongebob (Tom Kenny) and his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) embark on a journey to the Lost City of Atlantic City in order to rescue him.

Unique Animation Style

The third Spongebob movie to date, Sponge on the Run is just as fun and inventive as the series’ earlier films, benefiting greatly from its unique animation style and its cast of voice actors (including Awkwafina, Keanu Reeves, Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, and Danny Trejo).

10. Why Women Kill

An anthology series spanning three decades, Why Women Kill traces the stories of several women, exploring the reasons that eventually lead them to murder.

Drastically Different Period Settings

Divided between the ‘60s, ‘80s, and present day, Why Women Kill is an effective look not only on its drastically different period settings, but also on such perverse themes as romantic jealousies, betrayal, and infidelity that ultimately boil over into homicidal rage.

9. The Good Fight

A spin-off/sequel to CBS’s The Good Wife, The Good Fight follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) as she sets out to rebuild her career and financial standing after a massive financial scam destroys both.

Clever Writing

Hearing its central premise, it seemed destined that The Good Fight would pale in comparison to the earlier, warmly received Good Wife. However, the Baranski-led follow-up series proved just as popular as The Good Wife ever was, showing that — with clever writing and a little ingenuity — a spin-off could be every bit as successful as the original series it’s meant to follow.

8. Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe

Transported from 1998 to 2022, the titular duo of Beavis and Butt-Head (both played by creator Mike Judge) interact with the technology of the modern age, all the while being pursued by the U.S. government.

Teenage Raunchy Humor

Billed as “the dumbest science fiction you’ll ever see,” Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe brandishes the same level of teenage raunchy humor that made the aptly-named comedic pair such a favorite of adult animated TV audiences back in the ‘90s.

It may be directed more toward fans of the original series, but it can still induce more than a few chuckles for those unfamiliar with the initial TV show.

7. Jackass Forever

Twelve years after their previous outing with Jackass 3D, Johnny Knoxville and his slapstick-prone band of thrill-addicts embark on another series of hilarious, raunchy, often dangerous stunts for the sake of entertainment.

Death-Defying Stunts

Like Beavis and Butt-Head, Jackass Forever may miss the mark for some viewers. But for those who enjoy seeing the death-defying stunts of Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius, this is a welcome addition to the Jackass franchise.

6. Scream

Twenty-five years after the events of the first film, a new killer takes up the mantle of Ghostface, hunting down the friends and family members of the original Woodsboro survivors.

A Sudden Resurgence in Popularity

Like so many other horror franchises, Scream has seen a sudden resurgence in popularity thanks to recent slasher successes like 2018’s Halloween. Introducing its new cast of characters while also paying homage to the underlying roots of the film that started the series in the first place, Scream manages to burst forward with enough meta-awareness to carry the Scream films forward for a new generation of moviegoers.

5. South Park: Post Covid

Forty years into the future, the world finally seems to be getting back on track as the COVID pandemic draws to a close. After their childhood friend, Kenny McCormick, mysteriously passes away, former South Park residents Stan, Kyle, and Cartman all reunite in their hometown to find out the truth behind Kenny’s death.

OMG They Killed Kenny!

Just as is the case with Beavis and Butt-Head and Jackass Forever, South Park: Post Covid is more directly geared toward longtime fans of the influential Comedy Central series. Poking fun at the world’s ineffectual response to the COVID pandemic and our growing dependence on technology, it’s a comedy special with the characteristic satire that made South Park famous.

4. Star Trek: Discovery

Set a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Discovery focuses on the crew of the eponymous Federation starship, Discovery, as it ventures through space, encountering new life forms and participating in the Federation’s war with the Klingon Empire.

Impressive Visuals

One of the more recent additions to the Star Trek universe, Discovery is one of the shows that helped cement Star Trek’s place in today’s pop culture, directly competing against the likes of Disney’s numerous Star Wars shows.

The action is bold, the visuals impressive, and the characters all fascinating enough to earn favorable comparisons to both The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

3. Star Trek: Picard

Fourteen years after his departure from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) tries living an uneventful life in retirement. When a young woman (Isa Briones) with a connection to his past asks for his help, Picard must leave his quiet life of solitude behind, once again setting out on a galaxy-spanning adventure.

An In-Depth Look at an Adventurer

With its abundance of callbacks to The Next Generation, Picard is a great and much-needed exploration of Stewart’s title character — providing an in-depth look at an adventurer in the last few chapters of his life.

2. The Twilight Zone

Another anthology series (we promise it’s the final one on this list), The Twilight Zone takes viewers into the bizarre and nightmarish realm of the Twilight Zone, featuring sci-fi and horror stories that involve average people in extraordinary situations.

Bizarre and Nightmarish Realm

One of the most iconic television series of all time, The Twilight Zone continues to define the anthology format itself, setting the standard for every show that came after it — from similar horror anthologies like Black Mirror to the three attempts to reboot the series in 1985, 2002, and 2019.

1. 1883

A prequel to the critically acclaimed Yellowstone, 1883 traces the Dutton family as they journey from Tennessee to Montana, settling what would eventually become the first iteration of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Great & Engrossing Prequel Series

Yellowstone has quickly become one of the most popular and successful TV shows of today, rivaling the earlier acclaim enjoyed by Breaking Bad, Better Call Sall, and The Wire.

Turning the clocks back in time and providing an origin story for the Duttons that is just as interesting their contemporary portrayals, 1883 is a great and engrossing prequel series well worth seeing for Yellowstone fans and non-fans alike.

