The Best Exclusive Content on Peacock

There's no end to the number of streaming services running rampant worldwide. From little-known streamers like The Criterion Channel and Broadway HD to mainstream platforms like Netflix and HBO Max, where and when you can stream any one of your favorite shows and movies has never been easier than the present.

But when it comes to apps that offer high-quality content, few come close to Peacock's ample supply of entertaining films and series.

Balanced between dozens of newly-released movies like Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. and award-winning TV shows like The Office, Peacock has quickly built a name for itself as one of the best and most dependably entertaining platforms readily available for viewers.

Don't believe us? Here are some of the best exclusive content you can find on Peacock.

15. Jurassic World Dominion

For years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs now venture freely throughout human-populated settings. In this rapidly changing new world, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) try to protect their teenaged ward (Isabella Sermon). At the same time, original Jurassic Park survivor Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) uncovers a sinister conspiracy involving a genetic company.

Original Cast Members Reunite

Seeing the cast members of the original Jurassic Park reunite and come face to face with the new generation of Jurassic World stars was an intriguing notion. And though the finished product is far from great, Jurassic World Dominion is likely still worth watching for hardcore fans of the franchise — even if it seems like the series is beginning to overstay its welcome with all these sequels.

14. The Black Phone

After being kidnapped by a serial child abductor (Ethan Hawke), a teenager (Mason Thames) begins communicating with the ghosts of his captors' previous victims through a mysterious disconnected black telephone.

A Dramatic Outside-The-Box Performance

From a short story by renowned horror author Joe Hill, The Black Phone is a film that harkens back to the tone of a vintage Stephen King story (unsurprising, given that King is Hill's father).

With a dramatically outside-the-box performance by Hawke and stellar acting from its younger cast members, it's a well-written, well-paced nightmare fuel-fest, the perfect viewing option for those looking for a good scare.

13. Days of Our Lives

Debuting in 1965 and spanning over 14 thousand episodes, Days of Our Lives is an American soap opera following the troubled lives, careers, and secret romances in the fictional town of Salem.

The Grandaddy of Soap Operas

Soap operas certainly aren't meant for everyone, especially when it comes to one that has been on as long as Days of Our Lives. But for anyone who's ever been interested in knowing where to start regarding daytime dramas, this is the granddaddy of them all.

12. The Bad Guys

To avoid a prison sentence, a band of anthropomorphic criminal animals tries to turn over a new leaf and establish themselves as upstanding citizens in the community. However, their leader (Sam Rockwell) soon discovers that he enjoys being a hero more than a villain.

Impressive Vocal Performances

One of the best family films of the past year, The Bad Guys is a movie worth seeing for numerous reasons. There's the imaginative animation style, the impressive vocal performances of its ensemble cast (Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson), and its endearing storyline about doing the right thing when the situation calls for it.

Plus, it's a fundamentally good heist movie, on par with Logan Lucky, Baby Driver, or any of the Ocean's movies.

11. Downton Abbey: A New Era

As a film company arrives to shoot a silent movie at Downton Abbey in the 1920s, the Crawley family travels to southern France to learn the truth about the Dowager Countess's (Maggie Smith) new inheritance: a picturesque villa on the coast.

An Enjoyable Stand-Alone Film

While perhaps best tailored for fans familiar with the Downton Abbey television series (also available on Peacock), Downton Abbey: A New Era is also a welcome introduction to viewers unfamiliar with the show's universe. It acts both as an homage-filled sequel to the original series and an enjoyable stand-alone film in its own right.

10. Modern Family

Told in a mockumentary format, Modern Family traces the daily lives of three separate but interconnected families, each of whom contends with various problems in their personal lives and professional careers.

An Excellent Sitcom for The Modern Era

Framed around the story of three wildly different families (one stereotypically nuclear, another culturally blended, and the last an LGBTQ+ couple), Modern Family is an excellent sitcom for the modern era.

Touching upon a variety of current subject matter, it's a refreshingly tasteful and judicious examination of what today's families look like and the issues they have to contend with on a regular basis.

9. That ‘70S Show

Set in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin in the 1970s, That '70s Show follows a group of teenage friends as they navigate the final days of their youth. Over time, they gradually begin to accept the responsibilities that come with growing up (but not before engaging in parties, short-lived romances, and illicit substance use, of course).

One of The Most Popular Shows of The 2000s

Few of us know the freedom and carefree period of the '70s, but all of us can remember back to the personal independence we felt as teens.

Playing on that feeling where all you had to worry about was what hijinks you could get into after school, That '70s Show was and continues to be one of the most popular shows of the 2000s. Additionally, it's made all the more relevant by its coming continuation, That '90s Show, on Netflix.

8. Saturday Night Live

Another expansive series to get into, Saturday Night Live is an influential late-night sketch show that sees a weekly guest host join in several comedic scenarios starring the program's regular cast members.

Consistently Hilarious

Numerous sketch shows have come after it, but there exists only one Saturday Night Live. It doesn't matter if we're talking about the classic first seasons starring Chevy Chase, John Belushi, and Gilda Radner or the latest episodes featuring Mikey Day, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson. From decade to decade, SNL has remained consistently hilarious both in terms of its top-tier performers and the relevant issues they explore in their sketches.

7. The Resort

To celebrate their anniversary, an unhappy couple (Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) travel to a resort in Cancun, unknowingly stumbling upon an unsolved mystery involving two missing persons (Skyler Gisondo and Nina Bloomgarden).

Part Mistery, Part Romance

One part mystery, one part romance, The Resort is an enthralling crime drama series that effectively juxtaposes laughs with its sometimes grim or emotional content.

Brought to you from the minds behind Palm Springs and Mr. Robot, its continuously mounting mysteries are perfectly balanced by the performances of the main characters — namely Milioti's borderline depressed Emma and Harper's more content husband, Noah.

6. Rutherford Falls

Upon learning that his town is planning to remove the statue of his Colonial-era ancestor, a proud museum owner (Ed Helms) does all he can to keep the statue in its place, asking for help from his Native American best friend (Jana Schmieding).

A Story About Stories

As a character on the show says, “This is a story about stories,” which readily sums up the premise and general concept behind Rutherford Falls.

In a time when the idea of how we look at our complicated history is of paramount importance, Rutherford Falls offers a more nuanced look at the subject, viewing it from the perspectives of Americans who take pride in their history and indigenous Americans whose voices are gaining relevance in today's social climate.

5. Parks and Recreation

Another mockumentary, Parks and Recreations follows the members of the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, focusing mostly on the exploits of the idealistic, aspiring politician Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).

Eccentric Character List

One of the most notable sitcoms to come out in the wake of The Office, Parks and Recreation is a very different show from its predecessor, skewering political debates and subject matter through the eyes of its eccentric character list — including Poehler's undying optimist, Leslie, or Nick Offerman's gruff libertarian, Ron Swanson.

4. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

After a scandal nearly ruins their reputation, a married couple (Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown) try to relaunch their careers as leaders of a megachurch with a massive congregation at their fingertips.

A Rare Religious Satire Movie

One of the rare religious satire movies that packs quite a bite, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. depicts the inherent conflict of interests that come with religious groups — one where leaders seem more focused on accruing fame and fortune and staying relevant in the world rather than actually caring about the faith of their followers.

3. The Northman

As a boy, the Viking prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) witnesses his father's death by his uncle's own hands. Now a man, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) plans to carry out revenge against his usurping uncle, aided by a mysterious Slavic sorceress (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Metal

There's only one real word to describe The Northman: metal. It's a hardcore send-up of Amleth — the Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare's Hamlet — featuring all kinds of Norse mythology and traditions in its illustration of the harsh, violent, unforgiving world of Viking raiders.

2. Yellowstone

The Dutton family is a rich, powerful collection of ranchers in the Montana wilds trying to protect their land from encroaching land developers, corrupt politicians, and a nearby Native American reservation.

Only The Must Cutthroat and Merciless Survive

In school, we're taught that the age of cowboys on horseback ended around the turn of the 20th century. Yellowstone tells us otherwise. It's a series that shows the few pockets of land leftover from the Wild West that exist outside of time — a place where only the most cutthroat and merciless survive.

1. The Office

Framed as a PBS documentary, The Office follows the colorful employees of a middling paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, each of whom have to contend with workplace rivalries, incessant boredom, and the non-PC banter of their boss, the ludicrously underqualified Michael Scott (Steve Carrell).

Deserving of All The Hype

It seems almost cliched to point out Peacock is one of the few streaming platforms to have The Office in their catalog. But it's true: and if we were Peacock, we would absolutely brag about it too.

If you're able to remember the sheer panic sweeping over every Office fan's face when they heard the award-winning series was being taken off Netflix, you can understand why being able to stream The Office on Peacock — for free, no less! — is such a big deal.

It's not only one of the best shows to premiere on NBC in recent years — it's one of the best comedy series of all time, completely deserving of all the hype it's received.

